International Women’s Impact Report 2018

While female Indian producers are rare, Monga says she actually enjoys people saying no; she just keeps finding creative ways to bring stories to life. “You have to see it through till the end and be inspired about it,” says the head of Sikhya Entertainment. Besides Hindi-language films such as “The Lunchbox,” she produced “The Ashram,” starring Melissa Leo and Kal Penn, which premiered this week. “There have been several times where I have not been taken seriously and have had to work twice as hard just because I am a young woman, but I have never let that affect my state of mind towards the end goal of putting together the stories we need to tell.”