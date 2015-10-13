Cancelled TV Shows 2015: What’s Not Returning to Primetime

Trigger-happy TV networks have been sharpening their axes all year. From 22-season long affairs like “America’s Next Top Model” to relative newcomers like “Extant,” no one is safe in the mad world of television.
TBS has taken the shears to “Clipped,” cutting Ashley Tisdale’s comedy after one season.
Alien summer drama “The Whispers” quietly got the boot after a single season.
“MythBusters,” hosted by special effects experts Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman, is coming to an end after 14 seasons.
Syfy opted not to go forth with a fourth season of “Defiance” days after dumping fantasy drama “Dominion.”
Summer staple “Rookie Blue” handed in its badge to ABC after six seasons.
Tyra Banks’ “America’s Next Top Model” was forced to end its run after 22 seasons and 12 years on the air.
Syfy gave its post-apocalyptic angel drama the boot after two seasons.
CW is ending its romance with “Beauty and the Beast” after the procedural’s upcoming fourth season.
CBS axed the summer drama series “Extant,” starring Halle Berry, after its sophomore season.
After two seasons, “Chasing Life” was forced to end its run a few days after wrapping its second season.
USA Network pulled the plug on action drama "Graceland" after three seasons. The series followed a group of undercover agents from various law enforcement agencies who lived together in a Southern California beach house.
TNT put an end to the supernatural drama series starring Jennifer Beals from exec producer Kyra Sedgwick after one season.
“Mr. Robinson” ended on a sour note when NBC cancelled Craig Robinson’s summer freshman comedy about a middle school music teacher.
TV Land gave “The Exes” the boot after four seasons. Kristen Johnston, Donald Faison, Wayne Knight and David Alan Basche starred in the comedy.
“Under the Dome’s” roof caved in after three seasons. The summer drama was based on Stephen King’s best-selling novel.
NBC nixed the drama about an American female Special Forces soldier after its first season.
After three seasons of Frank "The Fixer" Tagliano (Steven Van Zandt) toughing it out in Norway, Netflix did not renew the comedy for a fourth round.
Showtime ended its “Web Therapy” session after four seasons. The Lisa Kudrow comedy was based on the web series of the same name.
The reality series about the prolific Duggar clan was axed after Josh Duggar admitted to molesting two of his sisters.
The Steve Coogan-Kathryn Hahn dramedy was originally meant as a vehicle for Philip Seymour Hoffman. Showtime pulled the plug after one season.
Star-creator Greg Poehler blamed the demise of his comedy on “craptastically low ratings in the U.S." The show was pulled two weeks into its second season.
The Billy Crystal-Josh Gad mockumentary lagged in the ratings despite its star power and critical acclaim.
Ryan Seacrest produced this not-really-all-that-live reality show, which sought to surprise people on live TV and, in one sequence, featured people crawling around in the street collecting money blasted out of an air cannon. After two weeks, it was “Knock Knock,” dead.
After three seasons of cannibal drama, NBC pulled the plug on the Mads Mikkelsen starrer, much to the dismay of an army of Fannibals.
The first episode of Fox’s comedy averaged a mere 0.7 rating/2 share in adults 18-49 and 1.9 million viewers overall in the 9:30 p.m. half-hour, making it the season's lowest rated Big Four series premiere in both categories.
ABC's "The Taste" didn't have the right ingredients and the tablecloth was pulled from under the cooking competition show after three seasons.
The Katherine Heigl political drama saw a government shutdown after one season when it couldn't deliver on the ratings for NBC.
Creator Kevin Williamson’s freshman procedural about LAPD’s Threat Assessment Unit was never good about hunting ratings for CBS. However, leads Maggie Q and Dylan McDermott did get engaged.
ABC decided that "Revenge" was best served after four seasons, cancelling the once-beloved sudser starring Madeleine Stowe and Emily VanCamp after dwindling ratings.
