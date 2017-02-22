You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Oscars: Ranking the Last 13 Academy Awards Hosts

After last year’s epic best picture snafu seen ’round the world, Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the 2018 Academy Awards. But how will he stack up against last year’s performance and other Oscar hosts from the last 13 years? Click through for what Variety said in our show reviews.  
The youth movement in this year’s choice of Oscar hosts didn’t alter the show’s dynamics, from the opening insert-actors-in-montage sequence (hello, Billy Crystal) to the stiff, awkward banter between James Franco and Anne Hathaway throughout. After the opening, Hathaway assured Franco he is “very appealing to a younger demographic as well,” a wry acknowledgement of the calculation that informed their selection as hosts. “It’s the young and hip Oscars!” Hathaway gushed after (Melissa) Leo’s expletive. But no, it really wasn’t. Hathaway brought more energy and poise to the table than her co-host, who — underscoring that the producers didn’t know what to do with him — made a fleeting appearance in Marilyn Monroe drag.
Once viewers got past the protracted opening, however, they learned the “Family Guy” producer was just as constrained as his predecessors, and wasn’t going to transform the Academy Awards into a Comedy Central roast. Seth MacFarlane might have a reputation for juvenile humor, but he also possesses an obvious love for old-style variety. Perhaps that’s why he really wasn’t an avant-garde choice, reflecting a bait-and-switch tactic the Oscars have employed before — hoping people will tune in to see what might happen, and then serving up the same old show. In a sense, MacFarlane was playing Billy Crystal, just 25 years younger. Indeed, while it’s hard to remember a more self-referential opening — dwelling about whether MacFarlane was up to the task — his first flurry of jokes felt about as edgy as a standard Jay Leno monologue, but with an industry bent: Ben Affleck being overlooked in the director bids, Meryl Streep’s frequent nominations, the tumultuous Chris Brown-Rihanna relationship, etc. Somewhat cleverly, the “Star Trek” shtick allowed MacFarlane to sneak in silly stuff (a song about actress nudity, “We Saw Your Boobs”; and making out with Sally Field while he was costumed as “The Flying Nun”) while acknowledging it might be too goofy for the room. He also appeared utterly relaxed, frequently ad-libbing about how lines went over, seemingly mindful of how many groans he could elicit.
While it’s no surprise that the buoyancy of Neil Patrick Harris’ Oscar opening couldn’t last, seldom has an Academy Awards presentation broken down so transparently over one significant shortcoming – namely, the writing. While a number of factors, including a preponderance of little-seen nominees and the predictable nature of the winners outside the best-movie category, were beyond the producers’ control, too much clunky scripted material flummoxed even Harris’ impish, good-natured charms.
Oscar producer Gil Cates had stressed that host Jon Stewart would be politically even-handed, seeking to alleviate charges the show would become a platform to lampoon the Bush administration under the stewardship of “The Daily Show” satirist. True to his word, most of the comedic targets were confined to Hollywood, such as Stewart’s quip that a pimp is “like an agent with a better hat.” Stewart did zing Hollywood’s liberal reputation in his monologue, but beyond a joke about Vice President Dick Cheney’s hunting accident, there was seemingly little to spark the ire of conservatives, with even acceptance speeches generally steering clear of any major political statements.
Initially wearing a peculiar western-looking suit, DeGeneres’ monologue riffed predictably on the nominees, and her impromptu strolls through the audience — pitching a script to Martin Scorsese and cozying up to Clint Eastwood — had a been-there, seen-that sense for anyone familiar with her work at the Emmys or in daytime. Unlike Jon Stewart or Chris Rock, DeGeneres’ comedy is perfectly non-threatening, making her a safe choice, if a bland guide through the night’s festivities. DeGeneres’ introductory remarks underscored this effect. Only a passing reference to Al Gore drew much reaction, and the most pointed joke proved half-assed: She celebrated the night’s international and ethnic diversity in light of negative remarks but left the stars responsible for those regrettable outbursts, Mel Gibson and Michael Richards, unmentioned. “If there weren’t blacks, Jews and gays, there would be no Oscars,” she said.
Hosts Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin made like an old-style vaudeville act, presiding over a show that plowed through the awards with workmanlike efficiency and didn’t seem to mind being a little boring. Baldwin and Martin’s opening (after a moderately clever song-and-dance number by the wonderfully talented Neil Patrick Harris) felt suited to a Vegas nightclub — and not necessarily in a bad way. The duo simply singled out and riffed upon stars in the audience, from “That damn Helen Mirren” (“Dame,” Baldwin corrected) to Zac Efron and Taylor Lautner, who were warned, “Take a look at us, guys: This is you in five years.”
