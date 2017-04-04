Variety’s 2017 Legal Impact Report

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

China is top-of-mind for many entertainment industry executives these days, and the Hollywood-China deals pipeline is slowing down because of government pressures from both sides of the Pacific Ocean, so Burke poses the question: How long is it going to take and what kind of impediments might there be when policies finally became clear? China continues to tighten rules on currency conversion, though Chinese companies with resources outside the country are less impacted by the restrictions. Meanwhile, the Trump administration talks about overhauling China trade to reduce the lopsided balance-of-payments between the countries. Burke adds that once governments implement clear policies erasing the current uncertainty, then it’s possible that reaction to those policies may turn into yet another round of disruption. Burke, Miller, Griffith and Spicer repped Bank of America, CIT Bank, Comerica Bank, JP Morgan, MUFG Union Bank and SunTrust Bank. Other clients include China’s CMC Capital, Content Partners, Fundamental Films, Media Rights Capital, RatPac-Dune Entertainment (slate financing with Warners) and Shamrock Capital.

Burke: Southwestern Law School, 1976

Griffith: Stanford Law School, 1993

Miller: UC Berkeley Law, 2001

Spicer: Georgetown Law, 2005