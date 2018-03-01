Showbiz Real Estate Elite 2018

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Variety’s annual Showbiz Real Estate Elite are the entertainment industry’s go-to agents, not just in Hollywood, but also on the East Coast, in Miami and even in Europe, Latin America and Asia. Their clients come from all over the globe. Not surprisingly, however, these high-flying negotiators mostly work the properties in the Beverly Hills and Bel-Air hot zone.
Founders of the Alexander Team, Douglas Elliman The Alexanders are based in N.Y. and Miami and market $1 billion of properties. Handled sales for luxury Faena House and sold the most-expensive penthouse in Miami history for $60 million. Sold the most- expensive home in Miami history for $47 million, the most-expensive home on the market in the Hamptons for $70 million. “The market in Miami is heating up thanks to a favorable tax climate and NYC has regained its title from London as the safest and most desirable place to live,” the Alexanders say.  
Managing Partner, The Agency Ranked No. 11 in the country, No. 4 in California and No. 1 west of the 405 Freeway. Doubled his business in last year with sales topping $305 million. Arana representss star clients including Lady Gaga, Larry David, “King of Bonds” Jeffrey Gundlach and Alessandra Ambrosio. His current listings include a $44 million San Clemente estate and $12.495 million Brentwood estate. “The high-end market in Pacific Palisades and Brentwood, where I specialize, is extremely active. There is very low inventory and a large demand of buyers moving here from the East Coast and Europe,” he says.
Agent, Rodeo Realty Bacal’s significant sales include 1006 Lexington Dr. for $26.75 million, 1218 Benedict Canyon for $11.995 million and 1895 Rising Glen Road for $15.95 million. Ccurrent listings include 830 Birchwood Dr. at $15.9 million and 6250 Hollywood Blvd. at $9.75 million. Says Bacal: “The high-end market is on fire in L.A.! Almost everything that has class and style is trading. L.A. isn’t built vertically, there is limited land and some of the most incredible luxury estates are being born here every month. I think L.A. is extremely undervalued.”
Affiliate agent, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage (Malibu West) The Malibu expert’s recent transactions include a Pacific Coast Highway estate for $38 million, a property at 23438 Malibu Colony Road for $18 million and 23524 Malibu Colony Road for $11.8 million. His listings include the old Johnny Carson Malibu beachfront estate for $81.5 million. “There’s a renaissance happening in the greater Los Angeles area not seen since the ’80s,” Cortazzo says. “In the luxury market, this has translated into must-have properties and must-have addresses. There is an awareness of the value proposition Malibu offers and the lifestyle it affords.”
The De Niro Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate (New York) Current listings include a $30 million luxury penthouse at 166 Perry St., a $19.5 penthouse at 169 Hudson St. and an $18 million duplex at 969 Fifth Ave. “‘Right now, ‘soft’ is the word being used to describe the $4 million-plus end of the market in Manhattan. However, inventory in the super-high-end — sales above $15 million — is moving as those buyers are not as affected by what is happening with the tax plan or stock market volatility,” he says.
Drew Fenton Estate Representations, Hilton & Hyland Last year, Fenton’s sales total was $500 million; notable transactions include a $25.5 million Crescent Dr. estate sold to boxer Floyd Mayweather; Canadian developer Cody Leibel’s $20 million estate sold to Katy Perry; the former Reba McEntire estate on Delfern Drive in Holmby Hills in which he represented the seller in the $41 million deal. Current listings include The One, Bel-Air, at $500 million; the Jerry Perenchio Estate Chartwell in Bel-Air at $350 million; Opus in Beverly Hills at $85 million. “The high-end market is very strong,” he says.
Global director, international markets, Compass Breaking the $100 million mark for closed sales in a single year, he specializes in residential luxury estate properties and large-scale projects throughout Los Angeles, Israel and Europe. Has repped the Kardashian clan since 2013, and other clients include Britney Spears, Jessica Simpson and Jennifer Lopez. “The high-end real estate market in Hidden Hills and Calabasas is exceptionally healthy and growing due to the amount of new construction. The upper end of our market is selling between the $12 milion and $20 million mark.”
