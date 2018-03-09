‘Jessica Jones,’ ‘Gringo’ Premieres and More Hollywood Red Carpets and Parties (Photos)

“Gringo” star David Oyelowo shares a laugh with “Black Panther” leading lady Lupita Nyong’o on the “green” carpet for the premiere of Nash Edgerton’s comedy Tuesday night.
Nash Edgerton, director of “Gringo,” arrives at the premiere with his brother Joel Edgerton, who also stars in the film. Up next for Joel is “Boy Erased,” starring “Manchester by the Sea” breakout Lucas Hedges.
Charlize Theron cuts a statuesque figure in her white pantsuit on the carpet before the “Gringo” premiere.
Everyone’s favorite Malfoy, Jason Isaacs pokes fun at himself at “The Death of Stalin” premiere on Tuesday.
Andrea Riseborough, Armando Iannucci, Rupert Friend, Steve Buscemi, and Jason Isaacs
In formation, ladies and gents. Stars of “The Death of Stalin” Andrea Riseborough, Rupert Friend, Steve Buscemi, and Jason Isaacs line up with director Armando Ianucci before the film’s premiere at the Ace Hotel in DTLA.
Ditching the ripped jeans and iconic leather jacket, Krysten Ritter opts for a more glamorous look in a silver metallic gown at the Season 2 premiere of “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” Wednesday.
Eka Darville and Rachael Taylor
“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” stars Eka Darville and Rachael Taylor stun on the red carpet in New York City ahead of the premiere event.
Carrie-Anne Moss’ tough-as-nails lawyer Jeri Hogarth just might endure even more emotional trauma than Netflix’s titular heroine after receiving some unexpected news in Season 2.
“Rise” stars Marley Shelton and Josh Radnor arrive at the premiere of Jason Katims’ latest NBC drama on Wednesday night.
Look at just how far she’ll go. “Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho is all smiles with Damon J. Gillespie on the “Rise” red carpet in New York City.
Justice for Barb? Look no further than the premiere of “Rise” to see Shannon Purser back from the Upside Down and strutting her stuff in a chic black and white blazer and trouser combo. Still anxiously waiting on more “Stranger Things” season 3 updates.
America’s sweetheart Adam Rippon made an appearance at the “Rise” premiere fresh off performing his scene-stealing routines at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
“Love, Simon” star Nick Robinson strikes a pose at the film’s New York premiere Thursday night. Robinson plays the title character, a highschooler grappling with his homosexuality.
“Love, Simon” actors Alexandra Shipp, Nick Robinson, and Katherine Langford make a stop on the red carpet ahead of the screening. Shipp and Langford star alongside Robinson as Simon’s friends, Abby and Leah.
The cast of “Love, Simon” gather around producer Pouya Shahbazian, soundtrack executive producer Jack Antonoff, and director Greg Berlanti at the film’s premiere.
Armie Hammer tells “Call Me by Your Name” co-star Timothée Chalamet while accepting Variety‘s “one to acclaim” honor at the Texas Film Awards: “I’ve handed you about 20 of these over the last couple of months so thank you now for being a part of handing me one.”
Hammer and Chalamet pose for pictures at the Texas Film Awards.
Chalamet signs autographs and takes pictures with fans at the Texas Film Awards.