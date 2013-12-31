India’s Next Superstars: Who Can Succeed the Khans?

In Bollywood, leading ladies, with the exception of Vidya Balan (“Kahaani,” “The Dirty Picture”), can’t open a picture on name alone, leaving the business with male-dominated hits. But those stars are aging: In 2013, Bollywood blockbuster “Chennai Express” starred 48-year-old Shah Rukh Khan (pictured with Aamir) while Aamir Khan, 48, and Salman Khan, 47, debuted as leading men more than 20 years ago. Other slightly younger leading men include Saif Ali Khan, 43, Ajay Devgn, 44, Akshay Kumar, 46, and Hrithik Roshan, 39, but who is the next generation? While Imran Khan, 30, Neil Nitin Mukesh, 31, and Shahid Kapoor, 32, have failed to live up to their early promise, a new breed, generation next as it were, is making its mark. Here are the contenders: (CLICK THROUGH THE GALLERY FOR OUR TOP 10)

Formerly known as Rajkumar Yadav, Rao debuted with 2010 indie “Love Sex aur Dhokha” for Balaji Motion Pictures. After several acting roles, 2013 was his breakthrough year with “Kai po che” (see Sushant Singh Rajput) and “Shahid” Anurag Kashyap Productions and Disney UTV’s biopic of slain activist Shahid Azmi, where he played the title role. He plays the lead in Fox Star Studios India and Vishesh Films’ “Metro Manila” remake “Shahid.” Likely to slot into the indie superstar category currently occupied by Irrfan Khan, 46, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 39.

Farhan Akhtar is the oldest and unlikeliest contender in the future superstar stakes but his recent box office speaks a different story. Akhtar debuted as a director with 2001’s groundbreaking “Dil chahta hai” that ushered in modern storytelling to Bollywood. He followed up with “Lakshya” (2004), “Don” (2006) and “Don 2” (2011). He debuted as an actor in the 2008 ensemble musical “Rock On” and lead roles in “Luck by Chance” (2009) and “Karthik Calling Karthik” (2010) followed. He was one of the leads in 2011’s “Zindagi na milegi dobara”, toplined by Hrithik Roshan and the $23 million cume of that propelled Akhtar into the A-list. He enjoyed solo lead success with 2013 biopic for Viacom 18, “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” ($25 million cume). In 2014, he will be seen in Balaji Motion Pictures and Pritish Nandy Communications’ “Shaadi ke Side Effects” alongside Vidya Balan and he will co-star with Shah Rukh Khan in 2015 release “Raees,” produced by Akhtar’s shingle Excel Entertainment.

A former video jockey, television anchor and radio personality, Ayushmann Khurana debuted in the 2012 hit sperm donation comedy “Vicky Donor” for Eros Intl. and actor John Abraham’s shingle J.A. Entertainment. Also a singer, Ayushman’s 2014 release is Yash Raj Films’ “Bewakoofian.” Khurana is expected to fill the comic hero role.

A former model, Siddharth Malhotra assisted helmer Karan Johar on “My Name Is Khan” and debuted as leading man alongside Varun Dhawan in “Student of the Year.” 2014 releases include breezy romatic comedy “Hasee toh phasee” for Dharma Prods. and Phantom Films, and “The Villain” for Balaji Motion Pictures that has doses of action and romance.

The son of veteran helmer David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan debuted in the 2012 with teen romance “Student of the Year” from Dharma Prods. and Red Chillies Entertainment, alongside fellow debutants Siddharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. The success of the film saw him sign several more films and 2014 releases include “Main Tera Hero” for Balaji Motion Pictures and “Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania” for Dharma. Another contender in the romantic lead stakes.

The son of veteran producer Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor debuted with Yash Raj’s “Ishaqzaade” (2012), followed by “Aurangzeb” (2013), both hits. A third successive film for Yash Raj, the action film “Gunday”, alongside Ranveer Kapoor, is due in 2014 and he will also be seen in Fox Star Studio India’s “Finding Fanny Fernandes.” Of the new lot, Arjun Kapoor is seen as the edgiest, with a wild streak to all his performances to date.

After being noticed in featured roles in a few films, Aditya Roy Kapur broke through in 2013 with Vishesh Films and T-Series’ sequel to 1990 hit “Aaashiqui,” “Aashiqui 2” ($17 million cume). Brother of Disney UTV head Siddharth Roy, Kapur is perceived in Bollywood as one of the contenders for the romantic hero throne. He will next be seen in another of Yash Raj’s 2014 slate, “Daawat-e-Ishq.”

After a stint in television, Sushant Singh Rajput debuted in Disney UTV’s 2013 hit “Kai po che.” Though he was one of three leads in the film, it was Rajput who walked away with the accolades and a role in Yash Raj’s “Shuddh Desi Romance” that screened at Toronto, after which he was signed for Shekhar Kapur’s long-delayed epic “Paani.”

Indie giant Yash Raj Films took a punt on casting Ranveer Singh as the male lead in 2010 romantic comedy “Band Baajaa Baarat” and the gamble paid off. In his short career, Singh has quickly forged the reputation of being a macho lead, as seen in his 2013 hit, Eros Intl. and Bhansali Prods.’ “Romeo and Juliet” retread “Ram-Leela” ($31 million cume). 2014 releases include “Gunday” and “Kil Dil,” both for Yash Raj.