Agent, Coldwell Banker (Beverly Hills North) The top agent is the No. 1 selling and leasing agent for CBBHN, the top producing office in the world, and recent high-profile sales include 301 N. Carolwood for $100 million, 9945 Beverly Grove Dr. for $28.8 million and 2572 Wallingford Dr. for $22 million. Recent listings include such luxury properties as 916 Oxford Way at $39.95 million, 10471 Sandall Lane at  at $10.49 million, 10917 Savona Road at $5.24 million and 3030 Deep Canyon Dr. at $5.35 million.
Agent, Town Residential The star of “Million Dollar Listing New York” and elite go-to broker had resale volume closed sales last year over $50 million, with $45 million in closed sales for the luxury Central Park development Circa. Gold just closed a $12.9 million sale of a single family townhouse at 8 St. Luke’s Place. “Wealthy buyers have many different cities to choose from,” Gold says. “However, with heightened uncertainty over political and economic developments across the globe, the strength of the American economy continues to present a safe haven for investments, with Manhattan being a natural draw.”
Agent, The Agency Hartoonian had the highest record sale in Calabasas for 2017 — a property owned by David Broome, creator of “The Biggest Loser,” formerly leased by Britney Spears. Represented Jennifer Lopez’s Hidden Hills homes and Mariah Carey’s multiple real estate transactions in Los Angeles. “The Calabasas and Hidden Hills market is trending as a major contender for luxury property offerings. The lifestyle, privacy and sense of community is unparalleled and as more offerings are connecting a sense of modern day touches,” he says.
Founders, Holcomb Petersen Notable sales of the past year include a $20 million penthouse in Century City and a historic landmark in trendy Silver Lake. Clients include actors, producers, dancers, musicians and composers. The duo note “high-end sales have slowed in quantity but quality luxury properties are absolutely in high demand. Los Angeles has more unique experiences to offer than most any other city and high-end buyers from around the world want to own a piece of that exceptional lifestyle.”
Compass executive director, Luxury Estates The new Compass agent had recent huge sales; the Holmby Hills Spelling Manor, $85 million (represented seller); 1181 Hillcrest Road $70 million (represented buyer); 355 S. Mapleton Dr. $18.8 million (represented seller). Current Listings include 10350 Sunset Blvd. for $29.5 million and 1251 Shadow Hill Way for $27.5 million. “The high-end market continues to ride an upward trend and it doesn’t seem like it will slow down any time soon,” she says. “It isn’t subject to the same forces as the common marketplace.”
President, Estates Division  of Pacific Union Intl. Kirman had a record year of more than $400 million in sales, including the Danny Thomas Estate (the second-highest sale in Beverly Hills history at $65 million-plus), and the Edie Goetz Estate ($45 million-plus). Kirman has an active inventory that’s consistently over $1 billion. “As Los Angeles distinguishes itself as the preeminent luxury market in the world, and the wealthiest elite from across the globe flock to our great city, the strength of our market has never been better,” Kirman says.
Agent, Stribling & Associates The top agent’s recent sales include an $18.75 million co-op on Fifth Avenue, and active listings include a co-op at 1155 Park Ave. ($7.99 million), a 27-room multi-family townhouse at 807 Park Ave. ($31 million) and a penthouse at 56 Leonard ($27.5 million). “Properties that are priced well are moving — whether they’re co-ops, condos, townhouses, re-sales or new developments,” says the N.Y.-based Lambert. Sellers are becoming increasingly realistic and shying away from aspirational pricing to be more in line with the market.”
Agent, Hilton & Hyland His sales totaled $200 million in 2017 with celebrity clients including Katy Perry, who purchased a home in Beverly Crest for $18 million, Jennifer Lopez, who sold her home in Hidden Hills for $15 million and Johnny Galecki, who sold his home in Hollywood Hills for $2 million. With Williams & Williams, sold the Cecil B. De Mille estate to Angelina Jolie for $24.5 million. “The great houses and locations of Los Angeles are more coveted than ever,” he says.
