Bill Paxton’s Career in Photos

Bill Paxton has died from surgical complications at the age of 61. Take a look back at his film and television career.

He played a punk leader in one of his many James Cameron collaborations.

Paxton played the sarcastic Private Hudson in James Cameron’s follow-up to Ridley Scott’s “Alien.”

He played venal car dealer Simon in the James Cameron movie.

Paxton played Fred Haise in the film and the cast, which also included Tom Hanks and Kevin Bacon, won the top film prize at the SAG Awards in 1996.

Paxton played against type as an ethically compromised lawman in the Carl Franklin film.

He anchored the box office smash, playing a tornado-chasing scientist.

He played a treasure hunter in the megahit — and later joined director James Cameron on an expedition to the actual Titanic.

Paxton played a polygamist entrepreneur on the HBO show, and earned three Golden Globe nominations for his role.

Alongside co-star Kevin Costner, he received an Emmy nomination for the History Channel series.

Paxton portrayed a direct competitor to Jake Gyllenhaal’s character in the thriller.