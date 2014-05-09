Canceled TV Shows 2014: What’s Not Returning Next Year

TV networks dropped the hammer on dozens of primetime comedies and dramas this past spring; marking one of the biggest broadcast blood baths in recent memory. Some veterans were axed (“Community,” pictured), while several new shows didn’t make the cut for a second season.
“The Crazy Ones” couldn’t capitalize on the combined star power of Robin Williams and Sarah Michelle Gellar or its post-"Big Bang Theory" time slot.
The Dylan McDermott drama "Hostages" was an experiment for CBS with a shorter 15-episode series order that allowed it to alternate in its Monday slot with "Intelligence," which was also cancelled.
The sci-fi actioner brought “Lost’s” Josh Holloway back to the smallscreen, but lost audiences when it moved from its Tuesday slot to Monday nights.
The freshman comedy from “Friends” scribe Dana Klein starring James Van Der Beek had a short life after attracting only 7.8 million viewers in the key demo.
CBS pulled this guy-centric comedy after only two episodes, after it squandered its impressive “How I Met Your Mother” lead-in.
The Ari Graynor comedy proved that hit movies don’t always translate to TV success. The show was initially passed over last year before being picked up a week after upfronts.
The vampire drama — a passion project for NBC exec BobGreenblatt — was sucked dry after a single season.
“Revolution,” from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot banner and Warner Bros. TV, started out with promise in 2012-13 when it was assisted by a lead-in from “The Voice” but was cancelled Friday after ratings began to slide this past season.
The cult favorite was cancelled after five seasons but Sony TV’s comedy could wind up on another network (or online).
The family dramedy was cancelled last October after three episodes and was one of NBC’s lowest-rated freshman shows.
NBC gave life to the Sean Hayes comedy with a script order last fall but ratings for the sitcom couldn’t save the new series.
Michael J. Fox’s return to primetime television was short-lived. NBC originally ordered 22 episodes of the comedy but only 15 ever made it to air.
NBC hoped to capitalize on the name recognition of the iconic Raymond Burr original, but the reboot, starring Blair Underwood, never clicked with audiences.
At its lowest point, the Ryan Seacrest-hosted gameshow was averaging a dismal 0.7 in the ratings, and its tie-in app was plagued with glitches.
“Crisis” was averaging a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 in the competitive Sunday 10 p.m. timeslot, but that apparently wasn’t enough to earn a second season at NBC.
Despite the backing of J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Prods. and a pilot directed by Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron, “Believe” underperformed for NBC, having shed six million viewers since its premiere.
The J.K. Simmons-fronted comedy slipped to a 1.2 in adults 18-49 in its last outing, shedding a million viewers from its newly renewed lead-in, “About A Boy.”
This summer series failed to make a splash for NBC, and low ratings brought the Peacock’s ax down back in October.
Even the lure of Christopher Meloni wasn’t enough to secure “Jack’s” survival. The freshman comedy debuted with a lackluster 5.15 million viewers, and dropped to 4 million in its final installment.
Greg Kinnear’s star power failed to launch Fox’s adaptation of the successful Australian dramedy, which was barely pulling in a million viewers by the end of its run.
Though the military comedy was beloved by critics, audiences failed to embrace “Enlisted.” The show was down to a 0.4 rating in its last airing.
“Dads” had critics fuming for its racist and sexist jokes when it debuted, and failed to translate creators Alec Sulkin and Wellesley Wild’s “Family Guy” humor into live action success.
Despite a charming cast fronted by Alexis Bledel and Jaosn Ritter, Fox cancelled the comedy before it made it to air.
The futuristic sci-fi procedural was pulling in solid numbers for Fox, but rumor has it that financial disagreements with production company Warner Bros. TV may have contributed to its demise.
Simon Cowell’s snark wasn’t enough to save this flashy competition series, which never managed to replicate “American Idol’s” rating success for Fox.
Based on a cult British series from the ’70s and hailing from CW super-producers Julie Plec and Greg Berlanti, “The Tomorrow People” failed to fully capitalize on its “Arrow” lead-in, and fared even worse when moved to Mondays.
Unlike The CW’s breakout hit “The 100,” alien romance “Star-Crossed” never connected with audiences.
Fans of “Sex and the City” never flocked to its tame prequel, which followed Carrie Bradshaw in her high school years.
Critics embraced this quirky family comedy starring Malin Akerman and Bradley Whitford, but the network found no signs of ratings growth for the show on any platform, which sealed its fate.
