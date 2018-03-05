You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Oscars: Photos From Backstage
The Shape of Water
Guillermo Del Toro with cast and crew of “The Shape of Water” celebrate on stage moments after winning the Academy Award for Best Picture.
Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S./REX/Shutt
Frances McDormand, Jodie Foster and Jennifer Lawrence
Frances McDormand, Jodie Foster and Jennifer Lawrence chat backstage after McDormand accepted the Oscar for Best Actress.
Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./REX/Shutte
Allison Janney
Allison Janney heads backstage after her Oscar win for best supporting actress.
Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./REX/Shutte
Laura Dern and Greta Gerwig
Laura Dern and Greta Gerwig catch up before heading onstage.
Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./REX/Shutte
Jimmy Kimmel and Dave Chappelle
Jimmy Kimmel and Dave Chappelle share a moment.
Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./REX/Shutte
Gary Oldman
Gary Oldman backstage after accpeting his award for Best Actor.
Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./REX/Shutte
Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph
Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph backstage. The pair presented the Oscars for short film and their fun banter caused many on the internet to call for them to host next year.
Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S./REX/Shutt
90th Annual Academy Awards, Backstage, Los Angeles, USA – 04 Mar 2018
Helen Mirren and “Phantom Thread” costume designer Mark Bridges clown around on Bridges’ newly won jet ski, which the costume designer won for having the shortest acceptance speech.
Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S./REX/Shutt
Nicole Kidman
Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./REX/Shutte
Mahershala Ali
Mahershala Ali watches the show from backstage.
Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S./REX/Shutterstock
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant admires his Oscar.
Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S./REX/Shutterstock
Sam Rockwell
Sam Rockwell enjoying the limelight after his best supporting actor win.
Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S./REX/Shutterstock
Emma Stone
Emma Stone backstage at the Academy Awards.
Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./REX/Shutte
BB-8
BB-8 enjoying the Oscars.
Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S./REX/Shutterstock
Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey is all smiles backstage at the show.
Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S./REX/Shutterstock
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren shows off the shelves of Oscar trophies backstage.
Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./REX/Shutterstock
Gina Rodriguez and Tom Holland
Gina Rodriguez and Tom Holland backstage
Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S./REX/Shutt
Natalia Lafourcade and Gael Garcia Bernal
Natalia Lafourcade and Gael Garcia Bernal backstage. The pair performed the song “Remember Me” from the Disney animated film “Coco.”
Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S./REX/Shutt
