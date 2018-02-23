All Best Actress Oscar Winners in Academy Award History

“Anastasia”

After she became a star in the 1940s, she left her husband and children for Italian director Roberto Rossellini and they had a child together. She was exiled from Hollywood. Playing a homeless woman who claims to be Russian royalty in “Anastasia,” she turned in a great performance and won her second Oscar (with a third yet to come in the 1970s) and Hollywood “forgave” her. She was also the eighth woman in nine years to win as best actress in a role adapted from a play. (Audrey Hepburn was the exception).