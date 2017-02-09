The Kinkiest Movies Ever Made

Pedro Almodóvar’s outrageous sex comedy stars Antonio Banderas as Ricky, a newly-released mental patient who kidnaps a former porn star he once slept with. Tying her to his bed in the hope that she’ll eventually fall in love with him, Ricky’s plan gradually has an effect on his captive. Before long, she’s demanding to be kept tied up so that she won’t be tempted to escape. Released with an NC-17 rating, “Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!” depicts bondage at its funniest.