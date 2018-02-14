Best Actor and Actress Nominees at a Glance

Lead Actor: Since “Darkest Hour” hit the festival circuit last fall, people have been trumpeting Gary Oldman’s inevitable victory for the role of Winston Churchill. But one should never count out the other compelling contenders.

Lead Actress: With a Golden Globe and SAG Award win despite doing hardly any promotion, Frances McDormand looks to be sitting pretty as the front-runner of a very competitive category. But the Oscars are known for surprises, and there are four remarkable actresses waiting in the wings for an upset. Meryl Streep, is, like McDormand, a previous winner (actually a three-time winner) while Sally Hawkins and Saoirse Ronan are previous nominees. Only Margot Robbie is a first-time nominee, for her blazing performance in “I, Tonya.”