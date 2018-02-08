Movies for Grownups Awards, ’15:17 to Paris’ Premiere and More Hollywood Red Carpets and Parties (Photos)

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
“Lady Bird” director Greta Gerwig and star Saoirse Ronan presented an award at the AARP Movies for Grownups ceremony.
Helen Mirren accepted her prize at the Movies for Grownups Awards.
Richard Jenkins, Willem Dafoe, and Blythe Danner grabbed a photo at the award show.
Guillermo Del Toro and Damien Chazelle pose together inside the press room at the 70th Annual Directors Guild Awards.
“Lady Bird” director Greta Gerwig gets a congratulatory hug from film star Saoirse Ronan at the Saturday night ceremony.
Alek Skarlatos, Anthony Sadler, and Spencer Stone played themselves in “The 15:17 to Paris,” which follows the terror attack they stopped.
Jenna Fischer and director Clint Eastwood caught up at “The 15:17 to Paris” premiere.
Jenna Fischer and Lee Kirk made a great pair at “The 15:17 to Paris” premiere.
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon at the “Here and Now” after-party on Monday.
Stephen Moyer, Adina Porter, and Chris Bauer celebrated “Here and Now” at the film’s after-party.
Director David Knoller and star Holly Hunter at the “Here and Now” after-party.
Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele hugged onstage at the AAFCA Awards Wednesday.
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” star Frances McDormand took a bow onstage at the AAFCA Awards.
“A Wrinkle in Time” director Ava DuVernay behind the podium at the award show.
It’s a new era. The new Fab Five attend the premiere of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” at the Pacific Design Center on Wednesday night.
Wilson Cruz attends the premiere screening, hosted by Netflix, in West Hollywood.
Even Tim Allen makes an appearance with wife Jane Hajduk at the premiere screening of “Queer Eye.”
“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” alum Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia reunite on the premiere carpet. 
Another original Fab Five member, Jai Rodriguez, celebrates the Netflix reboot at the Pacific Design Center on Wednesday.
DJ Khaled keeps the party going at the finale viewing party for Fox’s “The Four: Battle for Stardom” at Delilah on Wednesday. 
“The Four” judge Sean “Diddy” Combs reunites with contestant and fan favorite Vincint Cannady at the West Hollywood party. 
“The Four” Meghan Trainor and host Fergie catch up at the viewing party on Thursday night.
DJ Khaled, Fergie Duhamel, “The Four” winner Evvie McKinney, Sean Combs and Meghan Trainor come together for a finale photo op at the bash. 
