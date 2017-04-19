Everyone Who Left Fox News in the Last Year

Fox News Channel parted ways with Bob Beckel, the co-host of its primetime program, “The Five,” after he made a racist remark to another Fox employee. “Bob Beckel was terminated today for making an insensitive remark to an African-American employee,” the network said in a statement at the time. He previously departed in 2015 while recuperating from back surgery in a split that was seen as less an amicable.

Bill Shine, the longtime Fox News executive who played a role in the rise of the channel and in shaping the careers of its biggest personalities, was forced out as co-president of the 21st Century Fox-owned network on May 1st. A statement from Ruper Murdoch to staffers said that Shine resigned.

Bill O’Reilly was fired from Fox News on April 19 amid a firestorm over sexual harassment allegations leveled against the host. The New York Times reported at the beginning of the month that five women had received payments amounting to around $13 million in exchange for agreeing not to pursue litigation or speak about accusations related to sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior. Advertisers pulled commercials from “The O’Reilly Factor” following the report.

Megyn Kelly decided in January to leave Fox News Channel for NBC News. The move came a few months after Kelly provided details about sexual harassment by former Fox News chief Roger Ailes during an investigation that led to his ousting. Fox News put up a fight to keep the popular anchor, however, even offering her a salary said to be worth at least $20 million a year.

Roger Ailes, who transformed Fox News Channel from a start-up into one of the nation’s most influential news organizations in under two decades, left the 21st Century Fox-owned cable outlet in July of last year in the wake of a bevy of sexual-harassment allegations leveled at him, including by then-prominent hosts Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly.

In early July of 2016, Gretchen Carlson announced her departure from Fox News after filing a lawsuit alleging Roger Ailes made sexual advances toward her and then ended her career at the 21st Century Fox-owned outlet after she turned him down. The lawsuit alleged she was removed from “Fox & Friends” in 2013 after she complained about behavior from co-host Steve Doocy, and was moved to an afternoon program to diminish her presence on the network. Other allegations snowballed after she came forward.

Greta Van Susteren, who had anchored the early evening and primetime programs for Fox News since 2002, left the outlet in September of 2016. She said in a statement, “Fox has not felt like home to me for a few years now, and I took advantage of a clause in my contract which allows me to leave now. The clause had a time limitation, meaning I could not wait.” A person familiar with the situation said it came about as the result of a “financial disagreement.”

Fox News decided to part ways with “Clueless” actress Stacey Dash, who had been a contributor on the network since 2014, in early 2017. Dash was known during her time at the outlet for making controversial remarks, including cursing on-air, saying there shouldn’t be television channels geared toward African-Americans if we were avoiding segregation, and suggesting getting rid of Black History Month.

Michelle Fields made headlines after accusing Donald Trump’s then-campaign-manager Corey Lewandowski of grabbing her by the arm at a press conference. Following that, the outlet canceled the Breitbart News Network reporter’s spots on Eric Bolling’s “Cashin’ In.”

Andrea Tantaros was a former host of shows like “The Five” and “Outnumbered.” After leaving of the company, Tantaros filed a suit alleging that senior executives at the network retaliated against her after she complained about inappropriate remarks made to her by Roger Ailes. Her lawyer said she turned down a settlement offer in the “seven figures.”

Contributor George Will’s contract at the outlet wasn’t renewed early this year. Will had an ongoing feud with O’Reilly, primarily about leaving the Republican Party during the 2016 election.

Ed Rollins, who frequently appeared on the network to talk Republican strategy, left the company. He now works as the chairman of the pro-Trump Great America PAC.

Bo Dietl, who worked as a private eye for the outlet, was fired in August. Dietl was reportedly on thin ice with the company following Roger Ailes’ departure.

Fox News Channel fired comptroller Judy Slater in March. Slater, who had worked at the outlet for nearly two decades, was axed after being accused of making demeaning remarks to African-American staffers and ridiculing the way employees pronounced words.