Agent, Hilton & Hyland Her 2017 sales totaled $300 million. She sold a Holmby Hills estate to Adam Levine for $18 million and philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen purchased another home in Holmby Hills for $41 million; other inventory includes Frank and Carol Biondi’s Brentwood estate listed at $21.5 million, Sydney and Caroline Kimmel’s Point Dume Malibu estate one at $81.5 million. “The luxury market continues to experience stability with high-dollar sales. The demand is strong for domestic buyers that want to be in Los Angeles,” May says.
Bravo’s popular “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” stars are justifiably pumped about the current red hot market. “The luxury real estate market is a seductive investment as many of the ultra-wealthy have doubled their fortunes by riding the bull market, cashed out, and are now putting their cash into tangible, usable investments, like real estate,” says veteran cast member Madison Hildebrand, The Malibu Life (Pacific Union Malibu) citing their recent 200 Toyopa Dr. $16.3 million both-sides sale. Josh Flagg, Rodeo Realty, with recent Beverly Hills sales in the $10 million-$16 million range and current listings such as 815 N. Whittier Dr. for $11.49 million and 811 Hillcrest for $8.49 million, agrees that the market is “very, very strong. High-end properties will continue to stay steady. I don’t see a massive increase in prices, but I also don’t see a tremendous potential of property value going down.” David Parnes and James Harris, left in photo, of The Agency report a record-breaking year “with over $520 million in sales earning us The Agency’s MVP Award. Most recently we represented two $30 million sales in Holmby Hills, and the third-highest sale ever in Malibu for $69.9 million.” Josh Altman and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman, California, Beverly Hills, who sold a Bradbury, Calif., estate for $39.9 million and represented both buyer and seller side of the Kim Kardashian/Kanye West $17.8 million deal, note: “We are seeing groundbreaking numbers in the high-end market, and we are setting records across the board. High-end buyers are more discerning than ever and require the best.” Tracy Tutor Maltas, the show’s first female agent, with recent Malibu sales in the $10 million-plus range, says: “2018 is going to be all about servicing ultra-high net worth clients and new developments in Malibu. Malibu is, and always will be, one of the most exclusive, sought out neighborhoods in Los Angeles that continues to experience record-breaking sales year after year.”
Owner, Jade Mills Estates Listings include “Old Hollywood” historic 1038 Palisades Beach Road for $11.99 million; 1006 Laurel Way, $31.95 million or a $125,000 monthly lease; 1000 Elden Way, $32.99 million: 9719 Heather Road for $29.5 million or a $200,000 per month lease; and 1940 Bel-Air Road for $28.5 million. “On the Westside of Los Angeles, we are seeing the market soar,” says Mills. “The homes that sold for $20 million two years ago are now selling for $30 million and above.”
National director, sports and entertainment division, Compass Deals include the sale of NBA coach Derek Fisher’s house (23808 Long Valley) and Nick Young’s house in Tarzana. Represented rapper Big Sean in his off-market purchase. Selling writer-producer Steve Oedekirk’s house (26162 Calle Roberto at $9.99 million). “Sales at the high-end market are up across the board. [Properties in the] $5 million to $20 million-plus [range] saw an increase year over year. The key is having a unique story to tell about each property,” says Nartey.
