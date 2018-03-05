Best Looks at the 2018 Oscars

Tiffany Haddish paid tribute to her father and her Eritrean roots in a traditional dress called a zuria, worn by women in Eritrea and Ethiopia. Haddish’s father is Eritrean and told her before he died recently to honor her people if she ever made it to the Oscars, the actress said.
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence sparkled in a metallic Dior gown. The gold elements from the design popped as Lawrence presented the award for best actor to Gary Oldman with Jodie Foster.
Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan perfectly represented pretty in pink in a Calvin Klein by Appointment dress. The gown features an exaggerated bow in the back and the strapless neckline showed off Ronan’s new bob haircut.
Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock made her return to the Oscars red carpet in an ombré Louis Vuitton black and gold dress that paired well with her matching clutch. The halter neckline, pin-straight hair, and smokey eye makeup completed her look.
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman wowed and brought some color to the red carpet in a blue Armani Privé complete with a statement bow and thigh-high slit.
Gal Gadot
Wonder Woman herself Gal Gadot looked timeless in a Givenchy silver, shimmery dress. The neckline showed off an aquamarine and diamond Tiffany & Co necklace.
Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer took a fashion risk on the red carpet with a custom velvet, maroon Giorgio Armani suit.
Lupita Nyong’o
Never one to disappoint with her red carpet looks, Lupita Nyong’o arrived to the Oscars in a gown fit for a Wakandan queen. The “Black Panther” star wore a gold Atelier Versace dress and had gold threaded through her hair.
Mary J. Blige
Before taking the stage to sing her Oscar-nominated song from “Mudbound,” Mary J. Blige glided down the red carpet in a custom Atelier Versace dress. She continued the sparkly theme in her white, beaded gown that had a hidden thigh slit.
Gina Rodriguez
Gina Rodriguez never plays it safe on a red carpet. Her dress fell in line with the nude trend, but Rodriguez switched things up with Zuhair Murad design featuring a belted waist, a deep-V neckline, and showstopping train.
Eiza Gonzalez
Another actress who added a pop of color to the red carpet. “Baby Driver” star Eiza Gonzalez turned heads in a yellow Ralph Lauren gown.
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda stood out from the other actresses who walked the red carpet with her flawless all white, sleeved Balmain gown and Time’s Up pin.
Rita Moreno embodied the perfect throwback in her vintage black and gold dress that she wore when she won an Oscar in 1962 for best supporting actress for her role in “West Side Story.” Moreno slightly altered the neckline from halter to strapless.
Kelly Marie Tran
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” breakout Kelly Marie Tran had a Cinderella moment in a baby blue Jenny Packham design.
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie was white hot in a Chanel Haute Couture gown with beaded off-the-shoulder straps connecting at the bodice.
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner, who introduced Eddie Vedder for the in memoriam segment of the Oscars, dazzled in a royal blue cobalt Atelier Versace gown with a sweeping train.
Timothée Chalamet
Like his “Call Me by Your Name” co-star, Timothée Chalamet showed off his personal style on the red carpet in an all-white Berluti tux. He made his white, off-white, and black ensemble work.
Zendaya
Zendaya always experiments with her style on red carpets, and the Oscars was no exception. She stunned in a chocolate, one-sleeved Giambattista Valli Couture gown.
Allison Williams
Allison Williams brought old Hollywood glamour back in a nude, beaded Armani Prive gown. Her look was finished with classic, wavy hairstyle.
Greta Gerwig
“Lady Bird” director Greta Gerwig was a ray of sunshine in a Rodarte floor-length dress. She paired the look with a pale blue clutch.
Daniel Kaluuya
“Get Out” star and best actor nominee Daniel Kaluuya wore a bold golden suit jacket on the red carpet.
Betty Gabriel
Fellow “Get Out” star Betty Gabriel also wore a unique design to the Oscars in a Tony Ward creation with a plunging neckline, floral elements, and a sheer train.
Laura Dern
Laura Dern was an ice queen in a white Calvin Klein by Appointment one-shoulder dress. She kept her jewelry minimal and had her hair swept in effortless curls.
Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman must have coordinated with Lupita Nyong’o, because he also looked ready for a coronation. The “Black Panther” star commanded the red carpet in an all-black Givenchy ensemble with a jacket fit for king.