Photos From the 2018 Oscars After-Parties
Jordan Peele
Jordan Peele hanging with his Oscar for Best Original Screenplay at the Governors Ball.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Allison Janney
Allison Janney was all smiles at the Governors Ball.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Helen Mirren and Guillermo del Toro
Helen Mirren and Guillermo del Toro caught up at the Governors Ball after the show.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand getting some quality time with her Best Actress Oscar.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant gets his first Oscar engraved.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth stole the show at the Vanity Fair party.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Gal Gadot and Tiffany Haddish
Gal Gadot and Tiffany Haddish were wonder women at the Vanity Fair party.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Sam Rockwell
Sam Rockwell holds his Best Supporting Actor award high at the Vanity Fair party.
Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Zendaya
Zendaya wowed at Vanity Fair’s after party.
SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae stunned at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock
Angela Bassett
“Black Panther” star Angela Bassett commanded attention at the Vanity Fair party.
Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Olivia Munn
Oliva Munn wowed at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis made a perfect pair at the Vanity Fair party.
Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Ava DuVernay
“A Wrinkle in Time” director Ava DuVernay hit the Vanity Fair party.
John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock
Jenna Dewan Tatum
Jenna Dewan Tatum turned plenty of heads at the Vanity Fair party.
John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock
Tracee Ellis Ross
“Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross on the carpet for the Vanity Fair after party.
Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx onstage at Byron Allen’s Oscar viewing party.
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Katy Perry
Katy Perry wowed audiences with her performance at Byron Allen’s Oscar party.
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton catches the camera’s eye at the Byron Allen Oscar party.
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Matthew Modine and Jamie Foxx
Matthew Modine and Jamie Foxx grab a photo at the Byron Allen Oscar party.
Andreas Branch/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Guillermo Del Toro
Best Director winner Guillermo Del Toro holds his Oscar high at the Fox party.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero
Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero enjoying the Fox Oscar party.
Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/REX/Shutterstock
Shona Guerin and Barry Keoghan
Shona Guerin and Barry Keoghan were all smiles at the Fox party.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Skeet Ulrich and Naila Ulrich
Skeet Ulrich and Naila Ulrich enjoying the Mecedes-Benz viewing party.
Katie Jones/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Glen Powell, Chord Overstreet, and Cody Simpson
Glen Powell, Chord Overstreet, and Cody Simpson huddle up at the Mercedes-Benz party.
Katie Jones/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
