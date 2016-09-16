14 Overlooked Shows That Deserved More Emmy Love

From “The Wire” to “Doctor Who,’ here are the shows that deserved more love from the Emmys.

Anyone faced with an Emmy snub can always use this as a mantra: “‘The Wire’ never won an Emmy.” HBO’s critically hailed drama is a popular pick for greatest TV show ever made, but not only did the series never win an Emmy in its five season run, it only ever received a measly two nominations (both for writing — one in season three and one for the series finale). It’s a major folly the TV Academy will never live down.

Jason Katims’ nuanced portrait of life in a small, football-obsessed Texas town captured critics’ attention for its winning combination of specificity and universality, but it didn’t receive Emmy recognition until its final season, when lead actor Kyle Chandler was belatedly awarded for his layered portrayal of Eric Taylor — arguably pop culture’s most beloved Coach, whose pep talks will be etched on our hearts for the rest of time. (All together now, “Clear eyes…”) While the win was a relief for the show’s ardent fanbase, many still consider it an egregious oversight that the TV Academy never awarded Chandler’s co-star Connie Britton or the show itself in the Best Drama category.

HBO's period drama set in the un-romanticized and deconstructed Wild West was just named the best television show ever by critics Matt Zoller Seitz and Alan Sepinwall in their new book, "TV (The Book)." It's not hard to see why. "Deadwood" is a gorgeous and multilayered drama about the roots of so many quintessentially American myths — cowboys as heroes, "Indians" as the enemy, and expansion to the West as manifest destiny, all packaged in a profane, bloody, and expensive production. But the three-season show was only nominated for the Outstanding Drama Emmy once, in 2005 — and lost to "Lost."

One of TV’s most inventive dramas, this comedy-drama-action-horror (and sometimes musical) hybrid from creator Joss Whedon had three strikes going against it in gaining Emmy attention. 1. It started in high school (eventually graduating to college), and Emmy voters are rarely keen on teen dramas. 2. Anything from the fantasy, sci-fi, or horror genres always faces an uphill battle for “serious” awards (“Game of Thrones” is a rare exception). And 3. “Buffy” aired on The WB and then UPN — two networks Emmy voters probably never watched, and certainly never honored, no matter how good the work.

Sci-fi shows have never had a lot of luck at the Emmys and of all those negleted shows, Ron Moore’s 2004 reboot of “Battlestar Galactica” sits near the top. Despite many deeply relevant storylines and themes apparently the Academy couldn’t get over that outer space setting.

Before there was "Lost," there was "Alias," J.J. Abrams' spy drama starring Jennifer Garner that bridged the gap between breezy teen drama "Felicity" and the science-fiction masterpiece that would vault him into mainstream filmmaking. While "Lost" got plenty of Emmy love, and "Alias" got some peripheral nominations, it was never nominated for Outstanding Drama. It was tough competition in the early '00s, for sure. But "Alias" presented serialized storytelling that in its first two seasons especially was the model for what hooked audiences into "Lost." "Alias" made cliffhangers into a work of art.

Forget the dodgy final season, the ABC sit-com about a blue collar family remains one of the major landmarks of its genre — and ruled both the ratings and critics top 10 lists in its prime. The show garnered multiple major noms over the years (co-star Laurie Metcalf won three consecutive years and Roseanne herself claimed best actress once), and yet somehow it was never even nominated for outstanding comedy series. Not once. Absurd.

The TV Academy foolishly managed to avoid giving FX’s sardonic, stylish neo-western any major Emmy attention throughout its six season run, only rewarding guest stars Margo Martindale and Jeremy Davies. It’s fair to say that crime doesn’t pay, and it seemed like daylight robbery to overlook Timothy Olyphant as quick-witted, quick-drawing U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, Walton Goggins as his loquacious nemesis Boyd Crowder, and Joelle Carter as Ava Crowder, the resourceful northern star who gave direction to both.

This 1993 procedural about the paranormal has become a cornerstone of modern pop culture — with stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson even reprising their beloved roles in a six-episode event series this winter. "The X-Files" exploration of belief, paranoia, and the unknown has enduring appeal, but despite its early seasons' brilliance, the show has never won the Best Drama Emmy — even though it was nominated four separate times for Seasons 2-6, and lost to four separate shows. (Look, Season 2 of "The Practice" was good, but it wasn't that good.)

In an era of stellar cable dramas, "The Good Wife" stood out as a nimble, imaginative broadcast drama that took risks and built character while staying within the conservative bounds of a legal procedural. As with so many long-running network dramas, there were times that "The Good Wife" was mediocre (including, unfortunately, its entire seventh season). But when it was good, it was aces. The first and second seasons were nominated for Outstanding drama, but that season five wasn't is a tiny Emmy scandal (though at least lead Julianna Margulies was nominated and won for her work that season).

If they awarded Emmys for talking fast, The WB’s beloved dramedy would’ve been a shoo-in. As it stands, Amy Sherman Palladino’s opus was only nominated for (and won) a single Emmy during its original seven-season run – for makeup. That Palladino’s rapid-fire writing — so laden with pop culture references and witticisms that each subsequent viewing yields new laughs — went unnoticed is a travesty, let alone the performances of its titular stars, Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, who imbued their caffeine-addicted characters with heart, humor and humanity. We’ll see if the series’ revival as a miniseries on Netflix yields better results next year.

Perhaps the most long-running snub in Emmy history has been endured by “Doctor Who,” which debuted in 1963 but has failed, in the ensuing decades, to garner even one Emmy nomination. Voters do love some kinds of UK TV (especially “Downton Abbey”), but science fiction has typically had a tough time getting Emmy attention. But the sheer volume of excellent “Doctor Who” episodes that have aired in the past half-century should count for something — so why not some nods for the writers, if nothing else? When it comes to the cast, not only were the Doctors from the original run terrific thespians, since the series’ reboot in 2005, Matt Smith, Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant and Peter Capaldi have done fantastic things in the lead role. Billie Piper, Arthur Darvill, Jenna Coleman and Karen Gillan have also done fine work as some of the Doctor’s most memorable companions. Let’s hope the show’s higher profile in recent years results in some recognition from the TV Academy — one day.

One of the small screen’s most lovable underdogs, NBC’s sweetly hilarious satire of small town government gave us seven seasons of Emmy-worthy antics from one of TV’s great ensembles. And yet — in the era of “Modern Family” dominance — “Parks” was only nominated for best comedy series twice, and never won an Emmy in any category.