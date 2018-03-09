You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
1 of -

‘Jessica Jones,’ ‘Gringo’ Premieres and More Hollywood Red Carpets and Parties (Photos)

“Gringo” star David Oyelowo shares a laugh with “Black Panther” leading lady Lupita Nyong’o on the “green” carpet for the premiere of Nash Edgerton’s comedy Tuesday night.
Nash Edgerton, director of “Gringo,” arrives at the premiere with his brother Joel Edgerton, who also stars in the film. Up next for Joel is “Boy Erased,” starring “Manchester by the Sea” breakout Lucas Hedges.
Charlize Theron cuts a statuesque figure in her white pantsuit on the carpet before the “Gringo” premiere.
Everyone’s favorite Malfoy, Jason Isaacs pokes fun at himself at “The Death of Stalin” premiere on Tuesday.
In formation, ladies and gents. Stars of “The Death of Stalin” Andrea Riseborough, Rupert Friend, Steve Buscemi, and Jason Isaacs line up with director Armando Ianucci before the film’s premiere at the Ace Hotel in DTLA.
Ditching the ripped jeans and iconic leather jacket, Krysten Ritter opts for a more glamorous look in a silver metallic gown at the Season 2 premiere of “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” Wednesday.
“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” stars Eka Darville and Rachael Taylor stun on the red carpet in New York City ahead of the premiere event.
Carrie-Anne Moss’ tough-as-nails lawyer Jeri Hogarth just might endure even more emotional trauma than Netflix’s titular heroine after receiving some unexpected news in Season 2. 
“Rise” stars Marley Shelton and Josh Radnor arrive at the premiere of Jason Katims’ latest NBC drama on Wednesday night.
Look at just how far she’ll go. “Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho is all smiles with Damon J. Gillespie on the “Rise” red carpet in New York City.
Justice for Barb? Look no further than the premiere of “Rise” to see Shannon Purser back from the Upside Down and strutting her stuff in a chic black and white blazer and trouser combo. Still anxiously waiting on more “Stranger Things” season 3 updates.
America’s sweetheart Adam Rippon made an appearance at the “Rise” premiere fresh off performing his scene-stealing routines at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
“Love, Simon” star Nick Robinson strikes a pose at the film’s New York premiere Thursday night. Robinson plays the title character, a highschooler grappling with his homosexuality.
“Love, Simon” actors Alexandra Shipp, Nick Robinson, and Katherine Langford make a stop on the red carpet ahead of the screening. Shipp and Langford star alongside Robinson as Simon’s friends, Abby and Leah.
The cast of “Love, Simon” gather around producer Pouya Shahbazian, soundtrack executive producer Jack Antonoff, and director Greg Berlanti at the film’s premiere.
Armie Hammer tells “Call Me by Your Name” co-star Timothée Chalamet while accepting Variety‘s “one to acclaim” honor at the Texas Film Awards: “I’ve handed you about 20 of these over the last couple of months so thank you now for being a part of handing me one.”
Hammer and Chalamet pose for pictures at the Texas Film Awards.
Chalamet signs autographs and takes pictures with fans at the Texas Film Awards.  
“Phantom Thread” director Paul Thomas Anderson walks the red carpet at the Texas Film Awards before receiving the inaugural Jonathan Demme Award. 
Regina Hall was one of the speakers on the Variety panel at the Texas Film Awards’ honoree brunch. 
Hammer, Hall, Anderson, and Austin Film Society co-founder and “Boyhood” director Richard Linklater get together for a group photo at the Texas Film Awards. 
Chalamet, Hammer, Anderson, and Linklater commemorated the event with a group shot. 
Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Chambers were beaming as they took photos at the Texas Film Awards. 
Close the thumbnails
Next

Teri Hatcher Lists L.A. Home for Lease

Thumbnails

1
of
- Thumbnails

David Oyelowo and Lupita Nyong’o

“Gringo” star David Oyelowo shares a laugh with “Black Panther” leading lady Lupita Nyong’o on the “green” carpet for the premiere of Nash Edgerton’s comedy Tuesday night.

Nash Edgerton and Joel Edgerton

Nash Edgerton, director of “Gringo,” arrives at the premiere with his brother Joel Edgerton, who also stars in the film. Up next for Joel is “Boy Erased,” starring “Manchester by the Sea” breakout Lucas Hedges.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron cuts a statuesque figure in her white pantsuit on the carpet before the “Gringo” premiere.

