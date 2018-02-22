Exclusive Portraits From the 2018 Oscar Luncheon

“It’s been a total dream come true, and not from the perspective of any kind of individual recognition, because it takes a village to achieve anything. We made an independent movie, we wanted to be faithful to fans of the book, and I wanted to be part of a Luca Guadagnino film. And now this is happening as a result. The intentions of the origins were very pure. So to get this reception is crazy.”
Diane Warren
Original Song, “Marshall”
“This time was probably the most exciting time since maybe the first time I was nominated. I had friends over, it was a sleepless sleepover. We were all jumping up and down crying.”
Common
Original song, “Marshall”
“When I heard the song, I was like: This is phenomenal. I thought it was one of Diane’s best songs and was so speaking to what I want to be part of. I want art and inspiration in storytelling.”
Saoirse Ronan
Actress, “Lady Bird”
“I wasn’t alive when it happened but [a favorite Oscar moment is] Tatum O’Neal. I always watch that speech because everyone sort of expects someone to get up and give an Oscar speech and make it really emotional. Tatum just got up with her Oscar, and she’s in her little tuxedo and has her little bowl cut. She just says, ‘I want to thank my director and my father. Thank you.’ That was it. It was so simple and gorgeous.”
Daniel Kaluuya
Actor, “Get Out”
“[I was influenced by] a film called ‘Bullet Boy.’ It’s about the black experience in London, and it was the first time I saw my experience on screen, and it was profound. I saw the lead actor, Ashley Walters, and I was like, ‘Oh, I can do this; it’s possible. And I don’t have to compromise my default accent in order to do what I need to do.’”
Rachel Morrison
Cinematography, “Mudbound”
“It’s an incredible honor. At the end of the day, I want it to be about the work and this incredible film that Dee [Rees] and a whole team of people made together. The historical significance: I guess the main thing is if this visibility helps to get more women behind the camera and more women all the way to cinematography, I think that that’s incredible.”
Jordan Peele
Director and Screenplay, “Get Out”
“What scares me? The silencing of voices is the fear that went into this movie; that’s the Sunken Place we talk about. It’s one thing to be oppressed by the subject of violence, but when they take away our voice, they take away our weapon to fight. That, and being in the open water.”
Kazuhiro Tsuji
Makeup and Hair, “Darkest Hour”
“The first time I saw the rough cut, I was just amazed how he was in the film; he just disappeared and Churchill was there. I was touched by his acting and the whole movie and so happy I was involved.”
Gary Oldman
Actor, “Darkest Hour”
“You are reminded how it used to work, what great oratory and great leadership, statesmanship, used to look like. And it illustrates that there is great power in words, and they can galvanize and motivate and affect change. We’re going through a big cultural shift at the moment where we are realizing what you say and how you say it and who you say it to are important.”
Mary J. Blige
Supporting Actress, “Mudbound”
“I think what makes some musicians naturally good actors is that it’s another form of art; it’s another way of expressing ourselves. Most musicians are very passionate; when they sing their songs, they live out every word. For me, it’s another way to express myself. I believe it’s an easy, honest transition.”
Benj Pasek
Original Song, “The Greatest Showman”
“[Being nominated again] is certainly just as fun, and just as thrilling and terrifying. Maybe it’s a little more fun because we’ve been through the process once and we know a little more what to expect. When we walked in last time, we were so overwhelmed. Now I’m going to take memory photographs in my head of each and every moment.”
Justin Paul
Original Song, “The Greatest Showman”
“For me it’s just amazing, because the group of people we get to be around has changed. To see so many heroes we’ve looked up to so long. … You have to decide when to play it cool and when to bum-rush the people.”
Greta Gerwig
Director and Screenplay, “Lady Bird”
“If you’re starting out, make your own stuff as much as you can with the people around you, using the tools you have. Even if it doesn’t end up being something that goes
out into the world, you will learn so much.”
Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani
Screenplay, “The Big Sick”
Gordon: “It’s a good category this year. It’s also been really cool to actually talk shop with these folks. And then part of your brain is, ‘I’m talking shop with Aaron Sorkin right now!’”
Nanjiani: “Someone who went to my school has won two Oscars. Her name’s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and she won two Oscars for two documentary shorts. So I’m not only not the most famous person from Pakistan, I’m not even the most famous person from my year in school in Pakistan.”
Allison Janney
Supporting Actress, “I, Tonya”
“[Writer Steven Rogers] knows my sense of humor; he knows the crazier the better. A woman who wears a bird and a fur coat and drinks and is abusive; that’s a complicated character to get to tackle.”
Willem Dafoe
Supporting Actor, “The Florida Project”
“It’s a wonderful thing that a small movie like this has gotten a critical and popular response. It’s a beautiful movie, and when people do see it, they really respond to it. One of the pleasures of this nomination is not only for my own selfish personal reasons, but it’s beautiful that I’m representing the movie.”
Guillermo del Toro
Picture, Director and Screenplay, “The Shape of Water”
“The reason I made the movie was I felt we needed emotion. Before I always felt we needed thought and clarity. Now I think we need emotional clarity and thought, both, to make our decisions. We have to give each other the chance to be human and to be The Other. We need to understand that we’re all in the same ball of mud.”
Lee Unkrich
Animated Feature, “Coco”
“I always tell people to figure out what you’re passionate about and get really, really good at that. So when your break comes along, you’re prepared to make yourself invaluable to whoever you’re working for.”
Alexandre Desplat
Original Score, “The Shape of Water”
“The music needs to convey a lot of emotions: I knew it was a challenge. The actors in this film give everything, they go right to your heart. I wanted the music to be right there with them, not removed.”
Laurie Metcalf
Supporting Actress, “Lady Bird”
“I will say when the announcements came out for ‘Lady Bird,’ it was so touching to me, and I couldn’t be prouder of the people I’ve gotten a chance to work with. ”
Daniela Vega
Foreign Language Film, “A Fantastic Woman”
“People have been very touched by the film. We’ve received a lot of love. And connection.”
Dee Rees
Screenplay, “Mudbound”
“Everybody’s like, ‘What’s it like to make history?’ To me, it’s about making the future. It’s only interesting in that someone else gets the shot that much sooner, gets the benefit of the doubt that much more easily. And that people are allowed to create and get judged on their work, not their identity.”
“I love this part; it’s a beautiful, beautiful role. It’s so complex what he goes through. He’s not a good person. He ultimately does good things, but he’s not a good person at heart. So it’s an interesting character.”
Richard Jenkins
Supporting Actor, “The Shape of Water”
“I love the Oscars. My mother was a huge movie fan, she read Photoplay and knew all of the inside dirt on all the stars. Every time we’d see Ava Gardner, she’d go, ‘She broke Frank Sinatra’s heart.’”