Photos From the Berlin Film Festival
Willem Dafoe
Willem Dafoe received an Honorary Golden Bear at the 68th Berlin International Film Festival.
Rosamund Pike and Daniel Bruhl
Rosamund Pike and Daniel Bruhl speak at the press cocnference for their new thriller “7 Days in Entebbe.”
Matilda De Angelis
Matilda De Angelis accepts an award at the European Shooting Stars presentation.
Jonas Smulders and Franz Rogowski
Jonas Smulders and Franz Rogowski hold eacch other on the red carpet before the European Shooting Stars presentation.
James Wilks and Patrik Baboumian
“The Game Changers” stars James Wilks and Patrik Baboumian square off at the Berlin Film Festival.
Marie Baeumer
Marie Baeumer flashes a smile at the premiere of “3 Tage in Quiberon.”
Jasmin Tabatabai
Jasmin Tabatabai attends the “Culture Wants Change – A Conversation on Sexual Harassment in Film, Television and Theatre” panel in connection with the #MeToo movement.
Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska
Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska share a laugh at the premiere of their comic Western “Damsel.”
CLEMENS BILAN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson stops to take selfies with fans ahead of “Damsel’s” debut.
CLEMENS BILAN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Mia Wasikowska and David Zellner
Star Mia Wasikowska and director David Zellner attended the “Damsel” press conference.
GUILLAUME COLLET/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock
Robert Pattinson, David Zellner, Nathan Zellner, and Mia Wasikowska
“Damsel” writer-directors David Zellner and Nathan Zeller posed with stars Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska at a photocall for their new film.
Tilda Swinton, Wes Anderson and Greta Gerwig
Director Wes Anderson and stars Wes Anderson and Greta Gerwig at the “Isle of Dogs” world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.
Lenny/IPA/REX/Shutterstock
Bill Murray and Bryan Cranston
Bill Murray and Bryan Cranston are back-to-back at the Berlin premiere of “Isle of Dogs.”
Coldrey James/action press/REX/S
Bill Murray and Wes Anderson
Bill Murray and Wes Anderson play the drums for the Berlin Film Festival opening ceremony.
PHILIPP GUELLAND/EPA-EFE/REX/Shu
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston, who voices Chief in “Isle of Dogs,” hits the red carpet.
Jeff Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum is camera-ready at the “Isle of Dogs” Berlin premiere.
Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton
Star Bill Murray strikes a pose with Tilda Swinton at the premiere.
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren walks the carpet during the Berlin Film Festival opening night.
Greta Gerwig and Liev Schreiber
Greta Gerwig and Liev Schreiber, who voice Tracy and Spots, respectively, at the “Isle of Dogs” premiere.
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning stuns in a Valentino Haute Couture dress at the “Isle of Dogs” premiere.
Wes Anderson
Wes Anderson attends the screening of his new film “Isle of Dogs” at the Berlin Film Festival.
Coldrey,James/action press/REX/Shutterstock
