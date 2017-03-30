Canceled TV Shows in 2017 — What’s Not Returning

Netflix has canceled “Sense8” after two seasons. The series is the most recent in a string of cancellations for Netflix, which had, since entering into original programming, appeared reluctant to pull the plug on failing series.

“Underground” has been axed by WGN after two seasons. Despite considerable critical praise, the cancellation comes as little surprise, given the fact that WGNA also recently canceled their other original series, “Outsiders,” which enjoyed higher ratings than “Underground” in its second season.

Netflix has canceled Baz Luhrmann’s “The Get Down” after one season. The cancellation brings an official end to a series that was plagued by behind-the-scenes troubles and failed to connect with viewers in the ways that buzzy Netflix hits such as “Stranger Things” and “Orange Is the New Black” have.

Hulu has flunked “East Los High” after four seasons. It will conclude with a one-hour finale this fall that will follow the main characters eight months after the events of the Season 4 closer, as they prepare to leave high school.

Dick Wolf’s law-inspired spinoff for the city of Chicago was canceled after a single season, which averaged a 1.1 rating and 6.1 million viewers per episode. It was the lowest rated of all four “Chicago” series.

“The Odd Couple” has been canceled after three seasons at CBS. The Matthew Perry and Thomas Lennon multi-cam sitcom averaged a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demo and 5 million total viewers for Season 3, which concluded back in November when the network decided to cap its episode order at just 13.

Ryan Murphy’s “Scream Queens” was canceled on Fox after two seasons. The second season was set in a hospital and the medical setting was an effort to expand the bubblegum show’s audience to a larger audience, both male and female. Despite efforts to attract a wider pool of viewers with the Season 2 changes, including casting more men, such as John Stamos and Taylor Lautner, the final episode of the season closed out with 1.38 million viewers overnight and a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

“Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” has been canceled after two seasons at CBS. The series never achieved the same ratings success of its parent program. Season 2 is currently averaging a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 5 million viewers per episode, down significantly in both measures from Season 1. For comparison, Season 12 of “Criminal Minds” averaged a 1.4 rating and 7.5 million viewers.

The Freeform series “Baby Daddy” will end at the conclusion of its sixth season. The May 22 finale will now serve as a series finale.

“The Great Indoors,” starring Joel McHale and Christopher Mintz-Plasse, has been cut after a single season at CBS. The series averaged a 1.4 rating and 6.9 million viewers per episode, but was still pulled, despite being one of the network’s highest-rated comedies.

“2 Broke Girls,” starring Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs as waitresses, has been canceled after six seasons at CBS. The series posted solid ratings throughout its run. Season 6 averaged a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers per episode, airing mostly on Monday nights.

“The Blacklist” spinoff “The Blacklist: Redemption” has been canceled after one season. The series’ eight-episode season premiered in February and ended in April. The show drew middling ratings, averaging a 0.8 in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers.

After two seasons, “The Real O’Neals” has come to an end.

ABC’s “The Catch” received the axe after its sophomore season.

ABC pulled the plug on Ken Jeong’s comedy “Dr. Ken” after two seasons.

After three seasons, John Ridley’s “American Crime” has come to an end.

“Secrets and Lies” has been booted after two seasons on ABC.

“Imaginary Mary” will disappear after one season. Its debut on March 29 after a new episode of “The Goldbergs” drew a 1.4 rating and 5.4 million viewers, well below the 2.0 achieved by fellow freshman series “Speechless” during its fall premiere in the timeslot. The following week, “Imaginary Mary” dropped more than 30% in both key measures to a 0.9 rating and 3.5 million viewers.

Adam Pally’s “Making History” won’t see past its first season. The comedy failed to make much of an impact from the start, opening to an anemic 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.2 million viewers. Things quickly went downhill from there, with the series averaging a 0.7 and 1.6 million viewers over nine episodes.

