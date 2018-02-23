‘Black Panther’ Merchandise for the Biggest Marvel Fan

Disney says “Black Panther” will have the largest product line of any Marvel non-sequel film.
Erik Killmonger Funko Pop! Doll
Erik Killmonger joins other “Black Panther” characters in the set of Funko Pop! figure. $10.99 on Amazon, other retailers.
Black Panther Backpack
Inspired by King T’Challa, this backpack is available at ShopDisney.com for $29.95.
Black Panther Wallet and Crossbody Bag
Sold separately by Loungefly, the wallet retails for $38 and the crossbody bag sells for $70.
Her Universe Black Panther Windbreaker
An exclusive for Box Lunch, this windbreaker features a Black Panther-inspired print and rubber Wakanda patch and costs $59.90.
Black Panther Mug
This Black Panther emblem is available on different types of mugs, including a traveling mug. Pictured, the mug retails for $19.95 at ShopDisney.com.
Kimoyo Bracelet
The Kimoyo bracelet is available via several retailers, including Rock Love and the online Disney store. Retail price: $29.99
Vibranium Strike Gauntlet
The Vibranium strike gauntlet, worn by Shuri in the movie, retails for $19.99, and is available at many retailers, including Wal-Mart and Target. It features foam Nerf darts that can be shot from the hand-mounted blaster.
Black Panther 12-Inch Action Figure
The Black Panther action figure is available in two sizes for kids and collectors: 6- and 12-inch tall figurines. The 12-inch, pictured, retails for $49.99 and is sold by Hasbro at various retailers.
Panther Jet
The two-in-one Black Panther jet toy can be configured into two forms. Available at several retailers for $29.99.
Shuri Action Figure
Shuri, the breakout “Black Panther” character, gets her own doll featuring her Vibranium weapons. The six-inch tall figure is available at most retailers and sells for $19.99.
Nakia Action Figure
Nakia is one of several characters available in a 6-inch action figure by Hasbro. The toy is sold at various retailers for $19.99.
Black Panther Mask
A popular item, this Black Panther mask features light and sound effects and is sold at various retailers for $19.99.
Tank Top and Leggings
Available at the online Disney store, this tank top and leggings combo features a warrior mask and Wakanda-inspired print. Retails for $29.95.
Clarks Shoes
Available at Clarks stores in SoHo, Houston and Atlanta, the Black Panther shoe retails for $240. It’s also available at Clarks’ online store.