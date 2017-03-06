Return to Article
1 of 28 Photos
Courtesy of FX/Netflix/WGN
March TV Premieres
Courtesy of FX/Netflix/WGN
March TV Premieres

TV Shows Premiering and Returning in March

By

March TV Premieres
National Treasure (Hulu)
Chicago Justice (NBC)
Making History (Fox)
Time After Time (ABC)
Shades of Blue (NBC)
Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
The Arrangement (E!)
The Americans (FX)
Underground (WGNA)
Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (CBS)
Love (Netflix)
Hand of God (Amazon)
American Crime (ABC)
Trial and Error (NBC)
Greenleaf (OWN)
Snatch (Crackle)
Marvel’s Iron Fist (Netflix)
The Originals (The CW)
Animals (HBO)
Into the Badlands (AMC)
Shots Fired (Fox)
Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
Harlots (Hulu)
Imaginary Mary (ABC)
Nobodies (TV Land)
Lopez (TV Land)
13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

Here are the shows premiering in March.

Date: March 1

Series Premiere

A beloved comedian is arrested after allegations of rape dating back to the ’90s surface.

Date: March 1 10 p.m.

Series Premiere

NBC’s “Chicago” franchise grows with the series premiere of “Chicago Justice.”

Date: March 5 8:30 p.m.

Series Premiere

Three friends discover a duffel bag that is actually a time machine.

Date: March 5 9 p.m.

Series Premiere

Young H.G. Wells travels to modern New York City to hunt down Jack the Ripper.

Date: March 5 10 p.m.

Season 2 Premiere

Harlee takes drastic measures to cover up the murder of her abusive ex.

Date: March 5 10 p.m.

Series Premiere

“Feud” puts the spotlight on the rivalry between Hollywood starlettes Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

Date: March 5 10 p.m.

Series Premiere

A struggling actress gets more than she bargains for when a Hollywood A-lister offers her a marriage contract worth millions.

Date: March 7 10 p.m.

Season 5 Premiere

The story of Russian spies living in America is more topical than ever as Season 5 begins.

Date: March 8 10 p.m.

Season 2 Premiere

The remaining members of the Macon 7 make it north, but realize freedom isn’t as easy as crossing a line.

Date: March 8 10 p.m.

Season 2 Premiere

The team heads to Tanzania to investigate the disappearance of an American church group.

Date: March 10

Season 2 Premiere

Mickey and Gus face a committed relationship.

Date: March 10

Season 2 Premiere

“Hand of God” returns for its second and final season.

Date: March 12 10 p.m.

Season 3 Premiere

A woman begins to question the practices of the family farm she married into.

Date: March 14 10 p.m.

Series Premiere

A New York City lawyer heads to a small town to defend a poetry professor accused of murdering his wife.

Date: March 15 10 p.m.

Season 2 Premiere

The Greenleaf house is still reeling after Mac’s release.

Date: March 16

Series Premiere

Based on the film of the same name, a group of 20-something hustlers accidently find a stash of gold, and are swept into the world of organized crime.

Date: March 17

A New York billionaire returns home to fight crime after a lengthy stay in Asia.

Date: March 17 8 p.m.

Season 4 Premiere

On the fifth anniversary of Klaus’ defeat, Marcel is king of the city and welcomes the un-sired vampires to New Orleans.

Date: March 17 11:30 p.m.

Season 2 Premiere

HBO’s animated comedy series returns for its second season.

Date: March 19 10 p.m.

Season 2 Premiere

Sunny and M.K. are separated and scattered to the winds; both finding themselves imprisoned in unlikely places.

Date: March 22 8 p.m.

Series Premiere

A white teenager is killed by a black cop during a police shooting, which leads to an investigator and prosecutor looking into the incident.

Date: March 24

Season 3 Premiere

Grace and Frankie begin to try getting their vibrators-for-older-women business off the ground.

Date: March 29

Series Premiere

Brothel owner Margaret Wells struggles to raise her daughters in 18th century London.

Date: March 29 8:30 p.m.

Series Premiere

A woman’s life erupts into chaos when her childhood imaginary friend returns.

Date: March 29 10 p.m.

Series Premiere

Three friends work to get their famous friend cast in the lead of a script they developed so they can get famous too.

Date: March 29 10:30 p.m.

Season Two Premiere

After getting a residency in Vegas, George Lopez grows frustrated with the tediousness of doing the same show every night.

Date: March 31

Series Premiere

A teenager works to learn the story why his high school crush decided to kill herself.

Image: Courtesy of FX/Netflix/WGN
Image: Courtesy of Hulu
Image: Courtesy of NBC
Image: Courtesy of Fox
Image: Courtesy of ABC
Image: Courtesy of E!
Image: Courtesy of FX
Image: Courtesy of WGNA
Image: Courtesy of CBs
Image: Courtesy of Netflix
Image: Courtesy of Amazon
Image: Courtesy of ABC
Image: Courtesy of NBC
Image: Courtesy of OWN
Image: Courtesy of Crackle
Image: Courtesy of Netflix
Image: Courtesy of CW
Image: Courtesy of HBO
Image: Courtesy of AMC
Image: Courtesy of Fox
Image: Courtesy of Netflix
Image: Courtesy of Hulu
Image: Courtesy of ABC
Image: Courtesy of TV Land
Image: Courtesy of TV Land
Image: Courtesy of Netflix

Recently Added Photo Galleries

Post A Comment 3

3 Comments

Leave a Reply

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. Harry says:
    March 8, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Can’t wait… Love me some underground… Especially with the new characters

    Reply Report comment
  2. Kevin says:
    March 7, 2017 at 5:43 am

    This season hasn’t come to the UK yet but judging from that picture, I can see a lot of imagination has gone in to each episode.

    Reply Report comment
ad