Omar Epps’ supernatural drama focusing on those who came back from the dead won't live for a third season on ABC. It started out strong in its first season — thanks to a big post-Oscar push — but those numbers couldn't be revived as the series went on.
The comedy from Ellen DeGeneres and creator Liz Feldman premiered in March for just six episodes.
Mindy Kaling’s romcom was never a ratings hit for Fox, but it did have a core fanbase — which is why it was able to be resurrected on Hulu.
The apocalypse came early for this Eoghan O’Donnell-created drama, as CW ended it after three episodes.
CBS has shelved creator Brian Gallivan’s family sitcom for quite some time, so it’s not a surprise that it got the axe.
Despite giving it the plum post-"Voice" timeslot last fall, NBC divorced creator David Caspe's relationship comedy after a season.
Bye, bye Bluebell: CW finally admitted that the Rachel Bilson drama was no more two months after creator Leila Gerstein Tweeted the news.
Ioan Gruffudd's Dr. Henry Morgan is not immortal after all. ABC cancelled the drama after the final episode aired, and Ioan Gruffudd posted an emotional farewell note to Instagram.
The Kevin Bacon drama only had a cult following the first year, with Fox finally getting out from under its spell after season three.
NBC sent Daniel Cerone and David S. Goyer's demon hunter drama back to the underworld after poor ratings.
The double-header of creators David Shore and Vince Gilligan couldn't keep this buddy cop drama (starring Dean Winters and Josh Duhamel) out of ratings jail.
The television adaptation of the Nick Hornby novel couldn't find much love from NBC viewers, despite being created by "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood's" Jason Katims. It lasted two seasons.
Noooo bring the show back
Worse spring and summer for TV that I ever remember.
Sick of toi many reality and game shows.
So many good shiws were cancelled.
I Just discovered the show Beauty and the Beast, OMG!! I was so glued to my laptop watching it on Netflix. I had no idea the show existed. I thought it was wonderful, and I was already a fan of the one that ran in the 80’s. When I read that it was canceled, my heart just dropped. My first thoughts were, another good show taken off. Oh please, think long and hard about bring the show back. I’m sure many of us true lovers of the show would be willing Togo social media, exposing thoselike me,who just caught up with. I was just surfing Netflix and , WOW there it way, and I was hooked after watching the first episode. I watch all the season. I was hurt when they took off the 80’s showing, I’m even more hurt that the modern version is gone. 🙁🙁🙁🙁🙁🙁🙁
Why cancel the show I never missed an episode, and I would watch all my recordings of it more than once. I love that show the beast is hot and love cop shows on top of that. Please bring beauty and the beast back to tv.
Why cancel the show I never missed an episode and I would watch alkyl my recordings of out more than once. I love that show the beast is hot and love chip shows on tip off that. Please bring beauty and the beast back to tv.
Why are you taking the best show ever off tv such a great and decent show I think I will quit watching for good there is only crap on tv and you keep taking the best series off!
The show beauty and the Beast is the best show ever I just wish there were more and there are plenty of people out there that think the same thing I was glued to the TV until I watched every episode please rethink this and come back with more!!!
I just wanted to say why cancel the show beauty and the beast is one of the best show out there.. I just asking for more this is the best show ever please is there any possible way to find out what happens to cat and Vincent .. they’re the sweetest couple I feel in love watching this show and I can believe you guys just decided to cancel after the season 4 .. please bring it back there a lot of people out there that love this show ..
I agree with you all. They are taking good shows off TV and replacing them with bad reality shows. We get enough of reality every day. A little romance a drama with a little mystery never hurts. The TV executive need to think about who’s watching these shows.
stupid to take this show off the the air I liked it and I was really getting into containment why do you have to take off good shows
You are cancelling a lot of shows I watch where do you get your ratings from these are great shows Revenge State of affairs The Following Contisaten beauty and the beast are all far better shows then what you are keeping get rid of all the reality shows and keep these
Why are you keeping shows like Jane the virgin and crazy ex girlfriend that are stupid and getting rid of a great show like Beauty and the Beast which I fatefully watch it is a far better show then the two you are keeping and I watch most all your shows on CW
Please please save Beauty and the beast
Why would they cancel the funniest show on TV? Can’t believe what a mistake CBS has made!
