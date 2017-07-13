Return to Article
Sophie Turner
‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Premiere Arrivals

By

Maisie Williams
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Isaac Hempstead Wright
Sophie Turner and Kit Harington
Iain Glenn and Jerome Flynn
Nathalie Emmanuel
Alfie Allen
Gwendoline Christie
Jacob Anderson
Aidan Gillen
Joe Jonas
Gemma Whelan
Indira Varma
Richard Dormer
Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger
Amanda Peet and David Benioff

Sophie Turner turned plenty of heads at the “Game of Thrones” Season 7 premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening.

Maisie Williams stunned at the “Game of Thrones” premiere.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie made a great pair at the premiere.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was looking dapper at the Season 7 premiere.

Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Bran, arrives on the blue carpet for the Season 7 premiere of “Game of Thrones.”

Sophie Turner and Kit Harington stop for a photo together at the “Game of Thrones” premiere.

Iain Glenn and Jerome Flynn, Jorah and Bronn respectively, stop for a photo together on the carpet.

Nathalie Emmanuel hit the blue carpet in style for the “Game of Thrones” Season 7 premiere.

Alfie Allen plays Theon Greyjoy.

Gwendoline Christie wowed at the “Game of Thrones” premiere.

Jacob Anderson plays Grey Worm in the Emmy-winning fantasy drama.

Aidan Gillen plays Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish.

Joe Jonas arriving at the premiere.

Gemma Whelan plays Yara Greyjoy.

Indira Varma plays Ellaria Sand in “Game of Thrones.”

Richard Dormer plays Beric Dondarrion on the HBO show.

Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger arrive at the premiere.

Amanda Peet and David Benioff hit the carpet at the premiere.

