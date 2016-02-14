30 TV Relationships We Love

Valentine’s Day is all about romance, but this year, we wanted to spread the love by highlighting some of our favorite small screen relationships in all their forms — whether they’re couples, siblings, families or just good friends. Click through for 30 TV connections that always keep us coming back for more. (Caution: There are some spoilers ahead.)

After nine seasons of searching for the truth on TV (and two feature films) the paranormally-inclined FBI agents are back on the small screen in a relationship that’s rockier than ever. Living apart, but working together, the duo are grappling with the decision to give their son, William, up for adoption and wondering if they’ve made the right choice by putting their romance on the back burner.

— Geoff Berkshire

It’s complicated. That’s a spectacular understatement for the relationship status of Annalise (Viola Davis) and Wes (Alfred Enoch) — or should we say Christophe? Though the history behind this teacher/student duo is unclear, it appears Prof. Keating had a part in bringing Wes to law school because she knew of his past, and ever since he enrolled, they just can’t quit the merry-go-round they’re spinning on together. Really, who kills their professor’s husband and then shoots that professor in the stomach and still isn’t expelled?

— Elizabeth Wagmeister

CBS’ superhero hit is all about girl power, so it’s no surprise that the heart and soul of the series is the relationship between adoptive sisters Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist) and Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) — both accomplished young women in their own right, but even stronger when they’re working together to tackle alien threats and problems closer to home. — Laura Prudom

The will-they-or-won't-they flirtation between Ben Feldman's Jonah and America Ferrera's Amy is the engine behind NBC's promising workplace comedy. The fact that Amy's character is grounded with real-world problems, notably a child and a strained marriage, keeps it from becoming too cartoonish.

— Cynthia Littleton

Alba Villanueva (Ivonne Coll), Xiomara Villanueva (Andrea Navedo) and Jane Gloriana Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) all have men in their lives — and the most important one is Jane's baby son, Mateo, of course. But these three women have the kind of family solidarity that occasionally brings a tear to the eye. They disagree and argue like any family members, but underneath every interaction is the knowledge that they will forever have each other's backs. With that formidable trio in his life, there's no doubt Mateo is the luckiest kid on TV.

— Mo Ryan

It was dislike at first sight, to be sure, but the silver-tongued lawyer (Bob Odenkirk) with a gift for gab eventually schmoozed his way into the heart of the taciturn tollbooth clerk (Jonathan Banks). Of course, we know this duo — who have forged a bond over their shared “moral flexibility” — will break whatever rules necessary to make this relationship last. — Debra Birnbaum

Nothing says “I love you” like hiring a lawyer to defend your ex for the killing of his mistresses’ ex’s brother. This season on “The Affair,” we saw the complex relationship between Helen Soloway (Maura Tierney) and her narcissistic ex Noah (Dominic West) take a new turn when we learned that Helen was the one behind the wheel when Scotty Lockhart (Colin Donnell) was killed. Since Noah was in the car and his new wife, Alison (Ruth Wilson), gave Scotty that final push, these three characters are now in a unique menage a trois. And Noah suddenly looks like a pretty selfless guy. — Carolyn Finger

With all the death, destruction and political maneuvering on HBO’s cultural phenom, there isn’t much room for levity — but the unlikely and delightfully acerbic bromance that’s developed between Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) has helped inject a welcome dose of humor amid the Red Weddings and White Walkers. When the blockbuster drama eventually ends, we’d happily watch a road-trip spinoff that follows these two masterminds bantering their way across Westeros — just as long as there’s a steady supply of wine. — LP

Eli (Alan Cumming), we didn’t know you cared! We’ve watched “The Good Wife’s” slippery political virtuoso balance persuasion and manipulation with Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies) for seven seasons. But he crossed a line (even for him), when he deleted Will Gardner’s (Josh Charles) last voicemail to Alicia declaring his undying love. Eli confessed in a fit of conscience and his ghosting by Alicia brought us something we never thought we’d see – remorse. Now that Alicia is starting to thaw, what do the series’ final nine episodes hold for this unlikely pair? — CF

There are plenty of fairytale romances on ABC’s fantasy drama — both Snow White & Prince Charming and Rumplestiltskin & Belle certainly have the power to make hearts flutter — but these two lost souls have not only saved the world, they’ve taught each other how to love again after far too many losses. Despite numerous brushes with darkness, the couple fans have nicknamed “Captain Swan” always find a way to bring each other into the light. — LP

Carrie’s (Claire Danes) romantic track record has been spotty at best, but there’s no question that the true heartbeat of Showtime’s spy thriller has been between the CIA agent and her mentor (Mandy Patinkin). There was no moment on the show more tender than her tending to him during the prisoner exchange — or more brutal than their bitter estrangement this past season.

