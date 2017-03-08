Superhero TV Shows Ranked From Worst to Best

With Netflix’s fourth super hero drama, “Iron Fist,” releasing, we ranked all the current super hero shows on the air currently.

We wanted to like it, truly we did. But the only fist that made any real impression was the one the writers used to hit us in the head with clunky exposition. Regardless of any other issues swirling around the show — and there are plenty — if you make a martial arts show and you can’t supply really kick-ass martial arts sequences…. why?

Despite earning some points for taking itself far less seriously than any other show on the list, “Powerless” — NBC’s answer to the question “What if ‘The Office’ took place in the DC Universe?” — doesn’t quite land. But we’re willing to give it time — the cast is legit, and the show may yet leap tall comedic challenges in a single bound.

This show is basically bananas, often in a confusing and messy way, but some of the performances make it worth occasionally trying to figure out what the heck is going on in Gotham.

“Legends of Tomorrow” didn’t find its footing until the end of Season 1, and despite a marked improvement throughout Season 2, can still get caught up in the time travel trope of “saving/interacting with someone famous” too often. Still, despite the messiness of some of the plots, there are usually a few good quips in every episode, and watching Sara Lance fight is never not fun.

Episodes of this show, which does do some fun stuff now and then, seem to pile up on our DVRs for reasons we can’t quite articulate. It’s not necessarily a bad program, but there’s just a *lot* of “Agents of SHIELD.” Weird request, but if it returns, how about it does so for a perky 10-episode run?

This show isn’t quite where it was in its sweet and energetic prime, but it’s still quite watchable, even if we are extremely jealous of Iris and Barry’s sweet (and apparently quite affordable) apartment.

After two seasons of Lazarus Pits and supernatural enemies, “Arrow” has really found it’s groove again in Season 5 by returning to more grounded storylines. And thank goodness that the flashbacks are at least watchable this year (then again, it would not have seemed possible for them to be any worse than Season 4’s flashbacks).

The first Marvel series to hit Netflix, “Daredevil’s” two seasons shined by focusing on the street level crime the character is known for, and boasting some of the most impressive fight choreography on TV to date.

Mike Colter charismatically anchored this entertaining and politically savvy take on "Luke Cage," which had its share of patchy stretches, but the great cast and the blaxsploitation references made it worth sitting through the more uneven elements.

No comic-book TV show is perfect, including this one, but in its second season, this show has gotten a lot more watchable and fun, and the believable and thoughtful depiction of the "Sanvers” romance is one of the best things in the entire superhero TV-verse.

We may not be 100 percent sure what's going on some of the time in this trippy, X-Men adjacent tale, but the visuals, the music and the core cast are so good, and the story is so compellingly fractured, that we're totally on board.