Freshman drama “APB” was also canceled by Fox. The series debuted to decent ratings in February, but the numbers quickly went south. By the time it wrapped Season 1, the series averaged only a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.4 million viewers.

Freshman comedy “Son of Zorn” got the hammar after one season. The series opened to solid ratings back in September, with a 2.4 in adults 18-49 and 6.1 million viewers. However, it shed more than half of that audience the following week, with subsequent episodes slipping even further.

Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing” was canceled after six seasons on ABC. The domestic comedy produced by 20th Century Fox TV was a durable player for the network in the Friday 8 p.m. berth, and it has been a solid performer for 20th TV in syndication. But ratings have waned in the show’s sixth season.

Fox canceled fan-favorite series “Sleepy Hollow” after four seasons. The fantasy-cop drama saw its ratings plummet in Season 4, averaging a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo and 1.9 million total viewers — down 40% in the demo and 37% in viewers from Season 3.

“Rosewood,” starring Morris Chestnut, has been canceled by Fox after two seasons. The show originally aired Wednesdays as the lead-in to “Empire,” where it enjoyed solid ratings. But it was moved to Thursdays and then Fridays this season, and the ratings quickly plummeted.

“Frequency” has been canceled after one season on The CW. The show debuted to lackluster ratings in the fall, averaging a 0.26 rating in adults 18-49 and 936,000 viewers per episode.

“No Tomorrow” won’t see another day at the CW. The show also struggled to find an audience and only averaged a 0.26 and 794,000 viewers.

“Powerless” was pulled from the air by NBC early before receiving it’s cancelation.

It’s the end of the yellow brick road for “Emerald City” on NBC. Debuting in January, “Emerald City” never found an audience during its 10-episode lifespan. Opening to 4.5 million viewers, the drama dipped week to week to a season low of 2.3 million viewers, slightly ticking up for its finale with an audience of just under 2.9 million.

“Pitch” struck out after only one season on Fox. Despite the early buzz, the baseball drama never connected with viewers, averaging a 0.8 live-plus-same-day Nielsen rating in the 18-49 demo and 3 million total viewers per episode. After airing its first 10 episodes, Fox did not go forth with a back-order, signaling the imminent cancellation.

MTV’s scripted series “Sweet/Vicious” was canceled after a single season. Lackluster ratings were the primary driver of the axing. The show averaged a .08 rating among adults 18-49 and 180,000 total viewers in Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers. It did not perform much better in delayed viewing. The show’s Jan. 31 season finale grew only to 310,000 total viewers in live-plus-three.

Time-traveling drama “Time After Time” was pulled from ABC’s schedule after five episodes. The show debuted on March 5 to a soft 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic over its two-hour premiere and an average audience of 2.53 million, according to Nielsen data.

“Outsiders” has been canceled after two seasons at WGN America. The show was WGN America’s third original series after “Salem” and “Manhattan,” which both ended after their third and second seasons, respectively.

CBS pulled “Doubt” from the air after only two episodes. “Doubt” premiered Feb. 15 to a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 5.31 million total viewers, and a week later, the CBS Television Studios-produced series fell to a 0.6 and 4.03 million viewers.

“Eyewitness” was canceled after one season on the USA Network. The drama, which debuted in October 2016, failed to garner an audience over its first 10 episodes. In Nielsen’s Live+Same Day ratings, its season average was a 0.17 in the 18-49 demographic and 639,000 total viewers.

After three seasons, “Girl Meets World” — a spinoff of ’90s hit “Boy Meets World” — was canceled by Disney Channel.

Syfy’s Ben Affleck-Matt Damon series “Incorporated” was canceled shortly after its first season. The show didn’t exactly pop in the ratings, averaging a Live+Same Day audience of just under 500,000 and a 0.16 in the 18-49 demographic, with delayed viewing not quite doubling those base numbers.

After careful consideration, it was decided that Steven Soderbergh’s “The Knick,” starring Clive Owen, wouldn’t return for a third season.

ABC opted to cancel freshman series “Conviction” early in the season.