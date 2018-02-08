You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Movies for Grownups Awards, ’15:17 to Paris’ Premiere and More Hollywood Red Carpets and Parties (Photos)
Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan
“Lady Bird” director Greta Gerwig and star Saoirse Ronan presented an award at the AARP Movies for Grownups ceremony.
David Buchan/REX/Shutterstock
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren accepted her prize at the Movies for Grownups Awards.
David Buchan/REX/Shutterstock
Richard Jenkins, Willem Dafoe, and Blythe Danner
Richard Jenkins, Willem Dafoe, and Blythe Danner grabbed a photo at the award show.
Str/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Guillermo Del Toro and Damien Chazelle
Guillermo Del Toro and Damien Chazelle pose together inside the press room at the 70th Annual Directors Guild Awards.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan
“Lady Bird” director Greta Gerwig gets a congratulatory hug from film star Saoirse Ronan at the Saturday night ceremony.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Alek Skarlatos, Anthony Sadler, and Spencer Stone
Alek Skarlatos, Anthony Sadler, and Spencer Stone played themselves in “The 15:17 to Paris,” which follows the terror attack they stopped.
Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Jenna Fischer and Clint Eastwood
Jenna Fischer and director Clint Eastwood caught up at “The 15:17 to Paris” premiere.
Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Jenna Fischer and Lee Kirk
Jenna Fischer and Lee Kirk made a great pair at “The 15:17 to Paris” premiere.
Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon at the “Here and Now” after-party on Monday.
Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Stephen Moyer, Adina Porter, and Chris Bauer
Stephen Moyer, Adina Porter, and Chris Bauer celebrated “Here and Now” at the film’s after-party.
Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
David Knoller and Holly Hunter
Director David Knoller and star Holly Hunter at the “Here and Now” after-party.
Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele
Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele hugged onstage at the AAFCA Awards Wednesday.
Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Frances McDormand
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” star Frances McDormand took a bow onstage at the AAFCA Awards.
Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Ava DuVernay
“A Wrinkle in Time” director Ava DuVernay behind the podium at the award show.
Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, and Karamo Brown
It’s a new era. The new Fab Five attend the premiere of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” at the Pacific Design Center on Wednesday night.
Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Wilson Cruz
Wilson Cruz attends the premiere screening, hosted by Netflix, in West Hollywood.
Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Tim Allen and Jane Hajduk
Even Tim Allen makes an appearance with wife Jane Hajduk at the premiere screening of “Queer Eye.”
Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia
“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” alum Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia reunite on the premiere carpet.
Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Jai Rodriguez
Another original Fab Five member, Jai Rodriguez, celebrates the Netflix reboot at the Pacific Design Center on Wednesday.
Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled keeps the party going at the finale viewing party for Fox’s “The Four: Battle for Stardom” at Delilah on Wednesday.
John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Sean “Diddy” Combs and Vincint Cannady
“The Four” judge Sean “Diddy” Combs reunites with contestant and fan favorite Vincint Cannady at the West Hollywood party.
Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Meghan Trainor and Fergie
“The Four” Meghan Trainor and host Fergie catch up at the viewing party on Thursday night.
Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
DJ Khaled, Fergie Duhamel, Evvie McKinney, Sean Combs and Meghan Trainor
DJ Khaled, Fergie Duhamel, “The Four” winner Evvie McKinney, Sean Combs and Meghan Trainor come together for a finale photo op at the bash.
Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
