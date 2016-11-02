You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies Ranked — From Worst to Best

Pure, routine Marvel boilerplate. Thor (Chris Hemsworth), now stuck on Asgard, seems a lot less super than he did when he was a Viking-Hercules-out-of-water wielding his hammer in the sunlit Southwest of Kenneth Branagh’s “Thor.” The plot, which has something to do with the nine realms converging and the Dark Elves seizing their moment to destroy Asgard (are you yawning yet?), is mostly an excuse to keep Thor on the same planet with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), whose body has become the host of a supreme energy force called the Aether. She, however, is just trying to hold on to her boyfriend. Hemsworth already looks a little bored playing a character he invested with witty stoicism in “Thor” and “The Avengers,” and the only actor who conjures a true three-dimensionality is Tom Hiddleston, who makes Thor’s treacherous brother Loki a cackling sociopath as deceptive as he is wicked. —Owen Gleiberman Read our full review.
The ultimate example of a Marvel Studios saga that turns more into less. It’s ostensibly a continuation of “The Avengers,” but Joss Whedon’s kaleidoscopic mess of a Cuisinart sequel is really all about the boundless sensation of adrenalized fury: more zappy battles, more air-throttling spaceships, more drop-dead quips per minute, more new characters introduced as if they had just been lifted out of their action-figure boxes. What there’s less of is streamlined storytelling, visual elegance, and general coherence — all the things that made the first “Avengers” a fleet and satisfying blockbuster. “Age of Ultron” was, of course, an enormous hit, but the idea that such a huge universe of fans would show up to see a movie so jam-packed with superheroes is nearly axiomatic. There’s an entertainment-empire logic to the success — and the energized disorganization — of “Age of Ultron”: This glorified piece of franchise Tinkertoy is really all about setting things up for the next sequel. It’s homework engineered to look like fun. —OG Read our full review.
While the original “Iron Man” ranks much, much higher in the Marvel universe, this irritatingly snarky sequel — which plays like an amped-up, entirely too self-aware version of the earlier film — rushed to establish the groundwork for an Avengers movie. In retrospect, we can appreciate the need to formally introduce War Machine, Black Widow, Nick Fury, and the idea of S.H.I.E.L.D. as the brainchild of Tony Stark’s dad, who is portrayed in vintage filmstrips like some sort of folksy Walt Disney, if Walt Disney made atom bombs instead of cartoons. But it doesn’t explain why the characters are all so darn obnoxious here, whether it’s Sam Rockwell’s motor-mouth weapons manufacturer or Mickey Rourke’s bullwhip-wielding monstrosity, competing with Robert Downey Jr. to win some giant battle of egos or eccentricity, or both. It’s hard to imagine that “Iron Man 2” hails from the same director as the relatively elegant original, so different is the tone, which has so quickly gone ironic, questioning the wisdom of relying on such protectors (a theme that’s become downright tiresome, post-“Watchmen” and “Batman v Superman”) when everyone appears to have his own custom Iron Man costume. As a result, Marvel’s coolest hero doesn’t seem so super anymore. —Peter Debruge Read our full review.
Let’s face it: Of all the Marvel heroes to get his own movie, Ant-Man is the lamest (and I’m counting even “Howard the Duck” here, even though that George Lucas dud doesn’t factor into this ranking). Luckily, Paul Rudd is a really appealing actor, and despite the fact he seems all wrong to play a mixed-up ex-con outfitted with a suit that gives him the ability to get really, really tiny, and to control an army of mechanical ants, he keeps you smiling even when this movie is at its silliest. Scoring Michael Douglas for the cast was another plus, although that coup is offset by Corey Stoll’s over-the-top performance as another weapons-dealing villain. Ultimately, Marvel’s solution was to treat this ridiculous entry as a comedy, enlisting “Bring It On” director Peyton Reed, but mostly that just serves to make it skew young, leaving adults nostalgic for the relative sophistication of, say, “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.” —PD Read our review.
In 2003, when Ang Lee made “Hulk,” no comic-book movie had ever been directed by such an accomplished film artist, and that’s why it was shocking when the movie turned out to be awful. You can criticize Lee’s choices, but much of the tedium came down to this: The Hulk — while fun on the page — is a borderline impossible character to bring to life. Sure, the struggles of the irradiated science geek Bruce Banner are all too relatable, but whenever he splits his pants and blows up into a pumped-up glowering monster who has thighs like tree trunks and looks like he’s wearing his musculature on the outside, he’s the opposite of relatable: We’re as distant from him as we are watching the robot vehicles in a “Transformers” movie. So why even bother with a reboot like “The Incredible Hulk”? Because everything today has to get rebooted, but also because someone thought they could do it better — and in a way, they did. Instead of an unwatchable bore, “The Incredible Hulk” is a watchable mediocrity. Edward Norton is livelier than Eric Bana (though not as sympathetic as Mark Ruffalo), and the storytelling has a nuts-and-bolts efficiency that the Lee version didn’t, but the bottom line is that an unjolly green giant, as irresistible as he was to think about when you were a kid reading the comics, makes for a stolid superhero. —OG Read our full review.