Former producer Nile Niami (“The Patriot”) parlayed his side gig as a house restorer in 2000 into a full-time vocation “It’s a much better business model,” he says. His current project, dubbed “The One,” is at the top of Bel-Air and will go on the market for a whopping $500 million later this year. The price, Niami contends, reflects the years of construction, hilltop grading and bespoke finishes throughout the 100,000 square-feet of living and entertaining space. When he began the giga-mansion project in late 2012, a triple-digit listing was non-existent. Since then, the market and demand have caught up. “Every time I sold a house, prospective buyers would complain about what the house was missing,” says Niami of his decision to go big. “I tried to put in everything that everyone complained about.” He quips the multi-building estate is only missing a helicopter pad and a gun range. The mega-manse’s 45,000-sq.-ft. lower level features a 30-car garage, a 45-seat commercial style theater, juice bar, nightclub, golf simulation room and a jellyfish tank. Upstairs are the main living quarters including a 5,500-sq.-ft. master suite with its own pool.
Agent, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services The top agent deals in high-end Westside real estate and one of his current listings includes 310 N. Carmelina Ave., with an asking price of $22.5 million. Sales since the last quarter of 2017 include 12829 Marlboro St. in Brentwood Park for $14 million, 428 Homewood Road in Brentwood for $7.7 million and three properties on Moreno Avenue in Brentwood all between $5.3 million and $7.7 million. “The high-end market is characterized by a lack of good inventory coupled with a healthy number of motivated, yet discriminating buyers,” he says.
President and founder, The Oppenheim Group Last year, he closed 85 deals equating to more than $200 million in sales volume. Top sales included 2822 Santa Monica Blvd. for $13.5 million; 1975 Loma Vista Dr. for $9.3 million; 9922 Anthony Place, $8.25 million. Current listings include the $40 million Hacienda de la Paz estate in Rolling Hills. “So far, 2018 looks like it’s going to be a great year for the luxury real estate market, evidenced by an already significant increase in volume over last year.”
Signaling the ongoing power of the Southern California market, Pacific Union Intl., the West Coast’s leading luxury real estate brand and the eighth-largest real estate brokerage in the U.S., launched on Jan. 1 in the Los Angeles market. It marks Pacific Union’s largest expansion yet and unites a team of more than 900 Realtors from three independent luxury brokerages — John Aaroe Group, Partners Trust and Gibson Intl. — under the new brand, with Nick Segal, formerly CEO/founder of Partners Trust, named president of Pacific Union Intl. Southern California. Pacific Union now has more than 1,700 real estate professionals across 51 offices throughout California, projecting sales volume of $18 billion in 2018. The company closed more than $6.8 billion in L.A. sales in 2017. “The West Side market continues to validate that buyers will pay a premium for what they love and it’s up to savvy builders to stay ahead of that creative curve,” says F. Ron Smith, who, with team partner David Berg, hit just under $200 million in sales in 2017. They are currently pre-marketing a $19.5 million architectural Bel-Air compound. Craig Strong, who closed more than $100 million in sales last year, currently has the Bob Hope Estate offered at $22 million. He says: “The higher and lower market is still steady. Price your house right and it will sell. We are still seeing multiple offers.” Hugh Evans III, with $2.5 billion-plus career sales, sold 748 Amalfi for $13.4 million, setting a price-per-sq.-ft. record in Pacific Palisades, and has 1143 Ravoli Dr. coming to the market in March. “Pacific Palisades continues to be one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Southern California. With the [Rick] Caruso [Palisades Village] project nearing completion and the lack of inventory, the Palisades should be well insulated from a downturn in local real estate and the economy in general.” Richard Stearns, with nearly $100 million in 2017 sales and more than $2 billion in his career, sold The Reagan Estate in Pacific Palisades for $22 million and has the Warner/Sheinbaum estate under contract. “L.A., and particularly along the ocean and in the hills with views, continues to be among the greatest places on Earth to live.”
Founder and CEO, Halton Pardee + Partners The queen of Silicon Beach, the No. 5 agent in Los Angeles, has sold more than $3 billion worth of residential and commercial properties since starting her career in real estate in 2005. The busy Pardee sold the “Californication” Venice home for record $14.6 million, just opened a Coachella Valley office and will open a Culver City/Mar Vista office in March. “The executive and high-end talent formed by the fusion of tech and entertainment industries continue to create waves of demand for luxury homes across the Westside,” she says.