— DB

Is it odd to root for a couple that will never be a romantic pairing? Not really, when the duo in question provide an ideal demonstration of how great platonic friendship can be. “Marvel’s Agent Carter” has long made it clear that Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) doesn’t need to be in a relationship to be a charming, badass and capable role model. Given how great Peggy is, she’s got a couple of men hovering around her this season (and why wouldn’t they?), but it’s her relationship with Edwin Jarvis (James D’Arcy) that is one of the ABC show’s biggest delights. The crackling chemistry between the characters practically leaps off the screen, and Atwell and D’Arcy do an extraordinarily enjoyable job of finding comedic moments to share as they effortlessly sell the pair’s strong friendship. We very much hope this show continues forever (despite some rrecent casting news about Atwell), given that the Peggy-Jarvis bond is one of the greatest stories of love, friendship and camaraderie on the small screen. — MR

Happiness is hard to come by in the world of “The Walking Dead,” but the relationship between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Glenn (Steven Yeun) has always served as a beacon of hope to remind our survivors that happiness, however short-lived, is still possible in a zombie apocalypse. The two had a particularly rough time in the first half of Season 6, so we’re hoping the final eight episodes will be a little kinder to our embattled couple, especially with a baby on the way. — LP

It's a running joke that Christine Baskets of "Baskets" is a devotee of Costco, but what's funny about a devotion to quality at a reasonable price? As played by Louie Anderson, Christine is one of the best things about the new FX comedy, and what's not to like? She's a smart, opinionated, independent woman who has a lot of love for her family, as weird as they all are. To get away from all the family eccentricity, Christine visits her local Costco, which is clearly her happy place. It's not difficult to see why. It's a clean, well-lighted space with bargains on everything from furniture to paper towels Champagne. We should all have a retail relationship this fulfilling and dependable.

–MR

The geekiest couple in primetime finally got their chemistry just right. The Dec. 17 episode, in which Jim Parsons' Sheldon and Mayim Bialik's Amy had sex for the first time, was just the right mix of silly, sweet and sexy. A tender moment in the lives of the characters was handled delicately, exemplifying everything that fans love about the CBS comedy.

— Cynthia Littleton

Nothing is ever easy in The CW’s post-apocalyptic drama, but one of the few positive things about dystopian future presented in “The 100” is the lack of labels — perhaps the most remarkable thing about the burgeoning romance between Ark survivor Clarke and Grounder commander Lexa is the fact that it’s unremarkable to everyone else. Both women have had to make difficult, life-altering decisions to protect their people, but despite the blood on their hands, there’s an enduring respect between the two that only makes their bond stronger and more compelling to watch. — LP

The Lyon family matriarch and patriarch are the ultimate love-to-hate each other couple. The exes share three sons, one huge record label and endless amounts of drama, which is why they just can’t seem to quit each other. Even though Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) went head-to-head with Lucious (Terrence Howard) this season, starting up her own label, Lyon Dynasty, nothing beats the Empire — and the threat to the company may just bring these two back together, as evidenced in the midseason finale, which guest-starred Naomi Campbell.

— EW

Their lusty relationship was supposed to be nothing more than a one-night stand — well, a six-night stand, to be exact. But Sharon got pregnant, happy-go-lucky American Rob moved to London to be with her, and every bump along the way has been portrayed with a terrific combination of compassion and wit. The two stars, Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan, have the kind of chemistry most shows would kill for, and as "Catastrophe's" writers and creators, the duo know just how to harness that spark for maximum laughs and even the occasional dose of sweetness. "Catastrophe" is the rare TV romance that actually makes you believe in love.