Rebel Wilson’s “Pitch Perfect” success didn’t translate to this singlecam comedy, which dropped to a 0.9 rating in its final outing.
The “Once Upon a Time” spinoff was originally designed to bridge the gap between episodes during the mothership’s winter hiatus, but ABC rushed the series for a fall debut and viewers never materialized.
Though the young-skewing freshman comedy was rumored to be in the mix for a potential renewal, its modest 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and its lackluster DVR gains ultimately worked against it.
Christian Slater’s unlucky streak continues, as the ensemble drama was axed after just five episodes.
ABC’s ensemble dramedy had the dubious honor of being the first fatality of the 2013-2014 season. It was ABC’s lowest-rated premiere in years and was cancelled after just two episodes.
“Battlestar Galactica” alum Tricia Helfer didn’t prove to be enough of a draw to keep “Killer Women” alive; the show ended with a paltry 0.6 demo rating and only 3.17 million viewers.
Touted as a “limited-run series,” “Betrayal” never made enough of an impact to be considered for an extension, ending its run with a 0.7 in the adults 18-49 demo.
ABC pulled the James Caan/Maggie Lawson comedy in December with three episodes left unaired.
Designed as a miniseries, ABC nonetheless yanked the spy drama after two episodes and replaced it with reruns of “Shark Tank.”
ABC’s perennial bubble show saw its cast trimmed for bugetary reasons in season three, and creator Emily Kapnek is already moving on to oversee a new comedy for ABC that was picked up on Thursday night, “Selfie.”
“Neighbors” delivered weak numbers throughout its second season, even by the low standards of its Friday night berth. Series creator Dan Fogelman will move on to producing an ambitious new vehicle for ABC, “Galavant,” a musical comedy about a “handsome prince” bent for revenge after losing his true love.
I just do not understand the networks I am watching more and more netflux. I miss Finder, Enlisted, and Surviving Jack, Longmire I can go on and on. I hope big networks start firing as they over pay. We do not need three I got talent ..idol etc shows.. I like a little fun, humor and crazy.. Eureka gone, warehouse 13, Rush, one season and gone. Benched and bad judge were hilarious. Oh well I am renewing netflix …
My husband and I loved the show Rake with Greg Kinear and were very disappointed that it was cancelled. It was very funny. And I agree with most other comments, LONGMIRE is a great show!! My husband and I loved Longmire and hope that Netflix will come out soon with new episodes soon. I joined Netflix after I heard that they were going to continue the series. I also upped my satellite internet package so that I could stream Longmire when it comes on, but so far I’ve not heard when they will start airing the new shows.
Agree with the cancellations —never heard of most of them anyway
I wish the powers to be would reconsider and give REVOLUTION another shot. I discovered REVOLUTION in Netflix and LOVE IT! Now, I’m left wanting and curious so bring it back!!!
NOOOOOOOO!!!! “The Tomorrow People” IS MY FAVE TV SHOW!!! NOOO PLZ NOO :'( :'(
Revolution is a great show, they should be ashamed of themselves for canceling a good TV program. That irritates me!!!!
I can’t believe you’re talking about here soon the Millers. This is a great comedy too bad you don’t see it
I would like for you to list the canceled shOws and not returning. I would like to know if Time Warner will renew cable channel HLN.
I never would watch nbc before Believe for this reason, they get a winner then cancel in mid stream. Big mistake!
Bring back channel HLN please
I want HLN BACK
Revolution: time for the executives to revolve and learn what the true viewers want. Nielsen ratings-I have yet to hear of anyone knowing truly how this works. A box-I highly doubt as thousands of people I have come across or listened to have yet to see or hear of someone receiving one. Time for executives making these cuts become ex-employees and they will have the time to see what they have done to good TV. I can admit at my age of 44 I still enjoy fantasy and comics as an escape from all these reality shows-but one Vampire show is enough-they don’t age so how do you explain trying to keep them on and becoming pregnant? Enough repeating and revolve before you get the cut or the network does to cable. Get used to using EX-as in employee not executive. Revolution was great. What’s next-Blacklist?
I agree with several of the comments below – BRING BACK LONGMIRE!
My husband and I want LONGMIRE back.
“BRING BACK LONGMIRE OR YOU LOSE ME ON THE A&E CHANNEL!!!!”
