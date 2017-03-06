TV Shows Premiering and Returning in March

Here are the shows premiering in March.
Date: March 1
Series Premiere
A beloved comedian is arrested after allegations of rape dating back to the ’90s surface.
Date: March 1 10 p.m.
Series Premiere
NBC’s “Chicago” franchise grows with the series premiere of “Chicago Justice.”
Date: March 5 8:30 p.m.
Series Premiere
Three friends discover a duffel bag that is actually a time machine.
Date: March 5 9 p.m.
Series Premiere
Young H.G. Wells travels to modern New York City to hunt down Jack the Ripper.
Date: March 5 10 p.m.
Season 2 Premiere
Harlee takes drastic measures to cover up the murder of her abusive ex.
Date: March 5 10 p.m.
Series Premiere
“Feud” puts the spotlight on the rivalry between Hollywood starlettes Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.
Date: March 5 10 p.m.
Series Premiere
A struggling actress gets more than she bargains for when a Hollywood A-lister offers her a marriage contract worth millions.
Date: March 7 10 p.m.
Season 5 Premiere
The story of Russian spies living in America is more topical than ever as Season 5 begins.
Date: March 8 10 p.m.
Season 2 Premiere
The remaining members of the Macon 7 make it north, but realize freedom isn’t as easy as crossing a line.
Date: March 8 10 p.m.
Season 2 Premiere
The team heads to Tanzania to investigate the disappearance of an American church group.
Date: March 10
Season 2 Premiere
Mickey and Gus face a committed relationship.
Date: March 10
Season 2 Premiere
“Hand of God” returns for its second and final season.
Date: March 12 10 p.m.
Season 3 Premiere
A woman begins to question the practices of the family farm she married into.
Date: March 14 10 p.m.
Series Premiere
A New York City lawyer heads to a small town to defend a poetry professor accused of murdering his wife.
Date: March 15 10 p.m.
Season 2 Premiere
The Greenleaf house is still reeling after Mac’s release.
Date: March 16
Series Premiere
Based on the film of the same name, a group of 20-something hustlers accidently find a stash of gold, and are swept into the world of organized crime.
Date: March 17
A New York billionaire returns home to fight crime after a lengthy stay in Asia.
Date: March 17 8 p.m.
Season 4 Premiere
On the fifth anniversary of Klaus’ defeat, Marcel is king of the city and welcomes the un-sired vampires to New Orleans.
Date: March 17 11:30 p.m.
Season 2 Premiere
HBO’s animated comedy series returns for its second season.
Date: March 19 10 p.m.
Season 2 Premiere
Sunny and M.K. are separated and scattered to the winds; both finding themselves imprisoned in unlikely places.
Date: March 22 8 p.m.
Series Premiere
A white teenager is killed by a black cop during a police shooting, which leads to an investigator and prosecutor looking into the incident.
Date: March 24
Season 3 Premiere
Grace and Frankie begin to try getting their vibrators-for-older-women business off the ground.
Date: March 29
Series Premiere
Brothel owner Margaret Wells struggles to raise her daughters in 18th century London.
Date: March 29 8:30 p.m.
Series Premiere
A woman’s life erupts into chaos when her childhood imaginary friend returns.
Date: March 29 10 p.m.
Series Premiere
Three friends work to get their famous friend cast in the lead of a script they developed so they can get famous too.
Date: March 29 10:30 p.m.
Season Two Premiere
After getting a residency in Vegas, George Lopez grows frustrated with the tediousness of doing the same show every night.
Date: March 31
Series Premiere
A teenager works to learn the story why his high school crush decided to kill herself.