Broker specialist, The Holly Parker Team at Douglas Elliman (New York) Parker’s resume includes such accolades as being a top 10 agent for 10 years, No. 5 in the country and highest volume in sales for Douglas Elliman New Development, plus she set records for some of Manhattan’s most expensive properties. Recent sales include several lofts at Tribeca’s 11 Beach St., ranging from $8.65 million-$22.5 million, and 4 Sutton Square at $14.5 million. “You have the trifecta of ‘PPR’: great prices, great properties and amazing rates. Never have I seen those three things happening together. It is a perfect storm for opportunity,” she says.
Co-founder, Westside Estate Agency Rappaport shattered Los Angeles sales records with the sale of his own Malibu home for $120 million. He sold David Geffen’s $85 million Malibu estate and Ellen DeGeneres’ full-floor $13 million Century City condo, listed the $125 million John Pawson-designed estate in Bel-Air and Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford’s $50 million Malibu estate. “Today, L.A. is a one the world’s most important cultural centers, it will always have long-term value,” says Rappaport. “Where else does media, tech, fashion, art and real estate all blend together?”
Founder/President, The Agency Current listings include the $10 million Casa Finisterra oceanfront estate in Cabo San Lucas; a $9.95 million Hunt and Burns classic estate in Hancock Park, restored and expanded by Bowery Design Group; and $9.9 million Historic Cultural Monument No. 403 by John C. Austin, architect of Griffith Observatory, and reimagined by Xorin Balbes.  “I see prices continuing to rise and a trend towards building more ‘human-scale’ homes and away from more super- sized structures,” he says.
Agent, Jackie Smith Real Estate at Compass Smith had over $60 million in sales last year, including homes at $10 million, $5 million, $8 million and $7 million (two off market). Her highest listings were at $13 million and $6 million, and she repped many celebrities including Cindy Frey, Dan Levine and Jeff Lewis. “I believe there is always a buyer for the high-end market. But I do foresee a price correction in the future,” Smith says. “Prices have been historically higher. Foreigners have utilized the market, they can get more for their money here.”
Agent, The Smith Group affiliates of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Among the top sales of the Orange County specialist are 5 High Water, the exclusive Crystal Cove estate, for $22 million; 42 Deep Sea, a Newport Coast custom trophy estate for $21 million (a Top Five 2017 on-market Orange County sale); has 25 Montage Way, Laguna Beach, listing at $23.99 million. “It’s the first time in Orange County’s history that the top 10 sales were all over $20 million. We’re starting to catch up with some of the other major metropolitan areas but we have more intrinsic value than comparable market places,” he says.
Founder/President, The Agency Has represented the Playboy Mansion (the first house in L.A. to sell above $100 million), the Walt Disney Estate, and residences owned by Michael Jackson, Michael Jordan and Prince. Current listings include a $29.95 million newly constructed Beverly Hills contemporary, a $45 million estate in Montecito and 1174 Hillcrest, Elvis’ former home. “In the high-end market, supply is extremely low and demand is high. We are continuing to attract buyers from all corners of the globe.”
Owners, Williams & Williams Estates The powerhouse team with a career total of more than $4 billion in sales racked up $560 million more in 2017, including 410 Dabney Lane ($16.99 million); 1510 Loma Vista Dr. ($19.99 million); 1520 Gilcrest Dr. ($48 million). “We’re living in the best city in the world and they’re not making any more land.”
Agent, Hilton & Hyland Last year, Wilson’s sales totaled $200 million. Long-term clients the Osbournes purchased in Hancock Park for $12 million, and he sold David Arquette’s Hancock Park home for $8.3 million and represented his Encino purchase for $4.6 million. Sold Netflix COO Ted Sarandos’ Beverly Hills home for $8.8 million and repped his purchase in Malibu for $20 million. Has Stephen Dorff’s Malibu listing for $8.45 million. “Good inventory is very slim, both buyers and sellers are more discerning
ad