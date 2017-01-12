TV Shows Returning for 2017-2018 Season

These are the shows, so far, returning for another season next year.

Skaikru is continuing its fight on Earth for a fifth season.

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, “12 Monkeys” was renewed for a fourth and final season.

Netflix’s watercooler hit “13 Reasons Why” will be back for a second season at Netflix. Season 2 will pick up in the aftermath of Hannah’s death and as the other characters start their complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. Although Netflix doesn’t release ratings, the series became the most tweeted about show of 2017.

CBS’ durable reality series “The Amazing Race” is set to return for a 30th season next fall.

The Starz adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s novel will see a second season.

FX’s anthology series “American Horror Story” was renewed for two seasons, guaranteeing at least nine installments for the series.

Freshman series “American Housewife” was tapped to return for a second season by ABC.

E! original “The Arrangement” is set to return for a sophomore engagement.

“Arrow,” starring Stephen Amell, Emily Bett Rickards, and David Ramsey, was renewed for Season 6.

“The Bachelor” has been picked up for a 22nd season on ABC.

The Zach Galifianakis-starrer is headed back to screens for a third season.

Freeform’s supernatural/sci-fi series “Beyond” will return for a sophomore season.

CBS’s long-running tentpole series “The Big Bang Theory” secured a two-season renewal that will continue the show through Season 12.

“Billions” will return for a third season on Showtime.

“Black-ish,” starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, has been renewed for a fourth season on ABC.

Tom Selleck’s “Blue Bloods” will be back for an eighth season on CBS.

Freshman drama “Bull” was renewed for a second season by the Eye.

The CBS medical drama “Code Black” is returning next fall for a third season.

Pete Holmes’ series about a struggling stand-up comedian was renewed for a sophomore season.

The CW’s critical darling, musical comedy “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” was renewed for Season 3.

CBS’ “Criminal Minds” will return for a 13th season this year.

The Mirror Ball will shine for a 25th season.

ABC’s political thriller “Designated Survivor,” starring Kiefer Sutherland, is set to return for a second season.

CBS’ “Elementary” will return for a sixth season.

The Lyons will be back for more drama and Cookie-isms next year. The Fox series was renewed for Season 4 at the Television Critics Association.

The psychological horror series “The Exorcist” lives to scare another day. It will be back on Fox in 2017 for Season 2.

“The Expanse” is returning for a third season. Season 2, currently airing on Wednesdays on the NBCUniversal-owned cable net, has drawn reasonable critical praise, if not necessarily a massive linear audience.

Even before releasing a single episode of Season 3, AMC decided to renew “The Walking Dead” spinoff “Fear the Walking Dead” for a fourth season.

Scarlet Speedster will race to another season.

“Fresh Off the Boat” has been renewed for a fourth season at ABC.

TNT’s drama “Good Behavior” is getting a second season.

“The Good Fight,” the first major, exclusive show for CBS All Access, was renewed for a second season halfway through its first one.

Kristen Bell and Ted Danson’s “The Good Place” is returning for a second season. In its first season, “The Good Place” averaged a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.1 million total viewers overall in Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers.

The story of Jim Gordon and a young Bruce Wayne will continue on Fox for a fourth season.

“Grey’s Anatomy” will return for its 13th season next year on ABC.

A week after its premiere, Hulu renewed “The Handmaid’s Tale” for a second season. The critical and commercial hit was watched by more Hulu viewers than any other series premiere on the platform, considering both original and acquired shows, according to the company.

Sundnace TV’s buddy-action drama “Hap and Leonard” is heading back for a third season. Based on the books by Joe R. Lansdale, the third season will adapt the third book in the series, “The Two-Bear Mambo.”

“Hawaii Five-O” was renewed by CBS for an eighth season.

AMC’s sci-fi show that explores the blurred lines between human and machine was renewed for a third season. The new season will air in 2018 with eight episodes.

“Ink Master” was renewed for a 10th season ahead of its Season 9 premiere.

AMC has ordered a third season of “Into the Badlands.”

The CW is bringing back “iZombie” for a fourth helping of brains.

Another one of The CW’s critical darlings, “Jane the Virgin,” will be back for Season 4.

