You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Christie Brinkley Trades Hamptons Estates for Tribeca Penthouse Rental
Skip Ad
LOCATION: New York City, N.Y.
PRICE: $29,500 per month
SIZE: (approx.) 3,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: New York City, N.Y.
PRICE: $29,500 per month
SIZE: (approx.) 3,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: New York City, N.Y.
PRICE: $29,500 per month
SIZE: (approx.) 3,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: New York City, N.Y.
PRICE: $29,500 per month
SIZE: (approx.) 3,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: New York City, N.Y.
PRICE: $29,500 per month
SIZE: (approx.) 3,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: New York City, N.Y.
PRICE: $29,500 per month
SIZE: (approx.) 3,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
ChristieBrinkley_HampNYC7
ChristieBrinkley_HampNYC7
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.
PRICE: $20 million
SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.
PRICE: $20 million
SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.
PRICE: $20 million
SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.
PRICE: $20 million
SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.
PRICE: $20 million
SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.
PRICE: $20 million
SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.
PRICE: $20 million
SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.
PRICE: $20 million
SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.
PRICE: $20 million
SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.
PRICE: $20 million
SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.
PRICE: $29.5 million
SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.
PRICE: $29.5 million
SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.
PRICE: $29.5 million
SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.
PRICE: $29.5 million
SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.
PRICE: $29.5 million
SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.
PRICE: $29.5 million
SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.
PRICE: $29.5 million
SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.
PRICE: $29.5 million
SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.
PRICE: $29.5 million
SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.
PRICE: $29.5 million
SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.
PRICE: $29.5 million
SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn
ad