‘Black Panther’ Merchandise for the Biggest Marvel Fan

Disney says “Black Panther” will have the largest product line of any Marvel non-sequel film. 

Erik Killmonger Funko Pop! Doll

Erik Killmonger joins other “Black Panther” characters in the set of Funko Pop! figure. $10.99 on Amazon, other retailers. 

Black Panther Backpack

Inspired by King T’Challa, this backpack is available at ShopDisney.com for $29.95. 

Black Panther Wallet and Crossbody Bag

Sold separately by Loungefly, the wallet retails for $38 and the crossbody bag sells for $70. 

Her Universe Black Panther Windbreaker

An exclusive for Box Lunch, this windbreaker features a Black Panther-inspired print and rubber Wakanda patch and costs $59.90. 

Black Panther Mug

This Black Panther emblem is available on different types of mugs, including a traveling mug. Pictured, the mug retails for $19.95 at ShopDisney.com. 

Kimoyo Bracelet

The Kimoyo bracelet is available via several retailers, including Rock Love and the online Disney store. Retail price: $29.99

Vibranium Strike Gauntlet

The Vibranium strike gauntlet, worn by Shuri in the movie, retails for $19.99, and is available at many retailers, including Wal-Mart and Target. It features foam Nerf darts that can be shot from the hand-mounted blaster. 

Black Panther 12-Inch Action Figure

The Black Panther action figure is available in two sizes for kids and collectors: 6- and 12-inch tall figurines. The 12-inch, pictured, retails for $49.99 and is sold by Hasbro at various retailers. 

Panther Jet

The two-in-one Black Panther jet toy can be configured into two forms. Available at several retailers for $29.99.

Shuri Action Figure

Shuri, the breakout “Black Panther” character, gets her own doll featuring her Vibranium weapons. The six-inch tall figure is available at most retailers and sells for $19.99. 

Nakia Action Figure

Nakia is one of several characters available in a 6-inch action figure by Hasbro. The toy is sold at various retailers for $19.99. 

Black Panther Mask

A popular item, this Black Panther mask features light and sound effects and is sold at various retailers for $19.99. 

Tank Top and Leggings

Available at the online Disney store, this tank top and leggings combo features a warrior mask and Wakanda-inspired print. Retails for $29.95. 

Clarks Shoes

Available at Clarks stores in SoHo, Houston and Atlanta, the Black Panther shoe retails for $240. It’s also available at Clarks’ online store. 

