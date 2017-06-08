Return to Article
1 of 10 Photos

Diane Kruger Upgrades in Lower Manhattan

By

LOCATION: New York City, NY
PRICE: $4,200,000
SIZE: 1,943 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

LOCATION: New York City, NY
PRICE: $4,200,000
SIZE: 1,943 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

LOCATION: New York City, NY
PRICE: $4,200,000
SIZE: 1,943 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

LOCATION: New York City, NY
PRICE: $4,200,000
SIZE: 1,943 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

LOCATION: New York City, NY
PRICE: $4,200,000
SIZE: 1,943 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

LOCATION: New York City, NY
PRICE: $4,200,000
SIZE: 1,943 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

LOCATION: New York City, NY
PRICE: $4,200,000
SIZE: 1,943 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

LOCATION: New York City, NY
PRICE: $4,200,000
SIZE: 1,943 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

LOCATION: New York City, NY
PRICE: $4,200,000
SIZE: 1,943 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

LOCATION: New York City, NY
PRICE: $4,200,000
SIZE: 1,943 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Image: Core (via Street Easy)
Image: Core (via Street Easy)
Image: Core (via Street Easy)
Image: Core (via Street Easy)
Image: Core (via Street Easy)
Image: Core (via Street Easy)
Image: Core (via Street Easy)
Image: Core (via Street Easy)
Image: Core (via Street Easy)
Image: Core (via Street Easy)

Recently Added Photo Galleries

Post A Comment 1

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. Adri M Ola says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Wait… the staircase opens into the second bedroom? That’s the weirdest floor plan I’ve ever seen.

    Reply
ad