The reviews were far too kind to what is basically a third Avengers movie, probably because it arrived so soon after the superhero slug match that was “Batman v Superman.” Like that dreary affair, the premise here begins after the world has grown distrusting of what these uber-vigilantes are capable of, though I still have a problem accepting that this is a “realistic” take on how humans would react to a bunch of destruction-prone guys in spandex trying to save the world. When a crazy guy discovers the key to unlocking the Winter Soldier’s programming, the Avengers turn on one another — and here we have to pretend that characters with wildly different powers can be more or less evenly matched against one another. But Black Widow is basically just a sexy ninja, right? Whereas Scarlet Witch could blow them all up if she wanted to? None of it makes sense, least of all where Thor and Hulk are during all of this. And then there’s the mystery of how Black Panther fits in, though he makes an admittedly suave addition to an increasingly overcrowded ensemble, while the Spidey scenes are by far the movie’s most entertaining. Granted, there’s some decent action, but it’s like rooting for a sport in which you don’t know the rules, and can never quite tell who’s on what team. —PD Read our full review.
Shot for shot, line for line, it’s an extravagant and witty follow-up, made with the same friendly virtuosic dazzle. Yet you can sense just how hard the director, James Gunn (now taking off from a script he wrote solo), is working to entertain you. Maybe a little too hard. The movie doesn’t so much deepen the pleasure of Gunn’s original rock ‘n’ roll space opera as offer a more strenuous dose of fun to achieve a lesser high. Chris Pratt keeps his badass-lite swagger irreverent and commanding, but the conflicts remain a bit rote, especially when Kurt Russell, in his ’60s Pan Am flying saucer, shows up as Peter Quill’s father, a self-proclaimed god who lives on a planet that looks like a series of medieval French landscapes posing as Led Zeppelin album covers. He wants Peter to step up and rule the universe with him, but the movie seems too flush with what a big deal that is. That makes it a smaller deal. -OG Read our full review.
The closest the Marvel Universe has come to giving us a superhero who wouldn’t look out of place on the Disney Channel. As Peter Parker, Tom Holland has a gawky, anxious deer-in-headlights teen innocence that’s fumblingly aw shucks and ordinary. The movie’s novelty is that Spider-Man, though enshrined by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) as an Avengers apprentice, barely has a handle on how to harness his powers. It’s fine — and true enough to Marvel — to make a “Spider-Man” film about a young adult, but though “Homecoming” isn’t bad, it has an aggressively eager and prosaic YA flavor. It keeps telling its audience: This kid isn’t quite super — he’s just like you! There’s one terrific sequence set on the surface of the Washington Monument, and Michael Keaton brings all the sinister, gnashing personality you could want to the role of Vulture, a disgruntled contractor hawking alien weapons on the black market, though the movie should have given him more to do. – OG
At first, the idea of Kenneth Branagh grabbing the directorial reins of a special-effects-driven Marvel origin story — featuring a hero whose main claim to fame is the awesome heaviness of his hammer — sounded as incongruous as Jerry Bruckheimer mounting his own version of “Macbeth.” But Branagh knew the challenges and proved to be more than up to them. He doesn’t leave the FX to others; he makes them lighthearted and majestic at the same time, so that they always serve the story (not the case in far too many of these films). And maybe it took an impish Shakespearean adventurer to find both the comedy and the drama of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Norse-blond alien stud-god, crash-landing from Asgard into the New Mexico desert, where he turns out to be an absurdly polite invincible who speaks the King’s English. The plot is all about Thor retrieving his hammer (which builds a lot of suspense into the moment he finally gets to use it), but it’s really about Thor figuring out where he belongs: the classic Marvel psychological split, embodied by Hemsworth with a playfully solemn twinkle. —OG Read our full review.
