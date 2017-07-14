Return to Article
Rosie O’Donnell Picks Up Midtown Triplex Penthouse

LOCATION: New York City, NY
PRICE: $8,000,000
SIZE: 3,563 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms plus 1,620 square foot roof terrace

Image: Christopher Bride for Property Shark
Image: Stribling
Image: Stribling
Image: Stribling
Image: Stribling
Image: Stribling
Image: Stribling
Image: Stribling
Image: Stribling
Image: Stribling
Image: Stribling
Image: Stribling
Image: Stribling
Image: Stribling
Image: Stribling
Image: Stribling
Image: Stribling
Image: Stribling

  1. Helen Caver says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    I thought that Rosie said that she would leave the country if Trump was elected. She must have meant that she would move to the City. LOL

