Best Supporting Actor and Actress Oscar Nominees at a Glance

Supporting Actor: It’s a battle of the character greats and overdue favorites as four of the supporting actor nominees have never won an Academy Award. And Sam Rockwell, the perceived front-runner, has never even been nominated. Rockwell faces tough competition from a line-up of greats, including previous winner Christopher Plummer, whose behind-the-scenes journey is a movie in its own.
Supporting Actress: In the most fluid acting category this season, Lesley Manville managed to score a spot for her delicious turn in “Phantom Thread” after missing out on SAG and Golden Globe noms. Octavia Spencer landed a Globe nom but missed out on SAG, while the other three actresses — Mary J. Blige, Allison Janney and Laurie Metcalf — all scored both SAG and Golden Globe noms.
Willem Dafoe
“The Florida Project”
Dafoe has made a career of playing memorable villains, be it the Green Goblin or Max Schrek/Nosferatu (he received his last nomination in this category for the 2000 film “Shadow of the Vampire”). So it’s a bit outside his wheelhouse to play the tough but sensitive manager of a ramshackle hotel in Sean Baker’s acclaimed indie. Though he loses none of his trademark intensity, Dafoe is perfectly modulated and effortlessly blends in with the Florida atmosphere.
Woody Harrelson
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Harrelson was so natural as dim-witted bartender Woody on “Cheers” that people mistakenly thought he shared more in common with the character than a name. But the savvy Harrelson has proven himself adept at any genre and playing everyone from Larry Flynt (his first nominated role) to a wise small-town sheriff battling cancer (his most recent). He is so profoundly decent as Sheriff Willoughby, it makes his stand-off with the grieving mother who calls him out in the titular billboards all the more compelling.
Richard Jenkins
“The Shape of Water”
Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro wrote all the main roles in his fantasy romance with actors in mind, with one exception: the part of closeted artist Giles was penned for Ian McKellen. And yet it fits Jenkins perfectly, giving him the opportunity to infuse the world-weariness he does so well with a gentle humanity. Giles is the voice of the film, quite literally as he finds himself often translating for Sally Hawkins’ mute Elisa, a cleaning woman who falls for an amphibious creature. In a film full of transformations, Jenkins’ is perhaps the most compelling.
Christopher Plummer
“All the Money in the World”
By now, everyone knows the circumstances under which Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey as J. Paul Getty, the billionaire who refused to pay the ransom for his grandson. With little time to prepare and only nine days to shoot, one could forgive Plummer for being less than perfect, but perfect he is. Plummer has the intimidating, imposing figurehead down pat, he’s been honing it since “The Sound of Music.” But you can see how he justifies his choices, how there is a benevolence in his decisions. Rather than feel like a replacement, he revels in a role that seems tailor-made for his talents.
Sam Rockwell
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
For so many years, Rockwell has managed to be both beloved and underrated. Those familiar with his work know he can do anything, yet his stellar performances would come up short at awards time, despite such standout turns as “Moon” and “Conviction.” That all changed with “Three Billboards,” in which Rockwell devours the screen as a racist cop with mommy issues. Rockwell has already received both a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for his fearless and foul-mouthed performance that dares to show a glimpse of humanity within a terrible person.
Mary J. Blige
“Mudbound”
Prior to “Mudbound,” singer Blige had enjoyed small turns in films such as “I Can Do Bad All by Myself” and “Rock of Ages.” So one can be forgiven for being caught off-guard by her revelatory, stunning turn as Florence Jackson in Dee Rees’ period drama. Stripped of the wigs and makeup she wears in her live music performances, Blige steals the film with her quiet strength as a hardworking wife and mother who forms an unexpected bond with the white woman (Carey Mulligan) she goes to work for.
Allison Janney
“I, Tonya”
Seven-time Emmy winner Janney is known for stealing scenes on screens large and small, but playing the abusive mother of figure skater Tonya Harding, she practically walks away with the entire movie. Foul-mouthed and unapologetic — the kind of woman who’d toss a knife at her own daughter — Janney goes for broke as LaVona Golden. But she also dares to offer glimpses into the mind of this monster, who justifies her abuse saying she wanted a better life for Tonya. It’s over-the-top but always realistic and has already landed Janney a Golden Globe and a SAG Award.
Lesley Manville
“Phantom Thread”
Few actors can hold their own against Daniel Day-Lewis, let alone tower over him. But the elegant, intimidating Manville does just that, all while delicately sipping tea. As Cyril Woodcock, the sister of Day-Lewis’ petulant dressmaker Reynolds, Manville is imperious while also compassionate. She cares for one of the women who comes through the revolving door of her brother’s muses, but always understands that business comes first. While he may be the face of the business, you know Reynolds would be lost without her.
Laurie Metcalf
“Lady Bird”
It’s hard to believe the last time Metcalf was seen on the big screen was in the 2008 drama “Stop-Loss,” but the role of Marion McPherson, the titular character’s complex mother, was well worth the wait. Combative and sometimes petty, Marion is the perfect foil to Saoirse Ronan’s petulant teenager, the kind of overbearing parent that would literally make her daughter jump out of a moving car. And yet she’s someone we all recognize, whose fears for her offspring often cause her to act out. And while you might question some of her actions (or inactions) you never doubt her love for her daughter.
Octavia Spencer
“The Shape of Water”
Landing a nomination in this category for the second year in a row (after winning for 2011’s “The Help”), Spencer proves she’s one of our most reliable and beloved actresses. Playing Zelda, the best friend of Sally Hawkins’ mute cleaning woman Elisa, Spencer often has to not only play her role, but also speak for her friend. She’s the voice of reason in many moments and a caring and thoughtful one, who will always be there to help. Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro wrote the part with Spencer in mind, yet she manages to always bring something new and exciting to every role.