Photos From the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Red Carpet
Amy Adams
Amy Adams strikes a pose at the Vanity Fair party following Sunday’s Oscar ceremony.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski turns heads on her way into the party.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Power couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth make the Vanity Fair party a date night.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Gal Gadot
After helping Jimmy Kimmel surprise moviegoers in the theater next door to the Oscars, the “Wonder Woman” star celebrated her first trip to the Oscars at the after-party.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Gary Oldman
Gary Oldman shows off his best actor statuette at the Vanity Fair party.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
BJ Novak and Mindy Kaling
The fan favorites had the internet buzzing when they turned up at the after-party together.
Jordan Peele
Jordan Peele, who made history with his best original screenplay win for “Get Out,” arrives at the party with his Oscar in tow.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Allison Williams
“Get Out” star Allison Williams celebrated the film’s success at the after-party.
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae has some fun on the carpet for the Vanity Fair bash.
Eiza Gonzalez
Eiza Gonzalez, who had a supporting role in “Baby Driver,” stuns at the Vanity Fair party.
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb
Sam Rockwell celebrates his best supporting actor with his girlfriend Leslie Bibb.
Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer
The “Call Me by Your Name” star, whose Oscar prep included an IV drip to get over an illness, arrives at the party with his wife Elizabeth Chambers.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Gal Gadot and Tiffany Haddish
Gal Gadot and “Girls Trip” star Tiffany Haddish celebrate their first Oscars by laughing at the after-party.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Greta Gerwig
The best director nominee stuns in a black and white gown at the Vanity Fair event.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Donald Glover and Lena Waithe
The “Atlanta” creator and “The Chi” creator, respectively, pose at the Vanity Fair party.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shimmers at the Oscars after-party.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Zendaya
“Greatest Showman” star Zendaya wows in a nude gown at the after-party.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor head to the Vanity Fair party for a date night.
Jared Leto
Jared Leto, who won an Oscar in 2014 for “Dallas Buyers Club,” arrives at the celebration.
Ansel Elgort
Ansel Elgort, who also joined Kimmel in crashing the “Wrinkle in Time” screening, is all smiles at the Vanity Fair party.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
