Photos from Pre-Oscars Parties
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie stunned at the Women in Film pre-Oscar party.
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Emma Stone and Billie Jean King
“Battle of the Sexes” star Emma Stone and Billie Jean King together at the Women in Film cocktail party.
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan wowed at the Women in Film party.
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige stopped for a photo inside the Women in Film party.
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde made the perfect pair at the Women in Film pre-Oscars party.
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae poses at her “Fem the Future” brunch.
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Ava DuVernay
“A Wrinkle in Time” director Ava DuVernay was all smiles at the “Fem the Future” brunch.
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson stole the show at Janelle Monae’s “Fem the Future” brunch.
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Lupita Nyong’o and Rosario Dawson
Lupita Nyong’o and Rosario Dawson nabbed a photo together at the “Fem the Future” brunch.
REX/Shutterstock
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish at Common’s Toast to the Arts party.
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Daniel Kaluuya and Common
“Get Out’s” Daniel Kaluuya and Common grabbed a photo together at the Toast to the Arts party.
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Common and Andra Day
Common and Andra Day enjoying the Toast to the Arts party.
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Common
Common speaking during his Toast to the Arts party.
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Cynthia Pett-Dante and Brad Pitt
Cynthia Pett-Dante and Brad Pitt arrive at the Gersh Pre-Oscar party.
John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter pose at the Gersh Pre-Oscar party on Thursday.
John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Angela Bassett
Angela Basset shimmers inside the Gersh Pre-Oscar party.
John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Sam Rockwell and Bob Gersh
Best supporting actor winner Sam Rockwell and agency co-president Bob Gersh chat at the Gersh Pre-Oscar Party.
John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish turns heads in a sparkly green dress inside the Gersh Pre-Oscar party.
John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Richard Jenkins and Allison Janney
The best supporting actress winner gives the best supporting actor nominee a kiss on the cheek at the Gersh Pre-Oscar party.
John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
