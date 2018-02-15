You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
1 of -

Christie Brinkley Trades Hamptons Estates for Tribeca Penthouse Rental

Back to Article
LOCATION: New York City, N.Y. PRICE: $29,500 per month SIZE: (approx.) 3,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: New York City, N.Y. PRICE: $29,500 per month SIZE: (approx.) 3,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: New York City, N.Y. PRICE: $29,500 per month SIZE: (approx.) 3,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: New York City, N.Y. PRICE: $29,500 per month SIZE: (approx.) 3,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: New York City, N.Y. PRICE: $29,500 per month SIZE: (approx.) 3,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: New York City, N.Y. PRICE: $29,500 per month SIZE: (approx.) 3,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
ChristieBrinkley_HampNYC7
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y. PRICE: $20 million SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y. PRICE: $20 million SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y. PRICE: $20 million SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y. PRICE: $20 million SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y. PRICE: $20 million SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y. PRICE: $20 million SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y. PRICE: $20 million SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y. PRICE: $20 million SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y. PRICE: $20 million SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y. PRICE: $20 million SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y. PRICE: $29.5 million SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y. PRICE: $29.5 million SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y. PRICE: $29.5 million SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y. PRICE: $29.5 million SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y. PRICE: $29.5 million SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y. PRICE: $29.5 million SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y. PRICE: $29.5 million SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y. PRICE: $29.5 million SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y. PRICE: $29.5 million SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y. PRICE: $29.5 million SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn
LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y. PRICE: $29.5 million SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn
Close the thumbnails
Next

Photos From the Berlin Film Festival

Thumbnails

1
of
- Thumbnails

LOCATION: New York City, N.Y.

PRICE: $29,500 per month

SIZE: (approx.) 3,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

LOCATION: New York City, N.Y.

PRICE: $29,500 per month

SIZE: (approx.) 3,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

LOCATION: New York City, N.Y.

PRICE: $29,500 per month

SIZE: (approx.) 3,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

LOCATION: New York City, N.Y.

PRICE: $29,500 per month

SIZE: (approx.) 3,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

LOCATION: New York City, N.Y.

PRICE: $29,500 per month

SIZE: (approx.) 3,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

LOCATION: New York City, N.Y.

PRICE: $29,500 per month

SIZE: (approx.) 3,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

ChristieBrinkley_HampNYC7

ChristieBrinkley_HampNYC7

LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.

PRICE: $20 million

SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.

PRICE: $20 million

SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.

PRICE: $20 million

SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.

PRICE: $20 million

SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.

PRICE: $20 million

SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.

PRICE: $20 million

SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.

PRICE: $20 million

SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.

PRICE: $20 million

SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.

PRICE: $20 million

SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.

PRICE: $20 million

SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.

PRICE: $29.5 million

SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn

LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.

PRICE: $29.5 million

SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn

LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.

PRICE: $29.5 million

SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn

LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.

PRICE: $29.5 million

SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn

LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.

PRICE: $29.5 million

SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn

LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.

PRICE: $29.5 million

SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn

LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.

PRICE: $29.5 million

SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn

LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.

PRICE: $29.5 million

SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn

LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.

PRICE: $29.5 million

SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn

LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.

PRICE: $29.5 million

SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn

LOCATION: Sag Harbor, N.Y.

PRICE: $29.5 million

SIZE: (approx.) 8,400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus 4-bed/2.5-bath guesthouse and art barn

ad