Jason Isaacs

Everyone’s favorite Malfoy, Jason Isaacs pokes fun at himself at “The Death of Stalin” premiere on Tuesday.

Andrea Riseborough, Armando Iannucci, Rupert Friend, Steve Buscemi, and Jason Isaacs

In formation, ladies and gents. Stars of “The Death of Stalin” Andrea Riseborough, Rupert Friend, Steve Buscemi, and Jason Isaacs line up with director Armando Ianucci before the film’s premiere at the Ace Hotel in DTLA.

Krysten Ritter

Ditching the ripped jeans and iconic leather jacket, Krysten Ritter opts for a more glamorous look in a silver metallic gown at the Season 2 premiere of “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” Wednesday.

Eka Darville and Rachael Taylor

“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” stars Eka Darville and Rachael Taylor stun on the red carpet in New York City ahead of the premiere event.

Carrie-Anne Moss

Carrie-Anne Moss’ tough-as-nails lawyer Jeri Hogarth just might endure even more emotional trauma than Netflix’s titular heroine after receiving some unexpected news in Season 2

Marley Shelton and Josh Radnor

“Rise” stars Marley Shelton and Josh Radnor arrive at the premiere of Jason Katims’ latest NBC drama on Wednesday night.

Damon J. Gillespie and Auli’i Cravalho

Look at just how far she’ll go. “Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho is all smiles with Damon J. Gillespie on the “Rise” red carpet in New York City.

Shannon Purser

Justice for Barb? Look no further than the premiere of “Rise” to see Shannon Purser back from the Upside Down and strutting her stuff in a chic black and white blazer and trouser combo. Still anxiously waiting on more “Stranger Things” season 3 updates.

Adam Rippon

America’s sweetheart Adam Rippon made an appearance at the “Rise” premiere fresh off performing his scene-stealing routines at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Nick Robinson

“Love, Simon” star Nick Robinson strikes a pose at the film’s New York premiere Thursday night. Robinson plays the title character, a highschooler grappling with his homosexuality.

Lexie Moreland/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Alexandra Shipp, Nick Robinson, and Katherine Langford

“Love, Simon” actors Alexandra Shipp, Nick Robinson, and Katherine Langford make a stop on the red carpet ahead of the screening. Shipp and Langford star alongside Robinson as Simon’s friends, Abby and Leah.

Lexie Moreland/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Alexandra Shipp, Pouya Shahbazian, Nick Robinson, Jack Antonoff, and Greg Berlanti

The cast of “Love, Simon” gather around producer Pouya Shahbazian, soundtrack executive producer Jack Antonoff, and director Greg Berlanti at the film’s premiere.

Lexie Moreland/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer tells “Call Me by Your Name” co-star Timothée Chalamet while accepting Variety‘s “one to acclaim” honor at the Texas Film Awards: “I’ve handed you about 20 of these over the last couple of months so thank you now for being a part of handing me one.”

Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet

Hammer and Chalamet pose for pictures at the Texas Film Awards.

Timothée Chalamet

Chalamet signs autographs and takes pictures with fans at the Texas Film Awards.  

Paul Thomas Anderson

“Phantom Thread” director Paul Thomas Anderson walks the red carpet at the Texas Film Awards before receiving the inaugural Jonathan Demme Award

Suzanne Cordeiro/REX/Shutterstock 

Regina Hall

Regina Hall was one of the speakers on the Variety panel at the Texas Film Awards’ honoree brunch. 

Suzanne Cordeiro/REX/Shutterstock 

Armie Hammer, Regina Hall, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Richard Linklater

Hammer, Hall, Anderson, and Austin Film Society co-founder and “Boyhood” director Richard Linklater get together for a group photo at the Texas Film Awards. 

Suzanne Cordeiro/REX/Shutterstock

Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Richard Linklater

Chalamet, Hammer, Anderson, and Linklater commemorated the event with a group shot. 

Suzanne Cordeiro/REX/Shutterstock

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers

Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Chambers were beaming as they took photos at the Texas Film Awards. 

Suzanne Cordeiro/REX/Shutterstock

ad