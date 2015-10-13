Cancelled TV Shows 2015: What’s Not Returning to Primetime

Trigger-happy TV networks have been sharpening their axes all year. From 22-season long affairs like “America’s Next Top Model” to relative newcomers like “Extant,” no one is safe in the mad world of television. Did your favorite show make the cut? Scroll through this gallery.

TBS has taken the shears to “Clipped,” cutting Ashley Tisdale’s comedy after one season.

Alien summer drama “The Whispers” quietly got the boot after a single season.

“MythBusters,” hosted by special effects experts Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman, is coming to an end after 14 seasons.

Syfy opted not to go forth with a fourth season of “Defiance” days after dumping fantasy drama “Dominion.”

Summer staple “Rookie Blue” handed in its badge to ABC after six seasons.

Tyra Banks’ “America’s Next Top Model” was forced to end its run after 22 seasons and 12 years on the air.

Syfy gave its post-apocalyptic angel drama the boot after two seasons.

CW is ending its romance with “Beauty and the Beast” after the procedural’s upcoming fourth season.

CBS axed the summer drama series “Extant,” starring Halle Berry, after its sophomore season.

After two seasons, “Chasing Life” was forced to end its run a few days after wrapping its second season.

USA Network pulled the plug on action drama "Graceland" after three seasons. The series followed a group of undercover agents from various law enforcement agencies who lived together in a Southern California beach house.

TNT put an end to the supernatural drama series starring Jennifer Beals from exec producer Kyra Sedgwick after one season.

“Mr. Robinson” ended on a sour note when NBC cancelled Craig Robinson’s summer freshman comedy about a middle school music teacher.

TV Land gave “The Exes” the boot after four seasons. Kristen Johnston, Donald Faison, Wayne Knight and David Alan Basche starred in the comedy.

“Under the Dome’s” roof caved in after three seasons. The summer drama was based on Stephen King’s best-selling novel.

NBC nixed the drama about an American female Special Forces soldier after its first season.

After three seasons of Frank "The Fixer" Tagliano (Steven Van Zandt) toughing it out in Norway, Netflix did not renew the comedy for a fourth round.

Showtime ended its “Web Therapy” session after four seasons. The Lisa Kudrow comedy was based on the web series of the same name.

The reality series about the prolific Duggar clan was axed after Josh Duggar admitted to molesting two of his sisters.

The Steve Coogan-Kathryn Hahn dramedy was originally meant as a vehicle for Philip Seymour Hoffman. Showtime pulled the plug after one season.

Star-creator Greg Poehler blamed the demise of his comedy on “craptastically low ratings in the U.S." The show was pulled two weeks into its second season.

The Billy Crystal-Josh Gad mockumentary lagged in the ratings despite its star power and critical acclaim.

Ryan Seacrest produced this not-really-all-that-live reality show, which sought to surprise people on live TV and, in one sequence, featured people crawling around in the street collecting money blasted out of an air cannon. After two weeks, it was “Knock Knock,” dead.

After three seasons of cannibal drama, NBC pulled the plug on the Mads Mikkelsen starrer, much to the dismay of an army of Fannibals.

The first episode of Fox’s comedy averaged a mere 0.7 rating/2 share in adults 18-49 and 1.9 million viewers overall in the 9:30 p.m. half-hour, making it the season's lowest rated Big Four series premiere in both categories.

ABC's "The Taste" didn't have the right ingredients and the tablecloth was pulled from under the cooking competition show after three seasons.

The Katherine Heigl political drama saw a government shutdown after one season when it couldn't deliver on the ratings for NBC.

Creator Kevin Williamson’s freshman procedural about LAPD’s Threat Assessment Unit was never good about hunting ratings for CBS. However, leads Maggie Q and Dylan McDermott did get engaged.

ABC decided that "Revenge" was best served after four seasons, cancelling the once-beloved sudser starring Madeleine Stowe and Emily VanCamp after dwindling ratings.

Omar Epps’ supernatural drama focusing on those who came back from the dead won't live for a third season on ABC. It started out strong in its first season — thanks to a big post-Oscar push — but those numbers couldn't be revived as the series went on.

The comedy from Ellen DeGeneres and creator Liz Feldman premiered in March for just six episodes.

Mindy Kaling’s romcom was never a ratings hit for Fox, but it did have a core fanbase — which is why it was able to be resurrected on Hulu.

The apocalypse came early for this Eoghan O’Donnell-created drama, as CW ended it after three episodes.

CBS has shelved creator Brian Gallivan’s family sitcom for quite some time, so it’s not a surprise that it got the axe.

Despite giving it the plum post-"Voice" timeslot last fall, NBC divorced creator David Caspe's relationship comedy after a season.

Bye, bye Bluebell: CW finally admitted that the Rachel Bilson drama was no more two months after creator Leila Gerstein Tweeted the news.

Ioan Gruffudd's Dr. Henry Morgan is not immortal after all. ABC cancelled the drama after the final episode aired, and Ioan Gruffudd posted an emotional farewell note to Instagram.

The Kevin Bacon drama only had a cult following the first year, with Fox finally getting out from under its spell after season three.

NBC sent Daniel Cerone and David S. Goyer's demon hunter drama back to the underworld after poor ratings.

The double-header of creators David Shore and Vince Gilligan couldn't keep this buddy cop drama (starring Dean Winters and Josh Duhamel) out of ratings jail.