Like Thor’s two previous solo outings, the God of Thunder’s tertiary non-Avengers adventure is pretty much skippable in the grand scheme of Marvel movies, although director Taika Waititi’s comedic riff on the character is not without its pleasures — most notably, the fact that Thor’s not so solo this time around, with cameos/co-starring opportunities for the Hulk, Doctor Strange, and a few of Tony Stark’s spare outfits (including a hilarious Duran Duran “Rio” T-shirt). Rather than taking any of what happens seriously, the screenwriters seem to have anticipated the film’s own “Mystery Science Theater 3000” track, incorporating self-aware punchlines throughout, while villains Cate Blanchett and Jeff Goldblum camp up their roles in elaborate costumes and makeup (as a hellish long-lost sibling and Grandmaster of a junk planet, respectively). If the movie ranks this high in our gallery, it’s only because my colleague Owen Gleiberman thinks so highly of the original “Thor” (I find it a bore), and there’s no doubt this one is better (or at least more fun). Now, about that ending … —PD Read our review here.
The Marvel Comics universe dates back to the start of World War II, but this kickoff to the Captain America saga is the only Marvel film that taps into the rah-rah trappings of pre-1950s red-white-and-blue Americana: patriotic newsreels and USO shows, gleaming Nazi villains, the whole earnest booster spirit of pitching in for a higher cause. The setting is so retro that it’s downright exotic, and that makes it the perfect backdrop for the origin story of Steve Rogers — played by Chris Evans with his anxious handsome scowl digitally melded (for a while) onto the body of a sawed-off teenage runt. Steve longs to join the military, but is chosen instead to be the test model for a serum that transforms him into a bionically enhanced speed-racing super-jock. The movie is devotedly old-fashioned in a way that’s both corny and genuine, formulaic and rousing. It’s a piece of pop-art pulp, held together by Evans’ sincerity — the best “square” acting in any superhero film since Christopher Reeve first donned the cape of Superman. —OG Read our full review.
The most underrated of the Marvel Studios films. It wasn’t disliked, but it was greeted as an okay placeholder rather than the psychologically spirited, lusciously crafted rip-snorting middle installment it is. It takes off from the premise that Tony Stark has devolved into a kind of superhero/addict who no longer wants to live outside his metal suit, and Robert Downey Jr. uses that motormouth of his to turn Tony into a figure of percolating anxiety. When he’s stranded in small-town Tennessee, with his suit malfunctioning, the movie becomes a throwback to all those irresistible comic-book episodes that raised the stakes by stripping the hero of his superpowers. “Iron Man 3” has some of the grandiose dread of a good Bond film, thanks in part to a terrific villain — the Mandarin (Ben Kingsley), a media-wise terrorist who’s like Osama bin Laden crossed with a game-show host. (His precise relationship to a think-tank scoundrel played by Guy Pearce provides the movie with a fantastic twist.) The director, Shane Black, paces it all deftly and makes every effect count, from the gleaming hunks of red-and-gold armor that fly onto Tony’s body as if they were attacking him to the walking human bombs whose skin festers like burning coal. “Iron Man 3” generates excitement without a dash of overkill, and maybe that’s why it was underrated: We’ve grown almost too used to Marvel movies that serve up too much. —OG Read our full review.
With great power comes … a totally irresponsible supervillain. There’s something thrilling about seeing Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, and the Hulk come together after headlining their own films, representing an aggregation of talent practically unprecedented in Hollywood — outside of “The Expendables” and celebrity telethons, at least — with the added bonus of ultimate fanboy Joss Whedon at the helm. That alone represents such a huge thrill, demonstrating how a permanent home at Disney has allowed Marvel Studios to create a stylistically consistent world in which its characters can cross-pollinate one another’s films (the influence of which can already be felt in the new “Star Wars” movies). But as exciting as it was to get one mega-movie with all of those characters on-screen together, why did they have to go and pick Thor’s adoptive brother Loki as the bad guy? That means dealing with parallel universes and a massive alien invasion that causes maximum destruction amid an exhausting final battle. Luckily, the film has a sense of humor, including my favorite joke in all the Marvel movies, when Tony Stark stands in the Helicarrier command center and spots one of the computer technicians playing Galaga. —PD Read our full review.
To the extent that superhero movies spent half a century waiting for filmmaking technology to catch up to their creators’ imaginations, “Iron Man” is the ultimate example of what the genre could now be, combining pulpy fun with visual effects that make the character’s powers look convincing (including flying, which no movie had really gotten right before that point, in this case using Iron Man’s thrusters to give the illusion plausibility). Plus, the film boasts a cast of bona fide movie stars, ranging from Robert Downey Jr. as the sarcastic Tony Stark to Gwyneth Paltrow as his thankless secretary. The chemistry between doesn’t quite gel (and never does, even as screenwriters tried to give Pepper Potts more to do in the sequels), but the fact that such characters are played by actors we take seriously lends an enormous credibility to the enterprise. The movie is most fun as Stark is discovering his powers and refining his suit, setting up a character we want to spend time with through multiple sequels and spinoffs. After Christopher Nolan’s super-somber Batman movies, in which Bruce Wayne seems tortured by his secret identity, it’s also fun to see Stark out himself as Iron Man in the final scene. —PD Read our full review.
