Oscars: Photos From Backstage

Guillermo Del Toro with cast and crew of “The Shape of Water” celebrate on stage moments after winning the Academy Award for Best Picture.
Frances McDormand, Jodie Foster and Jennifer Lawrence chat backstage after McDormand accepted the Oscar for Best Actress.
Allison Janney heads backstage after her Oscar win for best supporting actress.
Laura Dern and Greta Gerwig catch up before heading onstage.
Jimmy Kimmel and Dave Chappelle share a moment.
Gary Oldman backstage after accpeting his award for Best Actor.
Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph backstage. The pair presented the Oscars for short film and their fun banter caused many on the internet to call for them to host next year.
Helen Mirren and “Phantom Thread” costume designer Mark Bridges clown around on Bridges’ newly won jet ski, which the costume designer won for having the shortest acceptance speech.
Nicole Kidman backstage
Mahershala Ali watches the show from backstage.
Kobe Bryant admires his Oscar.
Sam Rockwell enjoying the limelight after his best supporting actor win.
Emma Stone backstage at the Academy Awards.
BB-8 enjoying the Oscars.
Matthew McConaughey is all smiles backstage at the show.
Helen Mirren shows off the shelves of Oscar trophies backstage.
Gina Rodriguez and Tom Holland backstage
Natalia Lafourcade and Gael Garcia Bernal backstage. The pair performed the song “Remember Me” from the Disney animated film “Coco.”
90th Annual Academy Awards