Longmire is only a few for adults. bring it back. if you put some stupid thing then there I will also not look for other on A&E
Please bring back Revolution. You finally have a show that is different and worth seeing and you want to drop it. It was my favorite show. Please don’t cancel it.
Bring back revolution, it is one of the best shows in a long time.
Loved DRACULA. It just got better and better. Too bad NBC did a poor job of promoting it after the Olympics.
Friends With Better Lives is hilarious! POOR DECISION! Another network should take it over! I laughed all the way through every showl
AGREE with Carol
I think you’re wrong about Revolution. I found it to be a very exciting show . You take off all the good ones!!!
The loss of Almost Human is the one that has me peeved. It was working very well, but the network started showing episodes out of order, jerking around the time slot, and you knew the writing was on the wall due to some dispute none of us could see. Its to bad as it was equal parts humour and action.
please bring revolution back! why would they cancel the show? it was one of the best shows on that channel.
why would you cancel revolution one of the best shows on nbc. which i will not watch. any more. i am so upset with nbc. please fox,abc, etc. pick up the serious. REVOLUTION. PLEASE !!!!
The only one that I’m really upset about the most is Revolution. being an educator and the fact that nowadays children and students rely on everything should be done with technology what would they do if there was no power? technology is good for something run you need to have backup plans for certain things. Let’s say 20 years from now we get a blackout like the ones New York Long Island had 3 years back that lasted about 2 days now yes some people have generators but eventually the gas supply is going to run out!!! then what? On revolution you don’t see people rioting and breaking into houses and homes stores but we know in real life that would happen if you look at what happened in LA with the riots they had. If your whole life is on a computer / iPad / telephone….,if you want to read a book how are you going to read it if its stored on your Kindle? To me I’d rather read the actual book. especially the older it is…it has that one in love feel, the Leather Bound books….can actually feel the print / typing on the pages and you has a collection of your favorites. Also if you have a writer or Poet that you adore, you tend to have everything he or she has written sometimes and that spark a little confused into people to dabble with trying to write a little them selves. You want to talk with original copies first editions that are worth money and you save them. Let’s say you are at home with your children cooking dinner around 5:30 p.m. And your husband should be home around 6 and the power goes out yes you still have some juice in your cell phone but we all know what happens you can never get through that happened on 9/11….& a few other occasions. Hours & hours go by & your husband does not come home U decide 2 contact the police even if you have to walk all the way to the precinct to file a missing person report and they ask for a photo and they’re all on your cell phone what are you going 2 do? you pay bills, you were checking and savings accounts on the phone, all of your music, you name it its on your phone now its 2 days no power and you might be able to charge it in your car for a little bit but eventually that’s not going to work because you’re going to run at the gas or kill the battery. And really makes it hard for people 2 function…no matter what the cost is and they don’t think I have any ramifications. So I was trying to tell my students you have pictures on your phone and that’s great not get them printed out anyway you’re going to want them one day what if your phone crashes and they’re gone?
Am in the Uk and gutted about Revolution, Star Crossed and most of all Almost Human. Scoff never seems to be given a chance!
It is always about money, the viewers don’t count unless they are teens or 20 somethings. We must have good looking Ken and Barbie actors’ even if they can’t act or the plots are simplistic or stupid. The Uk has arranged for this series to be shown in there. Many of their TV shows have been
exported here. These shows are well written, good acting and are not full of blood and gore with cute guys and gals. Take Kevin Bacon out of the bloody mess that replaced Almost Human and put him in the show. The writers, actors, premise etc, were all very well done in Almost Human, instead
we will be served up some rehashed pap which is poorly written, acted and produced.
I enjoyed Almost Human and Sean Saves the World, but after ABC’s V was axed in 2011, I restricted by emotional connections to most series, except the Hollywood faves, like Nurse Jackie and Game of Thrones. Because if Hollywood loves it – they’ll move mountains to keep them. Plus, pairing Sarah Michelle Gellar with veteran Robin Williams almost guarantees disaster…sigh.
See this is why I rarely watch shows in their first or even second year. I’m tired of watching a new show and quickly growing to love it because inevitably it will get cancelled. It’s happened to me too many times before. I started watching Believe and, of course, it gets axed. I am going to stick to my rule of waiting until a show is 3-4 years old before I invest in it. And the networks wonder why no one watches any more.
…But FOX, thanks for bringing back Jack…24!
So cancelling these shows are all person decisions and choices? It seems the Nets work out what they want to keep on the air based on what THEY like.
