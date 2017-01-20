Photos From the 2017 Sundance Film Festival

Jack Black braved the elements at Sundance for the premiere of his film “The Polka King.”

Jenny Slate wowed at the Sundance premiere of “The Polka King.”

Jason Schwartzman poses for the camera at “The Polka King” premiere.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie Preston at the “To the Bone” premiere pose at the Stella Artois Filmmaker Lounge at Sundance.

Lily Collins at the premiere of her upcoming film “To the Bone” at the Stella Artois Filmmaker Lounge in Park City.

Woody Harrelson was dressed for the weather at the Sundance premiere of his film “Wilson.”

Judy Greer’s castmates were shocked she had to audition for her role in “Wilson.”

Aldis Hodge, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Misha Green, the stars of “Underground,” at the after-party following a screening of the show.

Andra Day and John Legend celebrate a Sundance screening of “Underground” at the after-party.

Dree Hemingway plays with the camera at the “LA Times” after-party.

Jorma Taccone plays Elliot in “LA Times.”

John Cho and Parker Posey at the Sundance premiere of “Columbus.”

Michelle Forbes stunned at the “Columbus” premiere.

Sundance Film Festival founder Robert Redford spoke at the opening night press conference on Thursday. “We stay away from politics,” he said when asked about Donald Trump. “We stay focused on the stories being told by artists … we don’t play advocacy.”

Kristen Stewart attended the premiere of her short film “Come Swim,” which she directed, at Sundance on Thursday. “I’ve wanted to make a movie since I was 10 years old,” she said at the Variety Studio presented by Orville Redenbacher’s.

Al Gore received a standing ovation at the premiere of “An Inconvenient Sequel” at Sundance. He told Variety that he no longer supports the Electoral College.

Alison Brie stunned at the Sundance premiere of her upcoming film “The Little Hours.” Brie said her first sex scene with Dave Franco was “the spiciest one.”

Kumail Nanjiani and Judd Apatow swung by the Variety Studio, presented by Orville Redenbacher’s, on the first day of the Sundance Film Festival.

Zoe Kazan stopped by the Variety Studio, presented by Orville Redenbacher’s, at Sundance on Friday.

Alison Brie and Dave Franco made a great pair at the Sundance premiere of their film “The Little Hours.”

“Parks and Recreation” alum Nick Offerman attended the premiere of “The Little Hours” on Thursday.

Sundance Film Festival director John Cooper embraced Al Gore at the premiere of the “An Inconvenient Truth” sequel on Thursday.

Keri Putnam and Robert Redford spoke at the Sundance opening press conference.

Director Garrett Bradley and Teri Schwartz at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television Sundance reception over the weekend.

Marc Hofstatter, the head of creative at Indiegogo, and Teri Schwartz stop for a photo at the UCLA reception.

Samira Wiley and Jon Hamm at the J Crew and New York Magazine after-party of “Person to Person.”

Vice and Diplo at TAO Park City during the festival

DJ friends Brody Jenner and Vice at TAO Park City.

Common surprised the crowd at TAO Park City during the Sundance Film Festival.

Chelsea Handler and a friend hung out at TAO Park City during the festival.

Peter Dinklage received a IMDB Starmeter award during the Sundance Film Festival.

Adam Pally, Zoe Lister-Jones, and Fred Armisen at the Sundance premiere of “Band Aid.”

“Mad Men” alum Jon Hamm arrived at the Acura Studio for the “Marjorie Prime” after-party.

Geena Davis also attended the Acura Studio for the after-party following the Sundance premiere of “Marjorie Prime.”

Mark Hamill stopped for a photo with the bear from Brigsby Bear.

Kevin Bacon and Kathryn Hahn at the premiere of their upcoming show “I Love Dick.”

Nicholas Hoult braved to snow at Sundance to get to the “Rebel in the Rye” premiere.