First Look: W Hotel’s New Recording Studio, ‘The Sound Suite’

The W brand has long been synonymous with music, from the live music programming in our buzzing Living Rooms to musicians choosing to stay with us while on tour,” says Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide. “The W Sound Suite provides the perfect professional environment for when inspiration strikes – any time, day or night, complemented by 24-hour room service, of course!”
“It was a complete gut remodel,” says DJ White Shadow, North American music director for W Hotels Worldwide. “We designed the space from scratch to get the most out of the room.”
The “Sound Suite” will start booking open dates in June. “It holds just enough people to get the job done,” says DJ White Shadow. “I like small rooms, everyone gets to know each other faster and non-essential entourages have to sit outside.”
Sessions coming up at the “Sound Suite” include DNCE, CL, Krewella, and new artist Palmer Reed.
“I designed the room, picked the furnishings, and all the gear is my personal stuff,” says DJ White Shadow, North American music director for W Hotels Worldwide.
