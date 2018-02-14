Best Actor and Actress Nominees at a Glance

Lead Actor: Since “Darkest Hour” hit the festival circuit last fall, people have been trumpeting Gary Oldman’s inevitable victory for the role of Winston Churchill. But one should never count out the other compelling contenders.
Lead Actress: With a Golden Globe and SAG Award win despite doing hardly any promotion, Frances McDormand looks to be sitting pretty as the front-runner of a very competitive category. But the Oscars are known for surprises, and there are four remarkable actresses waiting in the wings for an upset. Meryl Streep, is, like McDormand, a previous winner (actually a three-time winner) while Sally Hawkins and Saoirse Ronan are previous nominees. Only Margot Robbie is a first-time nominee, for her blazing performance in “I, Tonya.”
Timothée Chalamet
Lead Actor
“Call Me by Your Name”
Chalamet broke through in a big way playing Elio, a 17-year-old boy learning about love and loss in the stunning film from Luca Guadagnino. The actor, also seen on screens in a very different role in “Lady Bird,” perfectly captures a relatable moment in time when the smitten Elio falls for a graduate student (played by Armie Hammer) staying with his family for the summer. The movie simply wouldn’t work without the fearless choices and bold performance from its leading man.
Daniel Day-Lewis
Lead Actor
“Phantom Thread”
The only performer to ever score three lead actor statuettes, Day-Lewis announced he would be retiring following his role as a temperamental designer in Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest. It would be a shame if he holds to this statement, but if he does, the role of Reynolds Woodcock is certainly one to go out on. Equal parts charismatic and complex, Woodcock can also be petulant and abusive to those who care for him.
Daniel Kaluuya
Lead Actor
“Get Out”
The star of the most-talked about movie of the year, Kaluuya may not have started out an obvious Oscar contender when “Get Out” hit theaters in February. But as time passed, Kaluuya rightfully became part of the conversation for his flawless work as Chris, a photographer who goes to meet his white girlfriend’s parents. Kaluuya is not only asked to go to some extreme places, he grounds the fantastical elements of the film in reality and immediacy.
Gary Oldman
Lead Actor
“Darkest Hour”
Oldman has already taken home SAG and Golden Globe awards for his wonderfully bombastic (yet perfectly modulated) performance as Winston Churchill in Joe Wright’s old-fashioned historical epic. While the physical transformation is an achievement in itself — kudos to the makeup team — Oldman transcends mere imitation to embody a man in his most public and private of moments. Every bit is perfection, from the voice to the mannerisms, to the twinkle in the eye.
Denzel Washington
Lead Actor
“Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Though it barely made a ripple at the box office, enough voters checked out Washington’s lovely work as a lawyer faced with his own moral crisis to put him in the race the second year in a row. It’s a startling juxtaposition to compare his role as a man who prefers to be invisible to last year’s “Fences,” in which he played someone desperate to be seen. Known for typically playing characters with bravado and confidence, Washington is completely believable as someone tentatively learning to let go and live.
Sally Hawkins
Lead Actress
“The Shape of Water”
The British thespian actually delivered two awards-worthy performances in 2017; many may have missed the biopic “Maudie.” But it was Guillermo del Toro’s lush fantasy that captured voters’ hearts, with Hawkins playing a mute cleaning woman who embarks on a relationship with an amphibious creature. A daring plot that could go so wrong in execution, Hawkins is one of the main reasons the story works. She makes the audience invest completely in the relationship, rooting for her to find her happiness.
Frances McDormand
Lead Actress
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
It’s been said that McDormand kept a photo of John Wayne in her trailer when she was filming the role of Mildred Hayes, the grieving mother who erects a trio of billboards in her small town while seeking justice for the rape and murder of her daughter. But I’d wager Wayne’s toughest characters would wither in the presence of this Mildred, a take-no-prisoners crusader with nothing to lose. McDormand is a formidable presence, who marches into rooms and spits out Martin McDonagh’s dialogue with a vengeance.
Margot Robbie
Lead Actress
“I, Tonya”
Robbie has held her own against the likes of Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio, but the role of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding gave her a chance to completely transform herself — and not just physically. Robbie so embodies the hard life of Harding, who was abused by those closest to her, and comes off tough and tenacious. But there is also a lost little girl in there, as when she finally confronts her monstrous mother (fellow nominee Allison Janney). Whatever you may think of Harding, it’s nearly impossible to walk away from the movie not admiring Robbie.
Saoirse Ronan
Lead Actress
“Lady Bird”
At the age of 23, Ronan has already established herself as one of the best actors working today, with three Oscar nominations to her name. As a teenage girl growing up in 1990s Sacramento with big dreams, Ronan perfectly captures the angst, doubt and joy of first love, battling with family and finding her voice. It would be a mistake to think this is an easy performance — Ronan only makes it look that way. This is a delicate balance of humor and tragedy, and she never misses a step.
Meryl Streep
Lead Actress
“The Post”
While there’s always the sect who claims she just gets in because she’s Meryl Streep, the actress’ turn as Katharine Graham, the embattled publisher of the Washington Post, is nothing short of sublime. It’s also a different role for Streep, known for playing women who embrace their power. Graham speaks mountains with a soft, considerate voice and when presented with dilemmas, such as whether to print the Pentagon Papers; she’s a study in quiet but determined grace while everyone blusters around her.