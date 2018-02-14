Best Supporting Actor and Actress Oscar Nominees at a Glance

Supporting Actor: It’s a battle of the character greats and overdue favorites as four of the supporting actor nominees have never won an Academy Award. And Sam Rockwell, the perceived front-runner, has never even been nominated. Rockwell faces tough competition from a line-up of greats, including previous winner Christopher Plummer, whose behind-the-scenes journey is a movie in its own.

Supporting Actress: In the most fluid acting category this season, Lesley Manville managed to score a spot for her delicious turn in “Phantom Thread” after missing out on SAG and Golden Globe noms. Octavia Spencer landed a Globe nom but missed out on SAG, while the other three actresses — Mary J. Blige, Allison Janney and Laurie Metcalf — all scored both SAG and Golden Globe noms.