Somehow, as the Marvel movies went along, they got increasingly crowded and cookie-cutter shaped, as all these heroes are obliged to share the same world. Here, it’s a thrill that director Scott Derrickson was allowed to flex the formula a bit, while focusing on making a character launch that stands on its own as a great movie. Like Tony Stark, Stephen Strange is a flawed playboy who suffers a humbling setback. But instead of turning to technology (though he tries that, too, at first), Strange goes on a spiritual quest to the Far East, where he learns mystical secrets that give him the ability to do all sorts of neat magic tricks, from teleporting across continents to conjuring weapons with his mind. The resulting special effects are the most impressive of any superhero movie, Marvel or otherwise, but what makes “Doctor Strange” so compelling is the fact that it remains focused on the character’s existential quest. After the cocky doc’s dreams are smashed, scrapping his hope of ever pioneering medical advances that could benefit all mankind (a cliché-strewn road down which many a conflicted supervillain has emerged), he ultimately finds another, far more impressive way of making an impact. — PD Read our full review.
Why do we love superhero movies? Is it because they take us out of this world — or because they let us look at the world from a more spectacular, vertiginous angle? The finest superhero movies do both, and “The Winter Soldier” is the only Marvel Studios film to take a page from “The Dark Knight” and plant its hero in a gritty labyrinth of corruption that’s a highly recognizable mirror of our own increasingly ominous society. The movie pits Captain America (Chris Evans), the rambunctiously square hero from the flag-waving ’40s, against the new U.S. black-ops surveillance state, and what that means is that he’s now fighting the very military-industrial complex he has sworn to protect. The storytelling is jagged and blunt, yet it generates something unique — a true paranoia, a feeling that Cap can no longer trust anyone, least of all his old pal Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), who undergoes a blood-curdling transformation. “The Winter Soldier” has brutally gripping fight scenes and an awesome climax in the sky, but that isn’t just because of the usual propulsive CGI eye candy. It’s because the Captain’s very goodness has given him the edge of an antihero. —OG Read our full review.
Black Panther stole the show when he appeared for a kinetic action scene in “Captain America: Civil War,” flexing his claws and always landing on his feet. Still, the world had reason to be skeptical that Marvel would expand upon that cameo — after all, in a franchise dominated by white male stars, none of its other black heroes (Nick Fury, War Machine, Falcon) had gotten their own films. When the historic day eventually did come, director Ryan Coogler recognized the enormous opportunity he’d been given, raising the bar on how a genre known for escapist fantasy can comment on the real world we live in. Not only is its protagonist an inspiration (Chadwick Boseman plays king of Wakanda, an African nation that managed to shield itself from colonization), but its baddie is inspired as well. Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger breaks from the cliché of wanting to destroy the world in favor of a more personal mission: using Wakanda’s power to support the children of Africa who have been scattered and oppressed throughout the world. In this case, by embracing diversity on both sides of the camera, “Black Panther” distinguishes itself from the 17 Marvel movies that had come before. — PD Read our full review. 
Movies about teams of superheroes — “Suicide Squad,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron” — have, in a way, become the bane of the genre. Each team is attached to a powerful mythology, yet what the movies often come down to is: more characters, more tickets sold, more merchandise. But “Guardians of the Galaxy” is the greatest movie about a team of superheroes since Pixar’s “The Incredibles.” It’s the masterpiece, so far, of the Marvel Studios brand. It’s also the rare sci-fi blockbuster that has a renegade joy comparable to that of the first “Star Wars” film. You know you’re in a universe you want to stay in the moment that Chris Pratt, in the middle of a death-defying situation, does a casually charismatic bop to Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love” (best taste in superhero mixtapes ever). As the half-human, half-alien Peter Quill, who must stop an Infinity Stone from falling into oppressive hands, Pratt is a wide-eyed rock & roll knight, like Luke Skywalker merged with Han Solo. He gathers up a band of extraterrestrials who might have been invented to illustrate the word “motley” (Rocket the raccoon, Groot the tree trunk, Drax the Destroyer), and the hook of their interplay is that they truly don’t like each other. That’s how much riveting ego is on display. The director, James Gunn, juggles it all — the battles, the stunning effects, a story you actually care about — like a virtuoso of fun. —OG Read our full review.
