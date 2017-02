Top 10 Vine Creators

9.1 Million Followers Peck is one of the few popular Viners to have already been famous before the app. He was most recently seen in the “Grandfathered” with John Stamos.

9.4 Million Followers Jerry Purpdrank built his following thanks to his situational comedy Vines.

The 21-year-old also attracted attention thanks to his situational comedy vines, such as “Trying to pick your nose in public.”

9.5 Million Followers Lepore is one of the older members of Vine, at 33.

9.6 Million Followers Dallas has begun to make the jump from the social app to other media. He recently starred in films like “Expelled” and “The Outfield.” His Netflix series just got a premiere date.

9.9 Million Followers Furlan’s comedic vines include her observations, clips of her male alter-ego, and appearances by her father.

10.7 Million Followers Mancuso has labelled himself as a muscian, storyteller and foreigner. The Viner is also good friends with Justin Bieber.

11.4 Million Followers Pons is famous for coining the phrase “Do It For the Vine,” which is essentially a dare caught on camera.

12.9 Million Followers Grier’s mammoth following has led to film projects and even an clothing line.