Good show should not have been canceled your right stupid shows are still on T v
When will come back? It was suppose to be today the 10 of March 2016
I think they should have made Vincent more aggressive like in season 1.Love the show sad for cancellation.
I really liked beauty and the beast, bad mistake taking it of. I think I will follow syfy also the shows that they take off, don’t make any sense. So bye bye , not even gonna watch the 4th season. Kinda use to going cold turkey. Shame.
SAVE BEAUTY AND THE BEAST PLEASE. I have always enjoyed watching TV, but I find today’s drama series so uninteresting I watch more documentaries these days. If this series goes, I will not even consider watching another drama.
Beauty and the beast is a excellent I don’t care about anyone else but I can’t wait for season 4. Its a great series and wish it is not cancelled
I love mike and molly I hope another station picks it up , I’m done with CBS if they let them go.
I hate this. Just found out that beauty and the beast is getting cancelled after its 4th season and my other 2 favorite shows are going next. No wonder i started watching them online. Its not worth the money to pay for cable or anything like that if they are going to keep cancelling shows. I agree with everybody that said to take off the reality shows like the Kardashian and stuff.
Going to stop watching all sci fi shows sick of starting to get into them than getting cancelled
Stalker and Battlecreek were keepers…really disappointed
I just want to be notified of cancelled shows
Should have given stalker,battle creak a bit longer
HELLO Amazon Prime, or Netflix, or Hulu… it’s me, a fan of Agent X! And YES Agent X is definitely worth your time & money to keep on the air! And I’m hoping you’ll definitely keep this TV show on the air… right? :) Thanks!!!
I loved “Hart of Dixie.” It was fun and loving and the type of programming I like after a hard day of difficult work and sad real life news. I don’t want to see more blood, guts and gore in my “entertainment” relaxing time. I need to laugh and have the warm fuzzies, but not have my intelligence insulted. “Hart of Dixie” was just cute enough but never stupid. I will miss it.
Only show I watched on a regular basis was Extant. Use to watch Revenge but they tied everything up in their announced final season almost a year ago. Never hmheard of or watched most of those shows.
To bad. Great show. Great acting.
It infuriates me To no end these stupid freaking stations that cancel TV shows that are not bad and the ratings are high enough to gain momentum. You get into a “tv show” and it’s canceled. Syfi or however there saying it now are morons AT BEST!!!! These shows that are kept are for numb minded ppl who sit on the couch with drool hanging from there mouth. No thinking, no intellect, and definitely no imagination!!!!
there were more crappie shows they could have axed and left some of the good ones they stupidity axed
What about Blood & Oil??
What about Oil and Water.
Rookie Blue, Hannibal, Stalker, The Following… You will be missed. You will be missed..
Why not cancel all the Housewives and Kardashians.They are all mindless entertainment shows,plus all you see is arguing,chick-fights,and filthy language Waste of air time.
the same reason they don’t cancel the animal planet network. people are intrigued by watching filthy disgusting animals in their element…
If I wanted reality on my tv I would be watching home made DVDs of my family not the crap your putting and calling reality
sounds like you need to check out the new reality show transcendence if you like some good old fashioned wholesome tv’s.
State of Affairs was a great show should not have been canceled. The last show left every body hanging. What a lousy ending. For dumb
The article didn’t even mention the much-too-soon cancellation of Da Vinci’s Demons, the one show I’ll really miss.It was the best show on TV.
Im not happy about the cancellation of Dig. Ive seen shows with worse ratings get renewed. Besides i think they got decent ratings for a show that only aired 10 episodes during spring, especially considering that it aired on USA Network!
