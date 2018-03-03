You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
1 of -

Independent Spirit Awards Arrivals (Photos)

Back to Article
“Black Panther” stars Danai Gurira and Chadwick Boseman at the Spirit Awards.
Margot Robbie wowed at the Spirit Awards.
Saoirse Ronan stunned at the Spirit Awards.
Aubrey Plaza stole the show at the Spirit Awards.
“I, Tonya” star Allison Janney at the Spirit Awards.
“Timeless” star Abigail Spencer at the Spirit Awards.
“The Big Sick” writers Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon made a great pair at the Spirit Awards.
Robert Pattinson hit the carpet in style at the Spirit Awards.
“Dunkirk” and “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” star Barry Keoghan on the blue carpet.
“Mudbound” director Dee Rees with Sarah Broom on the blue carpet.
“Darkest Hour” star Ben Mendelsohn suited up for the Spirit Awards.
Sarah Silverman wowed at the Spirit Awards.
Jason Clarke stops for the cameras at the Spirit Awards.
“Luke Cage” star Mike Colter on the blue carpet.
Jay Ellis at the Spirit Awards.
“Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino attended the Spirit Awards.
Kogonada at the Spirit Awards.
Close the thumbnails
Next

Photos from Pre-Oscars Parties

Thumbnails

1
of
- Thumbnails

Danai Gurira and Chadwick Boseman

“Black Panther” stars Danai Gurira and Chadwick Boseman at the Spirit Awards.

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie wowed at the Spirit Awards.

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan stunned at the Spirit Awards.

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza stole the show at the Spirit Awards.

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Allison Janney

“I, Tonya” star Allison Janney at the Spirit Awards.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Abigail Spencer

“Timeless” star Abigail Spencer at the Spirit Awards.

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon

“The Big Sick” writers Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon made a great pair at the Spirit Awards.

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson hit the carpet in style at the Spirit Awards.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Barry Keoghan

“Dunkirk” and “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” star Barry Keoghan on the blue carpet.

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Zoey Deutch

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Dee Rees, Sarah Broom

“Mudbound” director Dee Rees with Sarah Broom on the blue carpet.

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Ben Mendelsohn

“Darkest Hour” star Ben Mendelsohn suited up for the Spirit Awards.

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman wowed at the Spirit Awards.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Lois Smith

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Jason Clarke

Jason Clarke stops for the cameras at the Spirit Awards.

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Mike Colter

“Luke Cage” star Mike Colter on the blue carpet.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Haley Lu Richardson

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Natasha Romanova

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Jay Ellis

Jay Ellis at the Spirit Awards.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Luca Guadagnino

“Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino attended the Spirit Awards.

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Kogonada

Kogonada at the Spirit Awards.

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Amanda Seyfried

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Daniel Kaluuya

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Alison Brie

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

ad