Canceled TV Shows 2014: What’s Not Returning Next Year

TV networks dropped the hammer on dozens of primetime comedies and dramas this past spring; marking one of the biggest broadcast blood baths in recent memory. Some veterans were axed (“Community,” pictured), while several new shows didn’t make the cut for a second season. Click through for the primetime victims (so far).

“The Crazy Ones” couldn’t capitalize on the combined star power of Robin Williams and Sarah Michelle Gellar or its post-"Big Bang Theory" time slot.

The Dylan McDermott drama "Hostages" was an experiment for CBS with a shorter 15-episode series order that allowed it to alternate in its Monday slot with "Intelligence," which was also cancelled.

The sci-fi actioner brought “Lost’s” Josh Holloway back to the smallscreen, but lost audiences when it moved from its Tuesday slot to Monday nights.

The freshman comedy from “Friends” scribe Dana Klein starring James Van Der Beek had a short life after attracting only 7.8 million viewers in the key demo.

CBS pulled this guy-centric comedy after only two episodes, after it squandered its impressive “How I Met Your Mother” lead-in.

The Ari Graynor comedy proved that hit movies don’t always translate to TV success. The show was initially passed over last year before being picked up a week after upfronts.

The vampire drama — a passion project for NBC exec BobGreenblatt — was sucked dry after a single season.

“Revolution,” from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot banner and Warner Bros. TV, started out with promise in 2012-13 when it was assisted by a lead-in from “The Voice” but was cancelled Friday after ratings began to slide this past season.

The cult favorite was cancelled after five seasons but Sony TV’s comedy could wind up on another network (or online).

The family dramedy was cancelled last October after three episodes and was one of NBC’s lowest-rated freshman shows.

NBC gave life to the Sean Hayes comedy with a script order last fall but ratings for the sitcom couldn’t save the new series.

Michael J. Fox’s return to primetime television was short-lived. NBC originally ordered 22 episodes of the comedy but only 15 ever made it to air.

NBC hoped to capitalize on the name recognition of the iconic Raymond Burr original, but the reboot, starring Blair Underwood, never clicked with audiences.

At its lowest point, the Ryan Seacrest-hosted gameshow was averaging a dismal 0.7 in the ratings, and its tie-in app was plagued with glitches.

“Crisis” was averaging a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 in the competitive Sunday 10 p.m. timeslot, but that apparently wasn’t enough to earn a second season at NBC.

Despite the backing of J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Prods. and a pilot directed by Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron, “Believe” underperformed for NBC, having shed six million viewers since its premiere.

The J.K. Simmons-fronted comedy slipped to a 1.2 in adults 18-49 in its last outing, shedding a million viewers from its newly renewed lead-in, “About A Boy.”

This summer series failed to make a splash for NBC, and low ratings brought the Peacock’s ax down back in October.

Even the lure of Christopher Meloni wasn’t enough to secure “Jack’s” survival. The freshman comedy debuted with a lackluster 5.15 million viewers, and dropped to 4 million in its final installment.

Greg Kinnear’s star power failed to launch Fox’s adaptation of the successful Australian dramedy, which was barely pulling in a million viewers by the end of its run.

Though the military comedy was beloved by critics, audiences failed to embrace “Enlisted.” The show was down to a 0.4 rating in its last airing.

“Dads” had critics fuming for its racist and sexist jokes when it debuted, and failed to translate creators Alec Sulkin and Wellesley Wild’s “Family Guy” humor into live action success.

Despite a charming cast fronted by Alexis Bledel and Jaosn Ritter, Fox cancelled the comedy before it made it to air.

The futuristic sci-fi procedural was pulling in solid numbers for Fox, but rumor has it that financial disagreements with production company Warner Bros. TV may have contributed to its demise.

Simon Cowell’s snark wasn’t enough to save this flashy competition series, which never managed to replicate “American Idol’s” rating success for Fox.

Based on a cult British series from the ’70s and hailing from CW super-producers Julie Plec and Greg Berlanti, “The Tomorrow People” failed to fully capitalize on its “Arrow” lead-in, and fared even worse when moved to Mondays.

Unlike The CW’s breakout hit “The 100,” alien romance “Star-Crossed” never connected with audiences.

Fans of “Sex and the City” never flocked to its tame prequel, which followed Carrie Bradshaw in her high school years.

Critics embraced this quirky family comedy starring Malin Akerman and Bradley Whitford, but the network found no signs of ratings growth for the show on any platform, which sealed its fate.

Rebel Wilson’s “Pitch Perfect” success didn’t translate to this singlecam comedy, which dropped to a 0.9 rating in its final outing.

The “Once Upon a Time” spinoff was originally designed to bridge the gap between episodes during the mothership’s winter hiatus, but ABC rushed the series for a fall debut and viewers never materialized.

Though the young-skewing freshman comedy was rumored to be in the mix for a potential renewal, its modest 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and its lackluster DVR gains ultimately worked against it.

Christian Slater’s unlucky streak continues, as the ensemble drama was axed after just five episodes.

ABC’s ensemble dramedy had the dubious honor of being the first fatality of the 2013-2014 season. It was ABC’s lowest-rated premiere in years and was cancelled after just two episodes.

“Battlestar Galactica” alum Tricia Helfer didn’t prove to be enough of a draw to keep “Killer Women” alive; the show ended with a paltry 0.6 demo rating and only 3.17 million viewers.

Touted as a “limited-run series,” “Betrayal” never made enough of an impact to be considered for an extension, ending its run with a 0.7 in the adults 18-49 demo.

ABC pulled the James Caan/Maggie Lawson comedy in December with three episodes left unaired.

Designed as a miniseries, ABC nonetheless yanked the spy drama after two episodes and replaced it with reruns of “Shark Tank.”

ABC’s perennial bubble show saw its cast trimmed for bugetary reasons in season three, and creator Emily Kapnek is already moving on to oversee a new comedy for ABC that was picked up on Thursday night, “Selfie.”