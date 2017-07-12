12 Actors Who Could Play Charles Manson in Quentin Tarantino’s Next Film

What you know him from: “Alien: Covenant,” “Watchmen,” “Almost Famous” Why he could do it: His grungy rocker look in “Almost Famous” went a long way towards making him a convincing contender to play the infamous counter-culture figure.

What you know him from: “The Dark Knight,” “American Psycho,” “American Hustle” Why he could do it: Bale is known for his intense roles and amazing transformations such as losing 63 pounds for “The Machinist.”

What you know him from: “American Horror Story,” “X-Men: Apocalypse” Why he could do it: Along with being the right age for the role, Peters’ characters in “American Horror Story” prove he can play dark and charismatic.

What you know him from: “Suicide Squad,” “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Requiem for a Dream” Why he could do it: He’s played a heroin addict, several murderers, and of course the diabolical Joker — so he’s experienced in taking on tortured and evil characters.

What you know him from: “Her,” “Gladiator,” “Walk the Line” Why he could do it: Known for playing erratic characters with a dark side, he had observers convinced he was losing it when he appeared incoherent on “The Letterman Show,” only to reveal he was in character for mocumentary “I’m Still Here.”

What you know him from: “Game of Thrones” Why he could do it: With “Game of Thrones” coming to a close, Harington will be looking for his next big thing and playing the counter-culture leader could be a perfect fit.

What you know him from: “The Walking Dead,” “Boondock Saints” Why he could do it: It would be great to see everyone’s favorite zombie killer tap into a character that’s darker and more unhinged than Daryl or Murphy.

What you know him from: “Prisoners,” “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Okja” Why he could do it: The baby-faced actor is the right age, and can summon a darker persona, as he did in “Prisoners.”

What you know him from: “Halt and Catch Fire,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Monsters” Why he could do it: McNairy plays quietly tortured very well, and it would be fascinating to see him dig into Manson’s quirky mannerisms.

What you know him from: “The Walking Dead,” “Westworld,” “Grand Theft Auto V” Why he could do it: Ogg’s made a career out of playing psychotic, most famously while voicing Trevor in “Grand Theft Auto V.”

What you know him from: “The Hateful Eight,” “Justified,” “Django Unchained” Why he could do it: He’s a Tarantino favorite, and has the brooding intensity the charismatic leader would need.