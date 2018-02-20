Photos: Variety, WWD and CFDA’s Runway to Red Carpet

“Community” and “Mad Men” star Alison Brie and “X-Men: Apocalypse” actress Olivia Munn embraced at the Runway to Red Carpet kickoff luncheon at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, hosted by Variety, the Council of Fashion Designers of America, and Women’s Wear Daily.
James Taylor and January Jones
Musician James Taylor and “Mad Men” actress January Jones posed for a picture together at the Runway to Red Carpet luncheon.
Brad Goreski and Lea Michele
Celebrity stylist and “Fashion Police” co-host Brad Goreski and “Glee” actress Lea Michele smiled for the camera at the Chateau Marmont during Variety and WWD’s Runway to Red Carpet event.
Babs Burchfield, Erica Cloud, Sophia Bush, and Chloe Gosselin
Designer Babs Burchfield, stylist Erica Cloud, actress Sophia Bush, and shoe designer Chloe Gosselin grouped up for a photo at the Variety and WWD luncheon.
Shay Mitchell
“Pretty Little Liars” actress Shay Mitchell enjoyed a conversation at Variety and WWD’s Runway to Red Carpet luncheon.
Vera Wang
Fashion designer Vera Wang served as the guest host and speaker at the Runway to Red Carpet luncheon.
Alexandra Daddario
Actress Alexandra Daddario, known for her work on the “Percy Jackson” films, “True Detective,” and “San Andreas,” was all smiles at the Runway to Red Carpet luncheon.
Angela Sarafyan and Kacy Hill
“Westworld” actress Angela Sarafyan spent some time with model and singer-songwriter Kacy Hill at Variety and WWD’s Runway to Red Carpet luncheon.
Ashley Madekwe and Serayah McNeill
English actress Ashley Madekwe of “Revenge” and “Salem” and “Empire” actress Serayah McNeill hung out on the couches at the Chateau Marmont during Variety and WWD’s Runway to Red Carpet event.
Hong Chau
Hong Chau, who starred in last year’s “Downsizing,” flashed a smile during the Runway to Red Carpet luncheon.
Elizabeth Chambers and Law Roach
Actress Elizabeth Chambers struck a pose with celebrity stylist and “America’s Next Top Model” judge Law Roach at Variety and WWD’s Runway to Red Carpet event.
Sophie Watts and Zaid Affas
Former STX president Sophie Watts shared a smile with fashion designer and fellow Brit Zaid Affas at the Runway to Red Carpet event.
Steven Kolb
Steven Kolb, president and chief executive officer of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, spoke at the Variety and WWD Runway to Red Carpet luncheon.