I would really like to see my show Forever to come back on air. We really miss that show! We are like most people who didn’t know that over half of these shows even existed, I thought wow this is a very long list.
noooo ANTM why?? The last 2 seasons were actually better
This is ridiculous, it was such an educational show for kids and adults plus it was entertaining and NOT another scripted “reality show”. Sad day for programming!!!!
I was talking about Mythbusters… just make that clear.
everyone abandoned ship on myth busters when they got rid of the eye candy (aka the female mythbusters)
Please rethink cancelling Extant, Under the Dome, Resurrection, The Returned, Forever. All of these shows captured our attention. Couldn’t wait for the following week to see the next one…..Have flipped channels immediately when I hit upon reality shows….everyone lives reality, don’t need to watch the spoiled rich ones play out their life’s dramas – we all have our own dramas that’s why we so enjoy the fictional sci-fi shows,….as most of these comments have stated, the stats are not typical of the whole viewing audience….there are too many choices & one has to weed out all the idiotic banality to find gems – only to have them terminated way before their time. I have to ask – why should we continue to watch at all?????….much better use of time to read books that you can trust to be marked at the spot you left off, always available when you have the time to relax & knowing it will be continued to the last page & have a conclusive ending…..unless it’s a series of course How does one go about getting petitions to bring back any or all of these shows?
I agree please see my comment I think I hit the nail on the head!!!!
Well honestly speaking many of the shows listed here I didn’t even know existed. Networks really need to do a much better job of advertising their program schedules obviously. They also need to come to the reality that TV Viewers have over 150 channels to choose from, many channel surf during breaks. To capture a million of those viewers, you should feel good, but to the networks. Very impatient, some shows require a fermentation process, let it develop a following, and improve writing. I’ve seen some shows have potential, but the writing for the show is horrible. Maybe instead of canceling of entire show, maybe think harder at who is writing it and tweak that. As for Mythbusters, that was a great show for many years, they would tweak the show here in there, some tweaks were good, others not so much. Still was a fun watch. Knew Proof wouldn’t last long, would have made for a mini-series or movie of the week, but not a series. Bring back King and Maxwell TNT, (I know it won’t happen, just a thought) Well atleast we have Blindspot and Limitless for something new and inventive and isn’t a reality show.
This is unbelievable. I agree with everyone that the way they track ratings is inaccurate and incredibly out dated. I also agree that it seems they only pay attention to the coasts (east and west.) I don’t think they sit down as a family and watch TV like us Midwest folk haha. But all that aside I’m very upset the last 2 years with the cancellations. They don’t even give any shows a chance anymore!! Yet shows like Keeping up with Kardashians is still on! Wtf, seriously! Worst show ever, it’s pointless (even the viewers who enjoy it agree) and yet it’s still wasting a time slot. Also let’s not forget Teen Mom.. Again, has been airing for years and is an awful show. My point is, these shows are very damaging to society. They both do nothing but give people (mainly our youth) that it is ok to act the way they do on their “REALITY” shows. Obviously I could go on for days with similar shows, but I won’t. I would like you to keep in mind I’m in my 20s so I’m not out of touch as they say. If any networks are listening please please contact me. I’ll give you 1 or 2 of guaranteed chart topping shows.. Come on America, quit watching garbage reality shows and start watching shows that have a point to them.
PS To USA network, I really like the USA network but CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST!!! What are you thinking, or wait I’ll call it how I see it.. Hey everyone, if your stupid rich and you act ridiculous, look ridiculous. You can get your own TV show these days.
I must say… Variety is an amazing magazine but the mobile experience for the website is just awful. Intrusive advertisements, slow website and images and text completely messed up.
The show may have been cancelled, but Matt Ryan, and his Constantine character, has been added to the DC Comics Television Universe of Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl. He will be a minor character, that cameos in every show similar to what Rocky Carroll, and Miguel Ferrer does within the N.C.I.S. tv franchise. I guess the tv studio felt this character has some usefulness, but not enough to carry a whole show.
