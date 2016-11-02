Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies Ranked — From Worst to Best

The reviews were far too kind to what is basically a third Avengers movie, probably because it arrived so soon after the superhero slug match that was “Batman v Superman.” Like that dreary affair, the premise here begins after the world has grown distrusting of what these uber-vigilantes are capable of, though I still have a problem accepting that this is a “realistic” take on how humans would react to a bunch of destruction-prone guys in spandex trying to save the world. When a crazy guy discovers the key to unlocking the Winter Soldier’s programming, the Avengers turn on one another — and here we have to pretend that characters with wildly different powers can be more or less evenly matched against one another. But Black Widow is basically just a sexy ninja, right? Whereas Scarlet Witch could blow them all up if she wanted to? None of it makes sense, least of all where Thor and Hulk are during all of this. And then there’s the mystery of how Black Panther fits in, though he makes an admittedly suave addition to an increasingly overcrowded ensemble, while the Spidey scenes are by far the movie’s most entertaining. Granted, there’s some decent action, but it’s like rooting for a sport in which you don’t know the rules, and can never quite tell who’s on what team. —PD

