Celebrities Who Died in 2017

Richard Hatch, star of the original "Battlestar Galactica" and the Syfy remake, has died. He was 71. Read his obituary here.

John Hurt, the wiry English actor who played a drug addict in "Midnight Express," Kane in "Alien," the title character in "The Elephant Man," and Winston Smith in "1984"died Jan. 27. He was 77. Read his obituary here.

TV icon Mary Tyler Moore — the star of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” — died on Jan. 25. She was 80. Read her obituary here.

Butch Trucks, a drummer and founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, died on Jan. 24. He was 69. Read his obituary here.

Maggie Roche, singer with neo-folk trio The Roches, died Jan. 21 from cancer. She was 65. Read her obituary here.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Crossing Jordan” actor Miguel Ferrer died on Jan. 19 from throat cancer. He at 61. Read his obituary here.

Dick Gautier, who played Hymie the Robot in “Get Smart” died Jan. 13 from pneumonia. He was 85. Read his obituary here.

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka died on Jan. 15 after battling stomach cancer. He was 73. Read his obituary here.

William Peter Blatty, author of “The Exorcist,” died on Jan. 12. He was 89. Read his obituary here.

Tony Rosato, who starred on “Saturday Night Live” for one season, died on Jan. 10. He was 62. Read his obituary here.

Buddy Greco, “The Lady Is a Tramp” singer, died Jan. 10. He was 90. Read his obituary here.

Bollywood legend Om Puri died Jan. 6 from a heart attack. He was 66. Read his obituary here.

Francine York, “The Doll Squad” actress, died on Jan. 6. She was 80. Read her obituary here.