Variety’s 10 Brits to Watch in 2017

Actor Lucky for him, Allen has been more fortunate than the oft-exploited Theon Greyjoy, the character he’s played on “Game of Thrones” since it premiered in 2011. “It’s basically been my 20s,” he says. Though Allen is tight-lipped on two upcoming projects, he admits that Theon has moved on from his “Reek” years in the upcoming season of “Thrones.” Allen also speaks fondly of the strong friendships he made on the blockbuster HBO series. From the beginning, he had “an inkling that you may be around these people for a few years to come.” In the meantime, check out Allen on the BBC’s 2016 series “Close to the Enemy.” – Dani Levy

Actress Expect to see Cookson a lot in 2017. With four projects coming up, the 26-year-old has been jetting around to locations around the world — from Romania to New York to Lithuania. “I’ve definitely done the Eastern European tour,” she jokes. The sequel in the “Kingsman” franchise is set to come out in October, in which Cookson plays Roxy, a fierce special agent. When Cookson got the role back in 2013, it was “absolute madness.” “Emperor” and “Ashes in the Snow” are also on the docket, and Cookson is filming Netflix’s “Gypsy,” an experience so exciting, she goes “to work with a very large skip in my step.” – Dani Levy

Director In the past couple years, Hewitt has worked as an associate director to Sam Mendes on a “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” adaptation, and directed her own interpretation of the Studio Ghibli picture “Kiki’s Delivery Service.” What magic trick will Hewitt pull off next? “I would love to work as a director in the U.S. in my own right, that’s definitely up there on my list,” Hewitt says. When asked about her directing process, Hewitt, who last year became the first recipient of the Royal Theatrical Support Trust Director Award, reveals that her approach is to value as many opinions on-set as possible. “I’m as interested in what my lighting designer has to say about the script as what the leader actor does, I wanna hear it all,” she says. “You’re only as good as the people to work with, so better to get the good ideas out of everybody you’ve got on your project and bring them all together, and then say a massive thank you to them at the end.” – Will Thorne

Actor At age 31, Irons is only just learning how to drive. However, the son of legendary screen and stage duo Jeremy Irons and Sinead Cusack is much further along the road when it comes to his acting career. Irons says he was inspired by working with Gary Oldman on one of his first movies (2011’s “Red Riding Hood”) and now, in 2017, he is set to appear in four films, including two with Glenn Close: an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Crooked House,” and “The Wife.” “I haven’t seen 80% of my parents’ work and I was exposed to various conversations around the dinner table on Chekhov and Shakespeare,” Irons says. “But when I told them I wanted to be an actor, they tried their hardest to dissuade me.” Irons says he’s glad he didn’t follow his parents’ advice. – Will Thorne

Actress John-Kamen is no stranger to the fantasy and science fiction scene — she portrayed Ornela in season six of “Game of Thrones,” and made her feature film debut in 2015 as a commanding officer in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Next year, John-Kamen will once again hit the big screen playing a supporting role in the sci-fi film “Ready Player One,” based on Ernest Cline’s dystopian novel of the same name, and directed by Steven Spielberg. “‘Ready Player One’ is a really amazing look on where the world will be with the progress of technology, and in a way the downfall of society — being consumed by technology,” she says. – Sarah Ahern

Actress-Director A classically trained pianist and cellist, Maberly has found ways to integrate music in many aspects of her life and work. Maberly, who played the lead role of Mary in “The Secret Garden” at age 10, and has worked steadily since, is directing a film adaptation of the post-apocalyptic novel “The Forest of Hands and Teeth,” featuring “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams as the lead. “In every single aspect of the filmmaking, music comes out to me,” Maberly says. “When I’m writing the script I hear the music. This week I’ve been editing, and it’s such a rhythmic musical process.” – Sarah Ahern

Novelist While her peers were going out to the movies and watching television, Perry grew up reading the Bible and singing Victorian hymns. Perry, who won Waterstone’s book of the year in 2016 for her novel “The Essex Serpent,” is drafting her third novel. Lacking access to much of contemporary culture growing up in a devout Christian home, Perry says her upbringing equipped her with a gothic sensibility. She hopes her third novel, set in modern-day Prague, will give readers an extra jolt this time around. “I thought I’d really go for it in the gothic this time,” Perry says. “I’m really frightening myself writing it. It’s really good fun.” – Sarah Ahern

Actor-Director Roberts broke through in his role as Oliver Tate in the 2010 drama “Submarine.”’ But in 2017, he is going behind the camera, working on his second directorial effort, “Eternal Beauty.” He helmed “Just Jim” in 2015, but says he believes he has found his tone as a director with “Eternal Beauty,” a psychological drama based on Robert’s life-long friend who suffers from schizophrenia. Roberts says the reason concentrates on one project at a time is because: “I feel like you’re almost cheating on a girlfriend. It feels like you need to show them as much possible attention if you want it to be the best kind of relationship.” — Sarah Ahern

Singer-Actor Everywhere Styles goes, a screaming pack of One Direction fans follows. But, now that the shaggy-haired singer is set to make his feature debut in Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated World War II film “Dunkirk,” his fans may well start screaming for a different reason. With no screen track record save for music videos, TV series like the U.K.’s “X Factor,” and a cameo in “Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie,” the question remains: Can Harry Styles act? Certainly that looks like a good bet, and he’ll be surrounded with a host of A-plus British talent including Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy, and Kenneth Branagh. Styles might well surprise fans and critics in “Dunkirk,” and, perhaps, launch a burgeoning film career. – Will Thorne