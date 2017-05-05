Return to Article
Steven Gaydos
Steven Gaydos

Variety’s 10 Animators to Watch (Photos)

By

Steven Gaydos
Chris Viscardi
Sean Charmatz and Farnaz Esnaashari-Charmatz
Carlos Saldanha
Carlos Saldanha
Kira Lehtomaki
Sean Charmatz and Chris Viscardi
Alex Hirsch and Dana Terrace
Mitchel Foster and Jayro Giron

Variety’s Steven Gaydos opened the conversation for Variety and Nickelodeon’s 10 Animators to Watch event on Thursday night.

Chris Viscardi (second from right) and Maija Burnett (second from left) with some of Animators to Watch honorees: (from left to right) Kira Lehtomaki, Dana Terrace, Dave Mullins, Kristen Lepore, Megan Nicole Dong, Julia Pott, and Carlos Saldanha.

Producer Chris Viscardi was one of the speakers at Variety and Nickelodeon’s 10 Animators to Watch event on Thursday.

Some of the entertainment at the event included VR headsets.

Sean Charmatz — known for #thesecretworldofstuff series — and Farnaz Esnaashari-Charmatz stop for a photo during the Thursday night event.

Carlos Saldanha, director of the “Ice Age” films, was another of the speakers at the 10 Animators to Watch event.

Carlos Saldanha, center, was honored with the Creative Impact in Animation Award at the event.

Animator Kira Lehtomaki on the orange carpet before the night’s event.

Sean Charmatz and Chris Viscardi stop for a photo during the show.

Alex Hirsch and Dana Terrace, animators for “Gravity Falls,” enjoyed drinks during the 10 Animators to Watch event.

Mitchell Foster and Jayro Giron stop for a photo at the Variety and Nickelodeon hosted event.

ad