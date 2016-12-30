27 New and Returning TV Shows We’re Looking Forward to in 2017

Season 1 Premieres Jan. 1 Kaitlin Olsen is somehow at her most charming when trying to wrangle children while also drinking to excess.

Season 21 Premieres Jan. 2 #BachelorNation could use a bit of an escape, and two-time “Bachelorette” runner-up Nick Viall is ready to provide it. (And now there’s an official fantasy league.)

Season 1 Premeires Jan. 10 Tom Hardy’s trader returns from the (presumed) dead in 1800s England, and everything somehow gets weirder from there.

Season 1 Premieres Jan. 13 Executive produced — and featuring appearances — by Bryan Cranston, with “Justified” boss Graham Yost as showrunner, and Giovanni Ribisi as a grifter who gets in over his head.

Season 6 Premieres Jan. 15 Carrie’s living in Brooklyn now, working for a foundation that provides aid to Muslims.

Season 1 Premieres Jan. 15 Jude Law is a young (American) Pope. Diane Keaton is a sassy nun. There is nothing more that need be said in explanation of our excitement.

Season 1 Premieres Jan. 18 The new military drama that follows members of SEAL Team Six who have to rescue one of their own (Walton Goggins) from a hostage crisis in Africa.

Season 2 Premieres Jan. 25 Season 1 of this adaptation of Lev Grossman’s bestselling fantasy series more than delivered on its promise of a twisted, adult version of “Harry Potter” and the Narnia series. Season 2 finds our heroes still struggling against The Beast.

Season 2 Premieres Jan. 25 The first season of the drama about a cult led by Hugh Dancy and the gradual defection of one of his followers (Aaron Paul) served as a long, well-acted trip. Season 2 arrives just as its audience is also questioning its reality.

Season 1 Premieres Jan. 26 Take “Twin Peaks,” mash it up good with “Gossip Girl,” and add in a dash of ginger, and you’ve got The CW’s gritty adaptation of the Archie comics franchise.

Season 1 Premieres Feb. 8 Noah Hawley has already earned viewers’ trust by turning “Fargo” into a brilliant anthology series. Put him in charge of an story set in the “X-Men” universe, with Dan Stevens as a mutant who thinks he’s schizophrenic, and the result is an immediate season pass.

Season 4 Premieres Feb. 12 Donald Trump will have been in office little more than a month when John Oliver returns to offer a weekly in-depth look at the latest erosion of democratic norms.

Season 1 Premieres Feb. 19 Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley star in a David E. Kelley HBO limited series based on a book that deals with sex, lies, and domestic violence.

Season 1 Premieres Feb. 19 Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, and Rose Leslie pick up the mantle dropped by Alicia Florrick at the end of “The Good Wife.”

Season 1 Premieres Apr. 26 Offred (Elisabeth Moss) is a child-bearing slave in the country of Gilead, formed when the United States collapsed and religious extremists have created a rigid theocracy.

Season 2 Premieres May 5 Season 2 will pick up where Season 1 left off, with Capheus, Kala, Lito, Nomi, Riley, Sun, Will and Wolfgang coming together both physically and mentally, plunged into the middle of each other’s tragedies and triumphs.

Season 3 Premieres May 23 The spiky dark comedy returns to deal with the aftermath of the death of Alex (Tommy Dewey) and Valerie’s (Michaela Watkins) father, and Val’s decision to move out of Alex’s house.

Season 1 Premieres May 2017 The main cast is settled, and though former showrunner Bryan Fuller is no longer involved in the series, he did give current showrunners Gretchen Berg and Aaron Harberts a firm handle on characters and overarching story.

Season 7 Premieres Summer 2017 Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have just two more seasons to wrap up the various scattered plots in George R.R. Martin’s sprawling world.

Season 1 Premieres Summer 2017 The first of two John Singleton dramas on this list: A series set during the dawn of the crack-cocaine epidemic in 1980s Los Angeles, with a cast that includes Tim Matheson and Emily Rios.

Season 4 Premieres 2017 Things got a little dark for BoJack last season. And while they’re not like to get much lighter, the prospect of a possible BoJane (a filly we saw at the end of last season who looked like BoJack’s daughter) ought to shake up BoJack’s life.

Season 1 Premieres 2017 An event series from “Beyond the Lights” director Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Rock Bythewood that centers on a North Carolina town rocked by a racially charged police shooting.

Season 1 Premieres 2017 Neil Gaiman’s book is a rollicking look at the mythologies of yesterday and today told through the story of enigmatic ex-con Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle), and Bryan Fuller’s TV adaptation looks to hold true to the fun and heartbreak.

Season 1 Premieres 2017 A look at the rise of the porn industry in 1970s New York, helmed by David Simon and starring James Franco. We’re in.

Season 1 Premieres 2017 John Singleton’s detective drama revolves around a female police officer in Oakland, Calif., who becomes a private investigator after her brother is killed by police.

Season 1 Premieres 2017 Ryan Murphy will kick off his third anthology series for FX with the story of Joan Crawford and Betty Page, with Jessica Lange as Crawford and Susan Sarandon as Page.