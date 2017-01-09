Golden Globes 2017: Best and Worst Dressed

Viola Davis isn’t afraid of making bold statements, or bold colors. The Golden Globe winner beams like a ray of sunshine in this yellow Michael Kors Collection dress.

We love the nod to “La La Land” — the City of Stars — on Emma Stone’s dress, designed by Valentino. But the color washes the Globes winner out.

Drew Barrymore maintained her boho-chic look in this Monique Lhuillier art deco sunburst embroidered cape sleeve dress.

Like Emma Stone, “Game of Thrones” star Gwendoline Christie was completely washed out by her dress.

Angela Bassett’s raspberry gown had an elegant layered neckline.

Heidi Klum may be a supermodel, but even she couldn’t work this garish, graphic J Mendel dress.

We’ve seen Amy Adams work similar dresses before, but it’s a look that definitely works for her. This black sequined stunner was designed by her “Nocturnal Animals” director Tom Ford.

Like her supermodel counterpart Klum, Naomi Campbell’s dress was just too busy for the eyes, despite looking fierce as always.

Brie Larson channeled classic Hollywood glamour in this stunning strapless red Rodarte dress with a perfectly matched lip.

We love Anna Chlumsky’s color choice, just not the ill-fitting silhouette.

When you’re one-half of Hollywood’s sexiest couple, you need to bring the va va voom, which Blake Lively accomplished in Versace. The pockets added a whimsical touch.

Carrie Underwood made a rare fashion misstep in this saccharinely sweet pink Iris Serban dress. The ruffle detail overwhelmed her.

We were fans of Evan Rachel Wood’s Altuzarra suit, one of several seen on the red carpet. The design was reportedly a tribute to David Bowie, who died this time last year.

Yes, there is such a thing as being too sexy on the red carpet. Emily Ratajkowski’s Reem Acra dress had a revealing top, a bare back, and a thigh high slit. And we don’t get the silver detail that seemed to point right towards her crotch.

Felicity Jones’ Gucci gown had way too much going on, from the overly ornate bodice and hem to the bow to the two tones of pink.

Gina Rodriguez sparkled in a shimmering Naeem Khan halter gown.

The deep V neckline was all Jessica Biel needed (along with her handsome date, husband Justin Timberlake). The floral details on her Elie Saab gown seemed like an afterthought.

Judith Light put actresses half her age to shame in this sexy zebra print dress. Talk about body confidence!

Keri Russell’s animal print dress and thick black choker screamed “inexpensive” on the red carpet.

Lily Collins looked like she stepped out of a fairytale in this floral Zuhair Murad dress. This is how you make a statement as a first-time nominee.

The odd choker trend continued with Michelle Williams. Her Louis Vuitton dress was a bit safe as well for a lead actress nominee. Her blonde pixie cut was very flattering though.

We’re not quite sure what reality star Kristin Cavallari was doing there, but she definitely looked like she belonged in the beautiful beaded dress.

Nicole Kidman almost got it right in this Alexander McQueen creation, but the look would’ve been elevated without the silly sheer sleeves.

Natalie Portman channeled Jackie Kennedy in this simple chartreuse Prada gown. Vintage Tiffany jewels added the extra sparkle.

Sofia Vergara deviated from her usual monochromatic mermaid gowns for the Zuhair Murad gown. It’s pretty, but also pretty busy. The severe slicked back bun aged the Colombian stunner as well.

She may have rocked silver Zuhair Murad on the red carpet, but Tracee Ellis Ross was a golden winner Sunday night.

Thandie Newton’s white column gown was a bit too plain for a nominee. The bronze trim looked like she stepped in a puddle.

The second princess moment of the night came from courtesy of Hailee Steinfeld. The lilac color and voluminous train elevated the Vera Wang dress from prom to princess.

We appreciate Sophie Turner going modern in Louis Vuitton, but her dress had one too many ideas going on, from the epaulets to the belt to the mixed materials.

Take note, Emily Ratajkowski. Sexy can be subtle. Kristen Bell’s Jenny Packham dress showed just the right amount of skin. The petite actress later Tweeted she wore butt pads to enhance her petite frame.

We loved Anna Kendrick’s darker tresses, but even she looked like she couldn’t work the grey Vionne gown.