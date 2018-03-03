You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Independent Spirit Awards Arrivals (Photos)
Skip Ad
Danai Gurira and Chadwick Boseman
“Black Panther” stars Danai Gurira and Chadwick Boseman at the Spirit Awards.
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie wowed at the Spirit Awards.
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan stunned at the Spirit Awards.
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza stole the show at the Spirit Awards.
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Allison Janney
“I, Tonya” star Allison Janney at the Spirit Awards.
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Abigail Spencer
“Timeless” star Abigail Spencer at the Spirit Awards.
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon
“The Big Sick” writers Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon made a great pair at the Spirit Awards.
Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson hit the carpet in style at the Spirit Awards.
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Barry Keoghan
“Dunkirk” and “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” star Barry Keoghan on the blue carpet.
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Zoey Deutch
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Dee Rees, Sarah Broom
“Mudbound” director Dee Rees with Sarah Broom on the blue carpet.
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Ben Mendelsohn
“Darkest Hour” star Ben Mendelsohn suited up for the Spirit Awards.
Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Sarah Silverman
Sarah Silverman wowed at the Spirit Awards.
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Lois Smith
Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Clarke
Jason Clarke stops for the cameras at the Spirit Awards.
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Mike Colter
“Luke Cage” star Mike Colter on the blue carpet.
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Haley Lu Richardson
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Natasha Romanova
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Jay Ellis
Jay Ellis at the Spirit Awards.
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Luca Guadagnino
“Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino attended the Spirit Awards.
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Kogonada
Kogonada at the Spirit Awards.
Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Amanda Seyfried
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Daniel Kaluuya
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Alison Brie
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
ad