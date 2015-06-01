Return to Article
Danny Elfman and Bridget Fonda Buy Fixer Upper Next Door

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA
PRICE: $3,600,000
SIZE: 4,443 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Image: David Charmaine for Coldwell Banker
  1. Charles Darren French says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:15 am

    Hi,it’s Charley the prince, the Adam,the plastic Jesus, the poor generic Charmin baby, the bridegroom sung from 1997.21 years later like a wandering star wishing Hollywood would find me
    .I am residing in Sacramento ,the bugger man trying to stay away from Tucson
    Iam Conner’s discovery
    I missed my calling but I just want to text brideget to say this spirit says I still love you and I am sorry that. I never showed up at church
    I think your house is beautiful and I hope your family is happy and safe and well*+Please try to communicate with me my email is frenchc44@yahoo.com and my mobile #is 9162626957 the Iamfamousstar that did’nt show the star cross voyager the wide eyed wanderer of Elton john’s song “Can you feel the love tonight”
    still alive asking Bridget to become a friend of mine
    And Danny and oliver as well .Just give it a chance Who I am may be god’s anointed one and am not a freak or a creep show but the freak Jesus show. Pleasemakecontactirepeatpleasemeet.Amen.

    Reply
  2. Recipes by Lisa says:
    February 26, 2016 at 8:59 am

    I love it!

    Reply
  3. Mack says:
    February 13, 2016 at 7:24 pm

    It’s probably just so no one else lives behind them..

    Reply
  4. The Other DC Guy says:
    September 12, 2015 at 6:36 am

    Oh my. Yeah that’s definitely got…um…potential.

    Reply
  5. DC Guy says:
    June 2, 2015 at 12:05 pm

    Turns out it’s the house right behind their current one!

    Reply
ad