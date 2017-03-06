TV Shows Premiering and Returning in March

Here are the shows premiering in March.

Date: March 1 Series Premiere A beloved comedian is arrested after allegations of rape dating back to the ’90s surface.

Date: March 1 10 p.m. Series Premiere NBC’s “Chicago” franchise grows with the series premiere of “Chicago Justice.”

Date: March 5 8:30 p.m. Series Premiere Three friends discover a duffel bag that is actually a time machine.

Date: March 5 9 p.m. Series Premiere Young H.G. Wells travels to modern New York City to hunt down Jack the Ripper.

Date: March 5 10 p.m. Season 2 Premiere Harlee takes drastic measures to cover up the murder of her abusive ex.

Date: March 5 10 p.m. Series Premiere “Feud” puts the spotlight on the rivalry between Hollywood starlettes Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

Date: March 5 10 p.m. Series Premiere A struggling actress gets more than she bargains for when a Hollywood A-lister offers her a marriage contract worth millions.

Date: March 7 10 p.m. Season 5 Premiere The story of Russian spies living in America is more topical than ever as Season 5 begins.

Date: March 8 10 p.m. Season 2 Premiere The remaining members of the Macon 7 make it north, but realize freedom isn’t as easy as crossing a line.

Date: March 8 10 p.m. Season 2 Premiere The team heads to Tanzania to investigate the disappearance of an American church group.

Date: March 10 Season 2 Premiere Mickey and Gus face a committed relationship.

Date: March 10 Season 2 Premiere “Hand of God” returns for its second and final season.

Date: March 12 10 p.m. Season 3 Premiere A woman begins to question the practices of the family farm she married into.

Date: March 14 10 p.m. Series Premiere A New York City lawyer heads to a small town to defend a poetry professor accused of murdering his wife.

Date: March 15 10 p.m. Season 2 Premiere The Greenleaf house is still reeling after Mac’s release.

Date: March 16 Series Premiere Based on the film of the same name, a group of 20-something hustlers accidently find a stash of gold, and are swept into the world of organized crime.

Date: March 17 A New York billionaire returns home to fight crime after a lengthy stay in Asia.

Date: March 17 8 p.m. Season 4 Premiere On the fifth anniversary of Klaus’ defeat, Marcel is king of the city and welcomes the un-sired vampires to New Orleans.

Date: March 17 11:30 p.m. Season 2 Premiere HBO’s animated comedy series returns for its second season.

Date: March 19 10 p.m. Season 2 Premiere Sunny and M.K. are separated and scattered to the winds; both finding themselves imprisoned in unlikely places.

Date: March 22 8 p.m. Series Premiere A white teenager is killed by a black cop during a police shooting, which leads to an investigator and prosecutor looking into the incident.

Date: March 24 Season 3 Premiere Grace and Frankie begin to try getting their vibrators-for-older-women business off the ground.

Date: March 29 Series Premiere Brothel owner Margaret Wells struggles to raise her daughters in 18th century London.

Date: March 29 8:30 p.m. Series Premiere A woman’s life erupts into chaos when her childhood imaginary friend returns.

Date: March 29 10 p.m. Series Premiere Three friends work to get their famous friend cast in the lead of a script they developed so they can get famous too.

Date: March 29 10:30 p.m. Season Two Premiere After getting a residency in Vegas, George Lopez grows frustrated with the tediousness of doing the same show every night.