Danny Elfman and Bridget Fonda Buy Fixer Upper Next Door

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA
PRICE: $3,600,000
SIZE: 4,443 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA
PRICE: $3,600,000
SIZE: 4,443 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA
PRICE: $3,600,000
SIZE: 4,443 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA
PRICE: $3,600,000
SIZE: 4,443 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA
PRICE: $3,600,000
SIZE: 4,443 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA
PRICE: $3,600,000
SIZE: 4,443 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA
PRICE: $3,600,000
SIZE: 4,443 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA
PRICE: $3,600,000
SIZE: 4,443 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA
PRICE: $3,600,000
SIZE: 4,443 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA
PRICE: $3,600,000
SIZE: 4,443 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA
PRICE: $3,600,000
SIZE: 4,443 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA
PRICE: $3,600,000
SIZE: 4,443 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA
PRICE: $3,600,000
SIZE: 4,443 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA
PRICE: $3,600,000
SIZE: 4,443 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA
PRICE: $3,600,000
SIZE: 4,443 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA
PRICE: $3,600,000
SIZE: 4,443 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA
PRICE: $3,600,000
SIZE: 4,443 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA
PRICE: $3,600,000
SIZE: 4,443 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Hi,it’s Charley the prince, the Adam,the plastic Jesus, the poor generic Charmin baby, the bridegroom sung from 1997.21 years later like a wandering star wishing Hollywood would find me
.I am residing in Sacramento ,the bugger man trying to stay away from Tucson
Iam Conner’s discovery
I missed my calling but I just want to text brideget to say this spirit says I still love you and I am sorry that. I never showed up at church
I think your house is beautiful and I hope your family is happy and safe and well*+Please try to communicate with me my email is frenchc44@yahoo.com and my mobile #is 9162626957 the Iamfamousstar that did’nt show the star cross voyager the wide eyed wanderer of Elton john’s song “Can you feel the love tonight”
still alive asking Bridget to become a friend of mine
And Danny and oliver as well .Just give it a chance Who I am may be god’s anointed one and am not a freak or a creep show but the freak Jesus show. Pleasemakecontactirepeatpleasemeet.Amen.
I love it!
It’s probably just so no one else lives behind them..
Oh my. Yeah that’s definitely got…um…potential.
Turns out it’s the house right behind their current one!