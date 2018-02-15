Photos From the Berlin Film Festival

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Willem Dafoe received an Honorary Golden Bear at the 68th Berlin International Film Festival.
Rosamund Pike and Daniel Bruhl speak at the press cocnference for their new thriller “7 Days in Entebbe.” 
Matilda De Angelis accepts an award at the European Shooting Stars presentation.
Jonas Smulders and Franz Rogowski hold eacch other on the red carpet before the European Shooting Stars presentation.
“The Game Changers” stars James Wilks and Patrik Baboumian square off at the Berlin Film Festival.
Marie Baeumer flashes a smile at the premiere of “3 Tage in Quiberon.”
Jasmin Tabatabai attends the “Culture Wants Change – A Conversation on Sexual Harassment in Film, Television and Theatre” panel in connection with the #MeToo movement.  
Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska share a laugh at the premiere of their comic Western “Damsel.”  
Robert Pattinson stops to take selfies with fans ahead of “Damsel’s” debut.
Star Mia Wasikowska and director David Zellner attended the “Damsel” press conference. 
“Damsel” writer-directors David Zellner and Nathan Zeller posed with stars Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska at a photocall for their new film. 
Director Wes Anderson and stars Wes Anderson and Greta Gerwig at the “Isle of Dogs” world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. 
Bill Murray and Bryan Cranston are back-to-back at the Berlin premiere of “Isle of Dogs.” 
Bill Murray and Wes Anderson play the drums for the Berlin Film Festival opening ceremony. 
Bryan Cranston, who voices Chief in “Isle of Dogs,” hits the red carpet. 
Jeff Goldblum is camera-ready at the “Isle of Dogs” Berlin premiere. 
Star Bill Murray strikes a pose with Tilda Swinton at the premiere.
Helen Mirren walks the carpet during the Berlin Film Festival opening night.
Greta Gerwig and Liev Schreiber, who voice Tracy and Spots, respectively, at the “Isle of Dogs” premiere.
Elle Fanning stuns in a Valentino Haute Couture dress at the “Isle of Dogs” premiere.
Wes Anderson attends the screening of his new film “Isle of Dogs” at the Berlin Film Festival.
