Richard Hatch
Richard Hatch

Celebrities Who Died in 2017

By and

Richard Hatch
John Hurt
Mary Tyler Moore
Butch Trucks
Maggie Roche
Miguel Ferrer
Dick Gautier
Jimmy Snuka
William Peter Blatty
Tony Rosato
Buddy Greco
Om Puri
Francine York
Bill Marshall

Richard Hatch, star of the original "Battlestar Galactica" and the Syfy remake, has died. He was 71.

Read his obituary here.

John Hurt, the wiry English actor who played a drug addict in "Midnight Express," Kane in "Alien," the title character in "The Elephant Man," and Winston Smith in "1984"died Jan. 27. He was 77.

Read his obituary here.

TV icon Mary Tyler Moore — the star of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” — died on Jan. 25. She was 80.

Read her obituary here.

Butch Trucks, a drummer and founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, died on Jan. 24. He was 69.

Read his obituary here.

Maggie Roche, singer with neo-folk trio The Roches, died Jan. 21 from cancer. She was 65.

Read her obituary here.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Crossing Jordan” actor Miguel Ferrer died on Jan. 19 from throat cancer. He at 61.

Read his obituary here.

Dick Gautier, who played Hymie the Robot in “Get Smart” died Jan. 13 from pneumonia. He was 85.

Read his obituary here.

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka died on Jan. 15 after battling stomach cancer. He was 73.

Read his obituary here.

William Peter Blatty, author of “The Exorcist,” died on Jan. 12. He was 89.

Read his obituary here.

Tony Rosato, who starred on “Saturday Night Live” for one season, died on Jan. 10. He was 62.

Read his obituary here.

Buddy Greco, “The Lady Is a Tramp” singer, died Jan. 10. He was 90.

Read his obituary here.

Bollywood legend Om Puri died Jan. 6 from a heart attack. He was 66.

Read his obituary here.

Francine York, “The Doll Squad” actress, died on Jan. 6. She was 80.

Read her obituary here.

Bill Marshall, who co-founded the Toronto International Film Festival in 1976, died on Jan. 1. He was 77.

Read his obituary here.

  1. Sherry says:
    January 28, 2017 at 9:11 am

    That is so sad! All the best seem to be dying! I guess it’s a sign of my age, but he IS missed already. My heart weighs heavy.

    Reply
  2. Alicia Seymour says:
    January 28, 2017 at 9:05 am

    You forgot Barbara Hale.

    Reply
  3. Elizabeth M Washington says:
    January 28, 2017 at 5:41 am

    My prayers and condolences goes out to his family and friends.

    Reply
  4. D. R. "D" Schieferstein says:
    January 28, 2017 at 4:33 am

    Sadly, you left off Mike Connors (91) who played Mannix – leukemia

    Reply
  5. Michelle says:
    January 27, 2017 at 11:41 am

    we will miss you. i remember her pretty smile my mother would dress like her and watch her shows in the sixtys and seventys the best is gone…your a angel now
    .

    Reply
  6. Dorothy Pope says:
    January 27, 2017 at 3:55 am

    Beautiful inside and out. I am a fan. Great actress truly an icon. I can remember when I was about 10 I loved seeing her toss that hat in the air and I wanted to toss my hat just like her. Smart and funny. I love her. Gone but will never be forgotten. Yes she has left her mark, she made it after all. Goodbye Mary going miss you.

    Reply
