Everyone Who’s Been Fired or Resigned Since Trump Took Office

Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s most trusted advisers, announced her resignation a day after she reportedly testified for eight hours before the House Intelligence Committee in its Russia investigation. In closed-door testimony, she said she occassionally told white lies while representing Trump.
Josh Raffel
Former Position: Deputy Communications Director
Josh Raffel, the former Blumhouse PR chief who began working at the White House last year, will leave his post within the next two months. The White House Office of American Innovation, led by Jared Kushner, initially hired Raffel, who was later promoted after handling communications for Kushner, the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law, and his wife Ivanka Trump.
Omarosa Manigault
Former Position: Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison
Omarosa Manigault, the former “Apprentice” contestant who advised Trump, resigned from her White House position among reports that the Secret Service escorted her off the White House property. The Secret Service issued a statement denying their involvement in her departure beyond deactivating her White House access pass.
Tom Price
Former Position: Health and Human Services Secretary
Tom Price resigned as Secretary of Health and Human Services on September 29, after President Donald Trump expressed dismay over Price’s use of expensive private chartered flights rather than commercial travel.
Steve Bannon
Former Position: Chief Strategist
Steve Bannon was ousted from his position as Trump’s chief strategist on Aug. 18, ending a controversial tenure. It’s unclear whether Bannon, who had become a target in the White House after continued clashes with more moderate advisors on Trump’s staff, was fired or resigned. The New York Times reported that Bannon offered his resignation on Aug. 7, but also mentioned that White House chief of staff John Kelly was actively seeking his ouster.
Anthony Scaramucci
Former Position: Communications Director
President Donald Trump removed Anthony Scaramucci as communications director on July 31, just 11 days after he was announced for the job. Scaramucci was under fire after the New Yorker published a vulgar conversation he had with one of its writers.
After becoming a pop culture figure — thanks to Melissa McCarthy’s performance on “Saturday Night Live” and after budding heads with the press — Sean Spicer resigned from his position on July 21 after learning Scaramucci had been hired as the White House communications director.
Walter Shaub
Former Position: Office of Government Ethics Director
Walter Shaub, a top U.S. ethics official who clashed repeatedly with the Trump administration, announced his resignation on July 6. Shaub had fought to force the White House to release ethics waivers that document the potential conflicts of interest of executive branch officials.
Mike Dubke
Former Position: Communications Director
Mike Dubke resigned on May 30 at the height of the Trump-Russia scandal and a stalled White House agenda.
John Thompson
Former Position: U.S. Census Bureau Director
John Thompson resigned on May 9 after serving at the Census Bureau since 1975. There was no official reason given for the departure, but his exit came during a funding shortage.
James Comey
Former Position: FBI Director
President Trump surprised the country when he announced on May 9 that he was firing FBI director James Comey three-and-a-half years into a 10-year term. Trump cited Comey’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state, although he later admitted that his decision was at least partly motivated by the bureau’s investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and Russian operatives.
Katie Walsh
Former Position: Deputy Chief of Staff
Katie Walsh was forced out of her position on March 30 after the House’s first failure to repeal Obamacare.
Michael Flynn
Former Position: National Security Advisor
Michael Flynn quit on Feb. 13, after just 24 days on the job. The news followed the Washington Post’s report that Flynn had spoken with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about lifting Russian sanctions, which in turn suggested that he had lied to Vice President Mike Pence when he told him he hadn’t.
Sally Yates
Former Position: Acting Attorney General
Sally Yates was fired by Donald Trump after she told lawyers in the justice department not to uphold his executive order banning people from seven Muslim-majority countries. The White House considered this move a betrayal.
Angella Reid
Former Position: Chief Usher
The White House fired Angella Reid in May. She is the first woman and second African-American to hold the position of chief usher.
Sebastian Gorka
Former Position: Adviser to President Donald Trump
Sebastian Gorka, a controversial adviser to President Trump, departed from the White House after The Federalist posted his alleged resignation letter, which critiqued the Trump administration’s new Afghanistan policy. Gorka was a close ally of Steve Bannon, who was forced to resign as Trump’s strategist.
Dina Powell
Former Position: A Top National Security Adviser
Dina Powell, a former aide White House aide, resigned from her post and is set to return to work at Goldman Sachs on the firm’s management committee.
Rob Porter
Former Position: Staff Secretary
Rob Porter, an aide to President Donald Trump, resigned from his post at the White House after the Daily Mail published reports from his ex-wives detailing verbal and physical abuse. Porter denied the claims in a statement which said the allegations are “outrageous” and “simply false.”