You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
1 of -

Photos From the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Red Carpet

Back to Article
Amy Adams strikes a pose at the Vanity Fair party following Sunday’s Oscar ceremony.
Emily Ratajkowski turns heads on her way into the party. 
Power couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth make the Vanity Fair party a date night. 
After helping Jimmy Kimmel surprise moviegoers in the theater next door to the Oscars, the “Wonder Woman” star celebrated her first trip to the Oscars at the after-party. 
Gary Oldman shows off his best actor statuette at the Vanity Fair party. 
The fan favorites had the internet buzzing when they turned up at the after-party together. 
Jordan Peele, who made history with his best original screenplay win for “Get Out,” arrives at the party with his Oscar in tow. 
“Get Out” star Allison Williams celebrated the film’s success at the after-party. 
Janelle Monae has some fun on the carpet for the Vanity Fair bash. 
Eiza Gonzalez, who had a supporting role in “Baby Driver,” stuns at the Vanity Fair party. 
Sam Rockwell celebrates his best supporting actor with his girlfriend Leslie Bibb. 
The “Call Me by Your Name” star, whose Oscar prep included an IV drip to get over an illness, arrives at the party with his wife Elizabeth Chambers. 
Gal Gadot and “Girls Trip” star Tiffany Haddish celebrate their first Oscars by laughing at the after-party. 
The best director nominee stuns in a black and white gown at the Vanity Fair event. 
The “Atlanta” creator and “The Chi” creator, respectively, pose at the Vanity Fair party. 
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shimmers at the Oscars after-party. 
“Greatest Showman” star Zendaya wows in a nude gown at the after-party. 
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor head to the Vanity Fair party for a date night. 
Jared Leto, who won an Oscar in 2014 for “Dallas Buyers Club,” arrives at the celebration. 
Ansel Elgort, who also joined Kimmel in crashing the “Wrinkle in Time” screening, is all smiles at the Vanity Fair party. 
Close the thumbnails
Next

Best Looks at the 2018 Oscars

Thumbnails

1
of
- Thumbnails

Amy Adams

Amy Adams strikes a pose at the Vanity Fair party following Sunday’s Oscar ceremony.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski turns heads on her way into the party. 

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Power couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth make the Vanity Fair party a date night. 

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Gal Gadot

After helping Jimmy Kimmel surprise moviegoers in the theater next door to the Oscars, the “Wonder Woman” star celebrated her first trip to the Oscars at the after-party. 

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman shows off his best actor statuette at the Vanity Fair party. 

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

BJ Novak and Mindy Kaling

The fan favorites had the internet buzzing when they turned up at the after-party together. 

Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele, who made history with his best original screenplay win for “Get Out,” arrives at the party with his Oscar in tow. 

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Allison Williams

“Get Out” star Allison Williams celebrated the film’s success at the after-party. 

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae has some fun on the carpet for the Vanity Fair bash. 

Eiza Gonzalez

Eiza Gonzalez, who had a supporting role in “Baby Driver,” stuns at the Vanity Fair party. 

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb

Sam Rockwell celebrates his best supporting actor with his girlfriend Leslie Bibb. 

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer

The “Call Me by Your Name” star, whose Oscar prep included an IV drip to get over an illness, arrives at the party with his wife Elizabeth Chambers. 

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Gal Gadot and Tiffany Haddish

Gal Gadot and “Girls Trip” star Tiffany Haddish celebrate their first Oscars by laughing at the after-party. 

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Greta Gerwig

The best director nominee stuns in a black and white gown at the Vanity Fair event. 

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Donald Glover and Lena Waithe

The “Atlanta” creator and “The Chi” creator, respectively, pose at the Vanity Fair party. 

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shimmers at the Oscars after-party. 

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Zendaya

“Greatest Showman” star Zendaya wows in a nude gown at the after-party. 

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor head to the Vanity Fair party for a date night. 

Jared Leto

Jared Leto, who won an Oscar in 2014 for “Dallas Buyers Club,” arrives at the celebration. 

Ansel Elgort

Ansel Elgort, who also joined Kimmel in crashing the “Wrinkle in Time” screening, is all smiles at the Vanity Fair party. 

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

ad