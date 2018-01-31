TV Shows Canceled in 2018

Hulu opted to cancel “Chance” after two seasons on the streamer. The show starring Hugh Laurie was based on the novel by Kem Nunn.
Damnation
USA Network doomed drama “Damnation” after one season.
Season 1 averaged a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demo according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers and 682,000 total viewers.
Dice
The semi-autobiographical series — chronicling Andrew Dice Clay, starring as himself, as he tried to live his life while trapped in the skin of “The Diceman” — was canceled on Jan. 30.
Season 2 of the series, which premiered last year, averaged 823,000 viewers per episode across multiple platforms.
I Love Dick
Jill Soloway’s “I Love Dick” got the boot by Amazon on Jan. 17. Its first season debuted last May, but did not receive the critical or national-media attention that Soloway’s groundbreaking Amazon original “Transparent” earned.
Jean-Claude Van Johnson
“Jean-Claude Van Johnson,” a comedy starring action-movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme was canceled on Jan. 17. It premiered last month.
Once Upon a Time
The ABC series, which is currently in its seventh season, will end its (fairy tale) storied run with the current season. It’s currently averaging a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.5 million viewers per episode, down more than 40% in the demo and 20% in total viewers from last season.
ABC
One Mississippi
Amazon canceled Tig Notaro’s “One Mississippi” after two seasons.
Courtesy Amazon
The Shannara Chronicles
“The Shannara Chronicles” was canceled after two seasons and a move from MTV to Spike, where it took a massive ratings hit. The move came amid restructuring at MTV and Spike parent company Viacom.
Series star Jeffrey Donovan shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “Enjoyed ‘Shut Eye.’ But all good things must end. I’m grateful to Hulu and Sony. They were great places to work at. Onward and upward.”
Disjointed
Kathy Bates starred in this Netflix multi-camera comedy about the marijauna industry. While critics summarily disliked the show, audiences approved, providing the show with an 80% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes as opposed to a 23% critics score.
Courtesy of Patrick Wymore/Netflix
Harry
Harry Connick Jr.’s talk show “Harry” was canceled after two seasons. The show, which features talk, comedy, and variety segments in addition to music and performances, will continue to tape until September.
Mike McGregor for Variety
The Mayor
The freshman comedy series was canceled during its midseason break and no formal plans have been made to air the remaining four episodes.