I have kind of grown numb to the poor decisions of networks. And as TV ratings erode even more, executives will still stand there and scratched her head and wonder what’s going on. Their time is long over and ratings and viewership will keep sliding and sliding.
There are just better choices out there with companies that will allow shows to mature.
For years now I’ve wondered what TV will look like 20-50 years from now? Will the nets still be with us or will they survive and adapt into something different. One thing is certain, the end is near. And FOX, I will never forgive you for cancelling PROFIT.
growing up fisher was one of the best shows in years…it had a lot of character…these execs don’t give a show a chance to build an audience…im over fifty and watch a lot of evening tv…some of the junk on tv is worthless, and they get rid of something so special…IDIOTS!!
“Surviving Jack” is the best comedy left on TV, and to “Lie To Me” the 2 shows FOX never should have cancelled
Join the fight to save it! Surviving Jack fans are bombarding every social media site, fox them selves via email, mail, and phone calls, AND there’s a petition to sign on change.org. No other show has the support like this one to try and bring it back!
This is why cable is kicking broadcast tv ass. they don’t let programs mature.
Having worked in a major studio for over 20 years, I STILL can’t understand the mentality (or lack thereof) to what gets made and what gets cancelled. Several fantasy/adventure shows got canceled because the market is over saturated. Yet there are more coming into production. When was the last time you saw a good Western series??? Yet I’m having an uphill battle getting the green light on mine. Check it out. Don’t you think it might be new and refreshing?
yeah. 15 years as a network director and STILL have no idea how the execs think and their reasons for cancelling.
Bring back surviving jack and the crazy ones the tell life how it really is come on its great tv
Not to mention Surviving Jack had better rating than any show fox renewed. Any explanation as to how that happens?
Which TV shows got canceled
Bring Back Surviving Jack! The show ratings JUMPED 20% in it’s last episode. I just don’t get it. This show has SUCCESS written ALL over it!
Well, one thing is obviously clear with the cancellation of the Crazy Ones. America is either too stupid to figure out what’s funny, or couldn’t follow the show because they have the IQ’s of burnt toast.
Hollywood keeps pumping out garbage that mainstream America recognizes as such.
Sorry to hear you cancelled the excellent show Growing Up Fisher.
Person of Interest should be on the list of shows not returning. Nolan and Plageman and CBS did a terrible “bait and switch” on viewers when they changed the premise of the drama and killed a lead actress, and laughed about killing her. The show has lost a third of its fans, specifically in the desired demographic, and should be an embarrassment to Warner Bros. and a taboo to advertisers. This X-Files wanna be has turned out to be a big WHY is it still on? Shame on Nina Tassler, of CBS, for not doing her job in controlling the hubris of the writers!
this is amazing shows that are really worth watching they cancel. revolution and believe were two of the best shows out there and I think NBC has made a very big mistake canceling them.
The networks are so frustrating when they have a show that is doing well and move it to another slot or intoduce a show and then skip a week here and there and loose the momentum and interest .
The two shows from the list that I personally will miss are Almost Human and The Neighbors. Both were fresh ideas that needed more support than a go ahead from the network
I think the networks are driving the public to seek whole seasons to be watched at a later date becsuse its not worth watching a show faithfully week to week and then be left hanging . At least on Netflix i know what i am going to get
Shame on ABC for pairing The Middle and The Neighbors for an excellent family comedy hour and ripping it up
I totally agree it’s as if the networks are sabotaging their own shows, being from the UK I get very frustrated at the way American networks mess about with time slots during a shows season, that tends not to happen here in UK. I have lost 4 brilliant shows due to this.not happy.
The rating system should not be judged by 18-49 year old there is a huge amount of people 49+ that should not be overlooked.
Once again another awesome show I faithfully watched from its debut has been canceled! Revolution was the BEST show on TV! NBC has just lost a viewer! I will never invest my time in another new show they air! Again we are left with a cliffhanger we will never know the end to!! Would be nice if another network picks it up! Would be perfect on SyFy!!! Please save Revolution!!!
I like Revolution also but I was getting unnerved by the story line getting off track as do so many other shows.Why does that have to happen? Can’t the execs see that that’s when they start to lose viewers?
Cancelling Revolution is a MISTAKE! It is a fantastic show. MY husband & I look forward to it every week. Are you, at least, going to wrap it up for us? We invested our time, it would be nice if you did too!