Kevin James’ “Kevin Can Wait” made the cut for a second season at CBS.

Will Forte’s “Last Man on Earth” will return for a fourth season.

“Law and Order: SVU” will return to NBC for a 19th season.

The CW’s team of time-travelling misfits will be back for another season.

“Life in Pieces” is getting a third season on the Eye.

The Judd Apatow and Paul Rust series will return for a third season.

CBS’ remake of “MacGyver” is coming back for a second season.

“Madam Secretary” will return to the Eye for a fourth season in 2017.

“The Magicians,” and the adventures of Quentin Coldwater and company, are returning on SyFy.

Matt LeBlanc’s CBS sitcom is planning on another season.

Coulson and his team will continue their missions, as ABC chose to renew “Agents of SHIELD” for a fifth season.

“The Mick” will be returning for a sophomore season on Fox.

Anna Faris and Allison Janney’s “Mom” is coming back to CBS for a fifth season.

Amazon’s award-winning series “Mozart in the Jungle” has also been renewed.

Revived for a fifth season on CMT after being canceled on ABC, “Nashville”has been renewed for a sixth season on its new network.

“NCIS” will return for an impressive 15th season on CBS in 2017.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” was renewed for a ninth season.

A fourth season is in the works for CBS’ “NCIS: New Orleans.”

Fox chose to renew “New Girl” for a seventh and final season.

Netflix’s series “The OA” will continue for a second season on the streamer.

“Once Upon A Time” will live on at ABC for a seventh season — without Jennifer Morrison, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Jared Gilmore, and Emilie de Ravin.

“The Originals,” a spinoff of “The Vampire Diaries,” is set to continue on the CW for a fifth season.

Amazon original series “Patriot” will return to the streamer for a second season.

ABC picked up “Quantico” for a third season, although it will only consist of 13 episodes as opposed to Season 1 and 2’s 22-episode orders.

Bravo has renewed “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and “The Real Housewives of Dallas.”

Amazon’s ’80s-set comedy was renewed for a third and final season.

Time with Archie’s gang will continue to Season 2. While “Riverdale” hasn’t exactly been a juggernaut in its first six outings, averaging a 0.4 in the 18-49 demographic and 1.16 million viewers, it adds a healthy 78% in The CW-coveted 18-34 demographic in Nielsen’s live-plus-seven ratings.

Netflix’s “Santa Clarita Diet,” starring v z, will take a bite out of another season.

“Scorpion” has been renewed for a fourth season.

Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta’s “Shades of Blue” was renewed for a third season. Season 2 debuted on March 5, opening to a 0.98 rating in the key adult 18-49 demographic and 5.25 million viewers.

Pitches to the Sharks will continue on “Shark Tank’s” ninth season.

The Jeffrey Donovan-starrer about a husband and wife who run a chain of fortune-telling parlors will return for a second season.

Pierce Brosnan’s AMC series “The Son” will have a sophomore run.

ABC’s “Speechless” is set to return to the network for a second season.

The Maid of Might will take flight for Season 3 — “Supergirl’s” second season on The CW.

The freshman comedy, about the owner of a small donut shop that’s located in a quickly gentrifying Chicago neighborhood, is coming back for a sophomore season.

The CW’s seemingly endless series keeps on chugging. “Supernatural” was renewed for Season 13 at TCA.

The America Ferrera series “Superstore” is staying in business for a third season.

“Teachers” earned a 20-episode fourth season on TV Land after only airing half of its Season 3 run.

NBC’s blowout hit “This Is Us” was not only renewed for a second season, but also a third.

After canceling the freshman series four days prior, NBC reversed course on “Timeless,” bringing it back for a 10-episode second season.

Despite drawing weaker ratings than its NBC sitcom compatriots, John Lithgow and Nicholas’ D’Agosto’s “Trial & Erorr” was renewed late for a 10-episode second season to air in 2018.

The 12-episode fifth season of “Younger” was announced by TV Land ahead of the Season 4 premiere.

“Shadowhunters,” which was inspired by “The Mortal Instruments” series, earned a fourth season renewal from Freeform.