After last year’s rightfully mocked experiment with youthful hosts, the 84th Academy Awards pivoted entirely in the opposite direction, into the comforting arms of Billy Crystal. The result could hardly be called exciting, but after the pre-telecast fireworks Academy mavens were perhaps slightly relieved to be a little bit boring. If that was an unspoken goal — other than some unscripted moments displaying genuine emotion — they got their wish. Crystal and producer Brian Grazer were safe, familiar choices for the Oscars after Brett Ratner verbally torpedoed his stewardship of the ceremony and Eddie Murphy subsequently withdrew as host. The film montage featured some clever edits — the juxtaposition of scenes from “The Help” and “Bridesmaids,” for example — but it was hard to escape a nagging feeling the night would be filled with deja vu.
Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscars found a way to balance the telecast between realism and escapism — the treacly self-satisfaction of sweeping orchestrals and tap-dancing starlets — and the very real, widening gulf between the wealthy and cultured elites in Hollywood, and the global public they make art for. Several of his bits were about bringing the audience into the telecast — “Mean Tweets,” from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” was joined by a practical joke where a Starline tour group was diverted into the auditorium to rub shoulders with Denzel Washington. Politics were omnipresent — Kimmel addressed Donald Trump’s tweets several times throughout the evening — and the winners and presenters championed the voices of the underrepresented, the transformative and universal power of art, and most specifically, the harsh stance on immigration taken by the Trump administration. But also prevalent at this awards show was the sentiment that the arts and entertainment industry could be a force of good, without simply using that soapbox for soundbites.
Staging the Oscars is already a delicate high-wire act, and the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, fueled by a lack of diversity among the highest-profile nominees, added a formidable degree of difficulty. Meeting the high expectations the build-up engendered, Chris Rock brilliantly threaded the needle with his opening monologue. After addressing the elephant in the room, however, the producers and host went back to that issue a few times too many (and less sharply), in a telecast that yielded periodic highlights but couldn’t overcome the Academy Awards’ habit of feeling mostly inert.
After all the tumult surrounding his selection as host, Chris Rock didn’t live down to the hype, delivering a funny opening monologue complete with a few clever barbs directed at the Bush administration that didn’t draw blood. Rock’s best bit of material, using the cadence of his stand-up act, saw him counseling Hollywood, “If you can’t get a star, wait,” which turned into an indictment of Jude Law’s ubiquity last year (later drawing a retort from Sean Penn). Rock also appeared in an excellent taped piece from the Magic Johnson Theaters, where patrons expressed a preference for “Saw” and “The Chronicles of Riddick” over “Sideways” and “The Aviator.”
Clearly, producers Bill Condon and Laurence Mark wanted to create an atmosphere that would conjure warmth and celebrate cinema, and their supper-club approach — starting with Hugh Jackman’s musical tribute to the nominees — resembled a clever if rather gaudy Vegas revue. Jackman not only yanked Anne Hathaway out of the audience for a duet but worked the first few rows like Bill Murray’s old smarmy lounge singer bit. Later, he crooned the entertaining Baz Luhrmann-engineered “Musicals are Back” along with Beyonce Knowles — seriously, let’s make her a mandatory presence at every major awards — and Queen Latifah niftily accompanied the necrology package. Yet what this achieved, primarily, was to buttress perceptions that this was an Oscar ceremony partially yearning to be the Tonys.
Ellen DeGeneres did not sing a song about seeing actresses’ boobs on screen, which, after last year’s Seth MacFarlane skit, represents some sort of progress. Everything else about her opening monologue, however, screamed of a desire to dial the show back to safer terrain — playfully bantering with the nominees and joking about Hollywood foibles, as if Bob Hope or Johnny Carson was in the driver’s seat. Stripped of any pyrotechnics — no song-and-dance number, no film montage — the opening actually worked reasonably well, mostly because it placed the focus on the movies and the stars, which pays off when someone delivers a heartfelt acceptance speech, like best supporting actor winner Jared Leto.
Jon Stewart played it pretty safe with his opening monologue, which referenced Hollywood’s at-least-temporary restoration of labor peace (the Oscars were the “makeup sex,” he said) along with the current presidential race in a light, fast and consistently funny manner. Riffing on the nominees and Hollywood’s liberal bent, “The Daily Show” host’s best line satirized the Bush administration’s stance on remaining in Iraq, saying that despite their general failure commercially, “Withdrawing the Iraq movies would only embolden the audience.” Stewart also earned his keep by maintaining a playful, irreverent tone throughout the night, whether it was jesting about Cate Blanchett’s versatility or watching “Lawrence of Arabia” on an iPhone screen. Should he welcome the headaches associated with the gig, it’s hard to think of a current comedic talent better suited to such a thankless task.