That is so regrettable!! Loved the show. I just don’t understand why or how they rate a show. See my comment. I think I hit the nail on the head!!!!!
Network TV needs to drop the Nielsen ratings and find something new, and quit operating on this 1950s business model.
Niche programming is where they need to go, they can’t appeal to all audiences like they did in 50s.
Plus they can’t really compete with HBO and showtime. The comedies aren’t funny, the reality shows are overproduced to the point it’s too staged and unbelievable, the dramas are bland and boring.
Take a show like Entourage and put it on network TV and they’ll cut out what made the show what it was. Entourage had sex and violence but their was a reason for it vs being a gimmick.
I stopped watching network television programs because just when I get hooked, they get cancelled. The networks are still expecting the same numbers they got in the 80s and 90s and refuse to acknowledge that now that they have much more competition (captivating cable and internet programs), they need to readjust their Mendoza line.
I Love Hannibal it is a wonderful and smart show. I also liked forever .they should bring them both back
I think Im going to start reading again and stop watching TV, any shows of substance are cancelled and we are left with mindless crap that is violent and full of sex. It shows the state of our world when society prefers mindless shows with no reward for the human spirit over those that show us we can endure and overcome. Sad, Dominion is gone, Sad Proof is gone. If Nielsen actually listened to the MAJORITY as the over 50 population is right now many of these shows would still be here.
Anyone annoyed that advertisers don’t care about viewers over 50 should opt out of the ad supported ecosystem by dropping broadcast and cable in favor of ad free streaming. Those guys will care about you as long as your money is green.
Shame about Lilyhammer, it was such a fun, quirky little show.
Hannibal shoot itself in the foot with the way they structured the start of season 3. They should of started with the Tooth Fairy, not Hannibal’s weird European vacation.
How many people in the midwest, mountain states. Even southwest area get a call from Nielsen? I live in Omaha and have for over 50 yrs. Not once ever got a call! Why? Because Nielsen focuses in the east coast-west coast, where most people are too busy to watch TV- while most of the country likes shows like tge following, backstrom, stalker, etc. Its whatever the East coast mainly, likes. With the technology available, tv networks need to focus on getting results directly from the viewers and also from dvr’s- i record a lot of programs to watch later simply because they are on the same time or I am away at the time. I know many people who record for the same reasons. Nielsens ratings are not correct. If I know 25 people personally who watch basically the same programs I do, then simple math will tell you that its the same around the country. People have kids who play sports, are involved in other school things that simply cant be home to watch tv every nite at the time their fav shows are on. Or personal issues keep them away. Many reasons but they do go back n watch the shows. Simply put, Nielsen is not the way to decide what show is most popular. Hopefully these egghead execs at networks will soon figure that out.
I agree. Going to miss Extant, Dominion and Proof most of all. Never got a call and I’ve been in the mountain states for over 40 years. It’s all about mindless, sex and bad humor shows. Anything with substance is cancelled.
I agree with the comments above. Nielson needs to do more revision of their rating systems. Most people do have DVR’s so how hard can it be with the technology of today to contract with cable and satellite companies to inquire about their companies customers who have DVR’s. Directv, Comcast, Dish Network knows the numbers of what shows or series are being taped and watched. They could give those numbers to Nielson for a more accurate accounting for the ratings. If people actually cared about what is being cancelled then subscriptions would reflect that by discontinuing that subscription. It’s the only way they will take notice is if the lose customers. Why pay for that network if they aren’t showing shows that you want to watch. So, as customers, we should start demanding that who ever provides their TV service, to make arrangements in plans ect. so that the network in question is not rewarded in payment. Since the customer pays them for the service, shouldn’t the customer have a say.
You may be onto something. Never saw a single one of those shows. I live in SF.
They canceled Forever it was getting really good!!! What and stalker as well State of Affair was a great show too!!!
dang it really why american odyssey it was something different and i really enjoyed it