Disney’s Live-Action Films in the Works

“Beauty and the Beast” is just the latest Disney film to get a live-action recreation, but it’s far from the last. Check out what other Disney classics are getting the treatment.

While no director or actors are attached, the live-action reboot of “Snow White” will include songs by “La La Land” songwriters Benj Pasek & Justin Paul.

“Lion King,” one of the most popular properties in the Disney vault, is getting the live-action treatment with “Jungle Book” director Jon Favreau helming.

The “101 Dalmations” live-action film is taking a note out of “Maleficent’s” book and focusing on the villain. “Cruella” is eyeing Emma Stone for the titular role.

Disney is coming around again for a sequel to the Angelina Jolie-starrer “Maleficent.” The original film grossed $758.5 million worldwide.

Coming hot off the success of the first live-action “Jungle Book,” Disney is hoping for a quick return to Mowgli’s world with Jon Favreau in talks to return to the director’s chair.

David Lowery is helming the latest live-action adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s “Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up.” Lowery recently directed Disney’s adaptation of “Pete’s Dragon.”

“Pinocchio” will be a real boy… again. Peter Hedges is on board to write a loose adaptation of the Disney animated film.

Director Tim Burton will bring his unique touch to the live-action “Dumbo” film.

The “Sword in the Stone” adaptation is going to be working with a man with plenty of medieval experience under his belt. “Game of Thrones” writer-producer Bryan Cogman is writing the script based on the story of a young boy named Arthur who pulled a sword from an anvil and became king.

Writing duo Elizabeth Martin and Lauren Hynek penned the script for the live-action adaptation to the 1998 animated film.

The live-action Winnie the Pooh film will focus an an adult Christopher Robin returning to the Hundred Acre Woods. It will be directed by Marc Forster and is being written by “Listen Up Phillip” writer-director Alex Ross Perry.

Peter Pan isn’t the only resident of Neverland getting a live-action movie. “Tinkerbell” is set to star Reese Witherspoon.

Snow White’s sister Rose Red is getting her own live-action film. Although she didn’t appear in the animated film, Rose Red appeared in “Grimms’ Fairy Tales” in other stories.

“Aladdin’s” breakout star Genie, voiced by the late Robin Williams, is getting his own film. The live-action story will detail how the Genie ended up in the lamp in the first place.