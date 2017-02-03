You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Full Frontal’ Host Samantha Bee Lands 9-Room Co-op on Upper West Side
LOCATION: New York City, NY
PRICE: $3,700,000
SIZE: (approx.) 2,000 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
Halstead (via Street Easy)