— MR

There’s more to family than blood, and that’s illustrated by the consistently compelling dynamics between Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) and Joe’s daughter Iris (Candice Patton). After Barry’s mother was murdered and his father wrongly incarcerated for the crime, Joe stepped in to raise Barry, paving the way for one of the most touching small-screen father/son relationships in recent memory. Things are a little more complicated between Barry and Iris, since our hero has harbored a crush on her for most of his life, while she’s largely kept him in the friend zone (give or take an alternate timeline or trip to Earth-2). But while they’re still teasing us with will they/won’t they tension, Iris remains Barry’s closest friend and the show’s invaluable voice of reason. As an unbreakable family unit, they’re capable of calling each other on their B.S. in a way no-one else can, and even though Barry’s the one with super powers, all three have saved each other in countless ways over “The Flash’s” first two seasons. Things have only gotten more complicated by the arrival of Joe’s long-lost son Wally this season, but it’s clear that there’s plenty of love to go around in this heroic household. — LP

Claire and Jamie Fraser’s relationship is one for the ages — quite literally, after our time-traveling heroine found herself transported from 1945 to 1743, where her undeniable connection with dashing Highland warrior Jamie helped save her life (even while technically making her a bigamist). In Season 1, the couple withstood ordeals that would shatter lesser lovers, and in the upcoming second season, they’ll embark on an even more daunting mission — trying to change history, in order to forge a lasting future for themselves. If anyone can do it, its the Frasers.

— LP

These Soviet spies may have the most doomed romance on TV, but we can't look away. Philip (Matthew Rhys) and Elizabeth (Keri Russell) were assigned to each other by the Soviet espionage bureaucracy, which didn't much care whether they cared for each other when they went undercover in the U.S. as spies. But they fell in love, which complicated the undercover agents' complex lives even further. We want things to get better for them when the show returns March 16, but we're pretty sure most aspects of their beautifully rendered relationship will go from bad to much worse.

— MR

Seestras are doing it for themselves on BBC America’s “Orphan Black,” and it’s a testament to the power of Tatiana Maslany’s performance(s) that the relationships between her four central clones feel distinct, specific and equally well-developed. They have other people in their lives, but there’s no denying that when the going gets tough, the Clone Club gets going.

— LP

It’s tough to decide who’s more morally corrupt between these two complex, codependent coworkers — manipulative Quinn (Constance Zimmer), head honcho of “Bachelor”-esque dating show “Everlasting,” or her trusty producer Rachel (Shiri Appleby) — but one thing is for sure: put these powerful ladies together and the hopeless contestants are getting a kiss of death.

— EW

Two of “Grey’s” original vets, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) have always been good buds — to the point of irking Karev’s girlfriend Jo (Camilla Luddington) because the friends are so close. Maybe it’s the 12 years they’ve spent together, but through all the ups and downs, Mer can always lean on Karev, as seen in this past week’s heart-wrenching episode in which Dr. Grey was brutally attacked by a patient and the only person who could get her to smile through her rough recovery was — you guessed it — Karev. — EW

For 11 seasons, the Winchester brothers have faced every conceivable kind of evil, even going to hell and back for each other. While their codependent relationship has earned them a few lectures from everyone from friends to the devil himself, there’s no denying that Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are strongest when they’re together – and that their complicated, dedicated relationship has fueled the CW hit for more than 200 episodes.

— LP

This bubbly and lighthearted half-hour laffer has provided us with a charming couple — and a pretty potent cultural statement: why can’t an older woman date a much younger, tattooed man? Liza (Sutton Foster) and Josh’s (Nico Tortorella) relationship reinvigorates the life of the rom-com, and proves that while it’s not always easy, age ain’t nothing but a number.

— EW

“You’re the Worst” is the epitome of the anti-romantic comedy, and its commitment-phobic central couple are pretty much as unlovable as they come, which is part of what makes them so fascinating and (despite themselves) appealing — especially when they’re tackling challenging and all-too relatable issues like depression, as the bold FXX comedy did in Season 2. Gretchen (Aya Cash) and Jimmy (Chris Geere) may be hard to live with, but it would be even harder to live without them. — LP

Talk about opposites — Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) is energetic, clueless and insanely optimistic Midwestern gal, and Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess) is a seen-it-all New Yorker who can't get his acting career going. Somehow, though, these two balance each other out perfectly, and watching them go from wary acquaintances to BFFs was one of the joys of this irrepressible and irreverent Netflix show in its first season.

— MR

Spencer (Troian Bellisario) and Toby (Keegan Allen) didn’t make it past the five-year time jump, but we’re still rooting for “Spoby.” Even though Toby is practically engaged and Spencer is now in bed with her best friend Hanna’s (Ashley Benson) high school boyfriend Caleb (Tyler Blackburn), the former lovebirds are clearly jealous of each other’s new significant others and we’re hoping it’s only “A” matter of time ’til these two fall back into old habits. (For that matter, we wouldn’t hate it if Caleb ran back to Hanna, either.)

— EW