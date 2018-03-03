You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
1 of -

Photos from Pre-Oscars Parties

Margot Robbie stunned at the Women in Film pre-Oscar party.
“Battle of the Sexes” star Emma Stone and Billie Jean King together at the Women in Film cocktail party.
Michelle Monaghan wowed at the Women in Film party.
Mary J. Blige stopped for a photo inside the Women in Film party.
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde made the perfect pair at the Women in Film pre-Oscars party.
Janelle Monae poses at her “Fem the Future” brunch.
“A Wrinkle in Time” director Ava DuVernay was all smiles at the “Fem the Future” brunch.
Tessa Thompson stole the show at Janelle Monae’s “Fem the Future” brunch.
Lupita Nyong’o and Rosario Dawson nabbed a photo together at the “Fem the Future” brunch.
Tiffany Haddish at Common’s Toast to the Arts party.
“Get Out’s” Daniel Kaluuya and Common grabbed a photo together at the Toast to the Arts party.
Common and Andra Day enjoying the Toast to the Arts party.
Common speaking during his Toast to the Arts party.
Cynthia Pett-Dante and Brad Pitt arrive at the Gersh Pre-Oscar party. 
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter pose at the Gersh Pre-Oscar party on Thursday. 
Angela Basset shimmers inside the Gersh Pre-Oscar party. 
Best supporting actor winner Sam Rockwell and agency co-president Bob Gersh chat at the Gersh Pre-Oscar Party. 
Tiffany Haddish turns heads in a sparkly green dress inside the Gersh Pre-Oscar party. 
The best supporting actress winner gives the best supporting actor nominee a kiss on the cheek at the Gersh Pre-Oscar party. 
Close the thumbnails
Next

Mindy Kaling Sells Spanish Bungalow in Los Angeles

Thumbnails

1
of
- Thumbnails

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie stunned at the Women in Film pre-Oscar party.

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Emma Stone and Billie Jean King

“Battle of the Sexes” star Emma Stone and Billie Jean King together at the Women in Film cocktail party.

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Michelle Monaghan

Michelle Monaghan wowed at the Women in Film party.

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige stopped for a photo inside the Women in Film party.

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde made the perfect pair at the Women in Film pre-Oscars party.

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae poses at her “Fem the Future” brunch.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Ava DuVernay

“A Wrinkle in Time” director Ava DuVernay was all smiles at the “Fem the Future” brunch.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson stole the show at Janelle Monae’s “Fem the Future” brunch.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Lupita Nyong’o and Rosario Dawson

Lupita Nyong’o and Rosario Dawson nabbed a photo together at the “Fem the Future” brunch.

REX/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish at Common’s Toast to the Arts party.

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Daniel Kaluuya and Common

“Get Out’s” Daniel Kaluuya and Common grabbed a photo together at the Toast to the Arts party.

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Common and Andra Day

Common and Andra Day enjoying the Toast to the Arts party.

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Common

Common speaking during his Toast to the Arts party.

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Cynthia Pett-Dante and Brad Pitt

Cynthia Pett-Dante and Brad Pitt arrive at the Gersh Pre-Oscar party. 

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter

Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter pose at the Gersh Pre-Oscar party on Thursday. 

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Angela Bassett

Angela Basset shimmers inside the Gersh Pre-Oscar party. 

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Sam Rockwell and Bob Gersh

Best supporting actor winner Sam Rockwell and agency co-president Bob Gersh chat at the Gersh Pre-Oscar Party. 

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish turns heads in a sparkly green dress inside the Gersh Pre-Oscar party. 

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Richard Jenkins and Allison Janney

The best supporting actress winner gives the best supporting actor nominee a kiss on the cheek at the Gersh Pre-Oscar party. 

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

ad